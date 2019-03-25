Dream International : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1126)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dream International Limited (the "Company" or "Dream International") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 & 4 3,536,936 2,896,435 Cost of sales (2,793,931) (2,063,667) Gross profit 743,005 832,768 Other revenue 5(a) 19,872 14,214 Other net loss 5(b) (1,075) (20,108) Distribution costs (92,285) (65,162) Administrative expenses (280,708) (273,851) Profit from operations 388,809 487,861 Finance costs 6(a) (3,757) (530) Profit before taxation 6 385,052 487,331 Income tax 7 (64,527) (85,120) Profit for the year 320,525 402,211 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 332,498 406,338 Non-controlling interests (11,973) (4,127) Profit for the year 320,525 402,211 Earnings per share 8 Basic and diluted HK49.12Ć HK60.03¢

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Profit for the yearOther comprehensive income for the year

(after tax and reclassification adjustments):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Remeasurement of net defined benefit retirement obligation

- Unlisted equity security at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (non-recycling)

Items that may be or are reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

- Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries outside Hong Kong

- Reclassification of accumulated exchange differences to profit or loss upon deregistration of a subsidiary

- Investment in debt security at fair value through other comprehensive income - net movement in fair value reserve (recycling)

- Available-for-sale securities - net movement in fair value reserve (recycling)

Other comprehensive income for the yearTotal comprehensive income for the yearAttributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the year

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 320,525 402,211 (923) (570) (174) - (6,968) 29,870 - (705) 255 - - (673) (6,713) 28,492 (7,810) 27,922 312,715 430,133 324,575 434,231 (11,860) (4,098) 312,715 430,133

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 3,900 1,272 Interests in leasehold land held for own use under operating leases 107,250 97,906 Other property, plant and equipment 1,057,977 739,661 Long term receivables and prepayments 23,090 17,953 Other intangible assets 7,046 7,255 Goodwill 2,753 2,753 Deferred tax assets 4,511 4,154 Other financial assets 9 5,843 14,134 1,212,370 885,088 Current assets Inventories 459,210 323,938 Trade and other receivables 10 633,121 654,531 Current tax recoverable 206 196 Other financial assets 9 - 7,644 Time deposits 53,705 76,470 Cash and cash equivalents 378,503 316,739 1,524,745 1,379,518 Current liabilities Trade and other payables and contract liabilities 11 592,124 492,729 Bank loans 116,895 15,621 Current tax payable 44,046 47,544 753,065 555,894 Net current assets 771,680 823,624 Total assets less current liabilities 1,984,050 1,708,712

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 8,627 11,009 Provision for reinstatement costs - 1,247 Net defined benefit retirement obligation - 1,514 8,627 13,770 NET ASSETS 1,975,423 1,694,942 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 236,474 236,474 Reserves 1,762,125 1,469,750 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 1,998,599 1,706,224 Non-controlling interests (23,176) (11,282) TOTAL EQUITY 1,975,423 1,694,942

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION