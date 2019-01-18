Log in
DREAM GLOBAL REIT (DRG.UN)
01/18 04:00:00 pm
12.79 CAD   -0.39%
2016DREAM GLOBAL REIT : quaterly earnings release
2016DREAM GLOBAL REIT : half-yearly earnings release
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/18/2019 | 03:15pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2019 / 21:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dream Asset Management Corporation

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Cooper
Position: President and Chief Responsible Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI
549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Deferred Trust Units

b) Nature of the transaction
Vesting of Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 8,650 Deferred Trust Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
30 Adelaide Street East
M5C 3HI Toronto
Canada
Internet: www.dreamglobalreit.ca

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48451  18.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 387 M
EBIT 2018 207 M
Net income 2018 337 M
Debt 2018 2 482 M
Yield 2018 6,23%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,8x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Capitalization 2 473 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. Jane Gavan President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Detlef Bierbaum Chairman
Rajeev Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Duncan N. R. Jackman Independent Trustee
Michael J. Cooper Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREAM GLOBAL REIT7.90%1 862
EQUINIX INC8.30%30 696
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST0.07%21 994
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 378
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.81%19 126
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES6.52%13 199
