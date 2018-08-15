Log in
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/15/2018 | 07:10pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2018 / 19:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Patricia Jane
Last name(s): Gavan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI
549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Income Deferred Trust Units

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Income Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 580 Income Deferred Trust Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
30 Adelaide Street East
M5C 3HI Toronto
Canada
Internet: www.dreamglobalreit.ca

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44203  15.08.2018 


