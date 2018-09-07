Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Tamara
|Last name(s):
|Lawson
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CA26154A1066
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposition of Units to cover taxes and fees; Price: 14.43 CAD; Volume: 1,814 Units
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.43 CAD
|26176.02 CAD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|14.43 CAD
|26176.02 CAD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XTSE
07.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de