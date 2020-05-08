MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust D.UN CA26153P1045 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (D.UN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:00:00 pm 20.75 CAD -0.53% 03:59a DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2020 Q1 Report PU 04/29 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/15 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Unlimited Corp. and Office REIT Announce Virtual Conference Call for Investors AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : 2020 Q1 Report 0 05/08/2020 | 03:59am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q12020 Table of Contents SECTION I KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AT A GLANCE BASIS OF PRESENTATION FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER OUR OBJECTIVES BUSINESS UPDATE SECTION II OUR PROPERTIES OUR OPERATIONS 12 OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS SECTION III 17 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT OUR FINANCING 22 OUR EQUITY SECTION IV NON-GAAP MEASURES QUARTERLY INFORMATION SECTION V 36 DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES RISKS AND OUR STRATEGY TO MANAGE CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES SECTION VI 38 ASSET LISTING CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Condensed consolidated balance sheets Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements Management's discussion and analysis (All dollar amounts in our tables are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for rental rates and per unit amounts, or unless otherwise stated) SECTION I KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AT A GLANCE Performance is measured by these and other key indicators: As at March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Total portfolio(1) 31 Number of properties 31 37 Gross leasable area ("GLA")(2) 5.5 5.5 7.3 Investment properties value $ 2,439,261 $ 2,420,945 $ 2,801,601 Comparative portfolio(3) 89.9% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 90.8% 91.4% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 89.1% 90.1% 89.1% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot (period-end) $ 22.66 $ 22.53 $ 22.07 Weighted average lease term ("WALT") (years) 5.3 5.5 5.0 Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Operating results $ 64,831 Net income $ 63,193 $ 9,934 Funds from operations ("FFO")(4) 24,082 25,188 28,300 Net rental income 28,928 31,083 32,182 Comparative properties net operating income ("NOI")(4) 31,502 31,438 30,166 Distributions $ 15,322 Total distributions paid and payable(4) $ 15,366 $ 16,059 Per unit amounts $ 0.39 FFO (diluted)(4)(5) $ 0.40 $ 0.43 Distribution rate 0.25 0.25 0.25 As at March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Financing 3.78% Weighted average face rate of interest on debt (period-end)(6) 3.88% 3.99% Interest coverage ratio (times)(4) 3.0 2.9 2.7 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(4) 7.8 7.5 8.6 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(4) 38.5% 37.6% 45.1% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 5.1 4.7 4.4 Available liquidity and unencumbered assets $ 218,611 Available liquidity(4) $ 413,580 $ 192,090 Unencumbered assets(4)(7) $ 222,340 $ 281,274 $ 177,104 Capital (period-end) 60.8 Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units (in millions)(8) 61.5 64.3 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit(4) $ 27.13 $ 26.70 $ 25.10 Total portfolio excludes properties held for sale and joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of each period, as applicable. In millions of square feet. Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, properties sold, properties under development and joint ventures that are equity accounted. Acquired properties and properties under development are excluded from comparative properties NOI until they have been operating for two full calendar years. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 1 FFO, comparative properties NOI, total distributions paid and payable, diluted FFO per unit, interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets), available liquidity, unencumbered assets and NAV per unit are non-GAAP measures used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" for details of these measures and reconciliations to the nearest comparable GAAP measure. A description of the determination of diluted amounts per unit can be found in the section "Our Equity" under the heading "Weighted average number of units". Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. Unencumbered assets as at March 31, 2019 has been restated to conform to current period presentation. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Unencumbered assets". Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units includes 5.2 million LP B Units (or subsidiary redeemable units) which are classified as a liability under IFRS. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Our discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT" or the "Trust") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT and the accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT and the accompanying notes for three months ended March 31, 2020. Such consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The Canadian dollar is the functional and reporting currency for purposes of preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is dated as at May 7, 2020. For simplicity, throughout this discussion, we may make reference to the following: "REIT A Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A of the Trust;

