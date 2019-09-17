|
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/17/2019 | 04:00am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.09.2019 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Rajan Sacha
|Last name(s):
|Bhatia
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Income Deferred Trust Units
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Income Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 179 Income Deferred Trust Units
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust
|
|30 Adelaide Street East
|
|M5C 3HI Toronto
|
|Canada
|Internet:
|www.dreamglobalreit.ca
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53807 17.09.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Latest news on DREAM GLOBAL REIT
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|401 M
|EBIT 2019
|582 M
|Net income 2019
|533 M
|Debt 2019
|2 533 M
|Yield 2019
|4,66%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|5,86x
|P/E ratio 2020
|17,8x
|EV / Sales2019
|14,3x
|EV / Sales2020
|14,4x
|Capitalization
|3 218 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DREAM GLOBAL REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Average target price
|
16,55 CAD
|Last Close Price
|
16,57 CAD
|Spread / Highest target
|
8,63%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,11%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-12,5%