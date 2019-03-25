Dream International : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
03/25/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1126)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dream International Limited (the "Company" or "Dream International") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3 & 4

3,536,936

2,896,435

Cost of sales

(2,793,931)

(2,063,667)

Gross profit

743,005

832,768

Other revenue

5(a)

19,872

14,214

Other net loss

5(b)

(1,075)

(20,108)

Distribution costs

(92,285)

(65,162)

Administrative expenses

(280,708)

(273,851)

Profit from operations

388,809

487,861

Finance costs

6(a)

(3,757)

(530)

Profit before taxation

6

385,052

487,331

Income tax

7

(64,527)

(85,120)

Profit for the year

320,525

402,211

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

332,498

406,338

Non-controlling interests

(11,973)

(4,127)

Profit for the year

320,525

402,211

Earnings per share

8

Basic and diluted

HK49.12Ć

HK60.03¢

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Profit for the yearOther comprehensive income for the year

(after tax and reclassification adjustments):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  • - Remeasurement of net defined benefit retirement obligation

  • - Unlisted equity security at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (non-recycling)

Items that may be or are reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  • - Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries outside Hong Kong

  • - Reclassification of accumulated exchange differences to profit or loss upon deregistration of a subsidiary

  • - Investment in debt security at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (recycling)

  • - Available-for-sale securities - net movement in fair value reserve (recycling)

Other comprehensive income for the yearTotal comprehensive income for the yearAttributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

320,525

402,211

(923)

(570)

(174)

-

(6,968)

29,870

-

(705)

255

-

-

(673)

(6,713)

28,492

(7,810)

27,922

312,715

430,133

324,575

434,231

(11,860)

(4,098)

312,715

430,133

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

3,900

1,272

Interests in leasehold land held for

own use under operating leases

107,250

97,906

Other property, plant and equipment

1,057,977

739,661

Long term receivables and prepayments

23,090

17,953

Other intangible assets

7,046

7,255

Goodwill

2,753

2,753

Deferred tax assets

4,511

4,154

Other financial assets

9

5,843

14,134

1,212,370

885,088

Current assets

Inventories

459,210

323,938

Trade and other receivables

10

633,121

654,531

Current tax recoverable

206

196

Other financial assets

9

-

7,644

Time deposits

53,705

76,470

Cash and cash equivalents

378,503

316,739

1,524,745

1,379,518

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables and contract liabilities

11

592,124

492,729

Bank loans

116,895

15,621

Current tax payable

44,046

47,544

753,065

555,894

Net current assets

771,680

823,624

Total assets less current liabilities

1,984,050

1,708,712

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

8,627

11,009

Provision for reinstatement costs

-

1,247

Net defined benefit retirement obligation

-

1,514

8,627

13,770

NET ASSETS

1,975,423

1,694,942

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

236,474

236,474

Reserves

1,762,125

1,469,750

Total equity attributable to

equity shareholders of the Company

1,998,599

1,706,224

Non-controlling interests

(23,176)

(11,282)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,975,423

1,694,942

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  • 1. Basis of preparation

    The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) ("Companies Ordinance") is as follows:

    The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course.

    The Company's auditor has reported on the financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the requirements of the Companies Ordinance. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

    The measurement basis used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is the historical cost basis except that investments in debt and equity securities, derivative financial instruments and certain employee benefits are stated at their fair values.

  • 2. Changes in accounting policies

    The HKICPA has issued a number of new HKFRSs and amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Of these, the following developments are relevant to the Group's financial statements:

    • (i) HKFRS 9, Financial instruments

    • (ii) HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers

    • (iii) HK(IFRIC) 22, Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration

Dream International Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 23:54:08 UTC