"REIT B Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series B of the Trust;

"REIT Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A, and REIT Units, Series B, of the Trust;

"Units", meaning REIT Units, Series A, REIT Units, Series B, and Special Trust Units, collectively; and

"LP B Units" and "subsidiary redeemable units", meaning the LP Class B, Series 1 limited partnership units of Dream Office LP (a subsidiary of the Trust). When we use terms such as "we", "us" and "our", we are referring to Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries. Certain figures in this document are presented on a comparative portfolio basis. Comparative portfolio figures represent the results and values of investment properties which the Trust has owned in all periods presented. Acquired properties are excluded from comparative portfolio figures until the properties have been owned for all periods presented. Except as specifically noted, the results of investments that are equity accounted are excluded from disclosures in this document. Market rents disclosed throughout the MD&A are management's estimates at a point in time and are subject to change based on future market conditions. In addition, certain disclosures incorporated by reference into this report include information regarding our largest tenants that has been obtained from available public information. We have not verified any such information independently. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 2 FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER Certain information herein contains or incorporates comments that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Trust's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the Trust's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, future growth, stability of NOI at our properties, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, acquisitions or divestitures, tenant base, future maintenance and development plans and costs, capital investments, financing, the availability of financing sources, income taxes, vacancy, renewal and leasing assumptions, future leasing costs and lease incentives, litigation and the real estate industry in general (including statements regarding our disposition targets, the timing of proposed dispositions, use of proceeds from asset sales, redevelopment and intensification plans and timelines, expected capital requirements and cost to complete development projects, anticipated income and yield from properties under development, the effect of building improvements on tenant experience, tenant retention, leasing velocity and property operating costs, the recoverability of capital investments from future tenants, the future composition of our portfolio, future NAV growth, cash flows, debt levels, liquidity and leverage and our future capital requirements and ability to meet those requirements), in each case that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "could", "likely", "plan", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions including foreign exchange rates; employment levels; mortgage and interest rates and regulations; the uncertainties around the timing and amount of future financings; uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; environmental risks; consumer confidence; the financial condition of tenants and borrowers; our ability to sell investment properties at a price which reflects fair value; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; our ability to source and complete accretive acquisitions; and interest rates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is disclosed in this MD&A as part of the section "Our Objectives". Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to the Trust's properties; timely leasing of vacant space and re-leasing of occupied space upon expiration; dependence on tenants' financial condition; costs to complete development activities; NOI from development properties on completion; the uncertainties of acquisition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; interest rates; availability of equity and debt financing; our continued compliance with the real estate investment trust ("REIT") exception under the specified investment flow-through trust ("SIFT") legislation; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by the Trust with securities regulators. All forward-looking information is as of May 7, 2020. Dream Office REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators, including our latest Annual Report and Annual Information Form available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Certain filings are also available on our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca. OUR OBJECTIVES We have been and remain committed to: Managing our business and assets to provide both yield and growth over the longer term;

Driving superior risk-adjusted returns and growth in our net asset value by investing in our assets through upgrades, intensification and redevelopment, and selectively disposing of assets with lower long-term return potential;

risk-adjusted returns and growth in our net asset value by investing in our assets through upgrades, intensification and redevelopment, and selectively disposing of assets with lower long-term return potential; Building and maintaining a strong, flexible and resilient balance sheet; and

Maintaining a REIT status that satisfies the REIT exception under the SIFT legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 3 BUSINESS UPDATE The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant economic and social disruptions to all businesses and daily life. At this stage, it is still too early to predict the duration and extent of the pandemic and whether it will have any long-term impact on our business. Since we announced the launch of our strategic plan in 2016, we have been focused on making Dream Office REIT a safer, higher quality company. We believe Dream Office REIT is currently well positioned, with a portfolio of exceptional real estate, primarily located in downtown Toronto, combined with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. As at March 31, 2020, the Trust had approximately $219 million of available liquidity(1), $222 million of unencumbered assets(1)and a level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(1)of 38.5%, down from 45.1% at March 31, 2019. The Trust has one mortgage totalling $14.5 million in downtown Toronto to refinance during the second half of 2020. The following is a summary of operational updates: We collected approximately 95% of April gross rent and our tenant relations team has been in active discussions with tenants who are currently in arrears. The majority of rent in arrears is from ground floor retail and/or small businesses (under 10,000 square feet). We intend to work with these businesses on creating a mutually beneficial solution that also supports the long- term viability of their business. In some instances, we are waiting for more information on their financial position and clarity on the various government relief programs and subsidies. On April 24, 2020, the Government of Canada announced the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program for small businesses. The program will provide forgivable loans to commercial property owners who in turn will lower the rent of eligible small businesses by 75% for the months of April (retroactive), May and June. While the details of the program are being finalized, it is expected to help small businesses and commercial landlords. Eligible tenants are those who pay less than $50,000 in gross rent per month, generate less than $20 million in revenues at a corporate level and have experienced a decline in revenues of at least 70%.

On a case-by-case basis, we have agreed to work with a few tenants to help their businesses by deferring their gross rent for a period of one to three months. As at May 7, 2020, the amount of agreed deferred gross rent as a percentage of total gross rent for the months of April and May 2020 was 0.3% and 1.9%, respectively. We are in active discussions with a small number of tenants to reach a solution to help them manage their finances during this difficult time. Rent deferral or abatement requests will continue to be reviewed and granted on a case-by-case basis.

case-by-case basis, we have agreed to work with a few tenants to help their businesses by deferring their gross rent for a period of one to three months. As at May 7, 2020, the amount of agreed deferred gross rent as a percentage of total gross rent for the months of April and May 2020 was 0.3% and 1.9%, respectively. We are in active discussions with a small number of tenants to reach a solution to help them manage their finances during this difficult time. Rent deferral or abatement requests will continue to be reviewed and granted on a case-by-case basis. As at May 7, 2020, the Trust has completed new or renewed leases representing over 70% of our 2020 maturities across the portfolio. 2020 lease maturities that are currently uncommitted total only 155,000 square feet, or 2.8% of the Trust's total GLA.

Despite COVID-19's disruption to the leasing market, the Trust has signed or is in active discussions with tenants to lease or renew approximately 300,000 square feet of GLA in downtown Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area in 2020 and beyond at rents that are comparable or higher than market rents at the beginning of 2020. Included in the 300,000 square feet and subsequent to the quarter, the Trust has signed a firm deal at a property in downtown Toronto extending a government tenant lease (206,000 square feet) for a term of two years at over 20% higher than the expiring rent. The new lease is expected to commence in November 2022. We currently anticipate being able to finalize the majority of the rest of these leases in the second half of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control it have affected the Trust's risk exposure and led to elevated uncertainties in the estimates used in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Section V of this MD&A. Available liquidity, unencumbered assets and level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) are non-GAAP measures used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A for a full description of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation, where available, to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 4 SECTION II OUR PROPERTIES At March 31, 2020, our ownership interests included 5.5 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") across 31 properties, which comprise 29 active office properties (5.2 million square feet) and two properties under development (0.3 million square feet). In addition, we have a 50% interest in a joint venture arrangement that owns 220 King Street West, Toronto (11,000 square feet at our share). We have excluded this joint venture from all of our metrics throughout the MD&A. Comparative portfolio owned gross leasable area and fair value by region The following pie charts illustrate the Trust's total GLA and the fair value of investment properties by region, excluding investment properties under development, investment in joint ventures and acquired properties as at March 31, 2020. Top ten tenants Our external tenant base includes provincial and federal governments as well as a wide range of high-quality large international corporations, including Canada's major banks and small- to medium-sized businesses across Canada. With approximately 510 tenants and an average tenant size of approximately 10,000 square feet in our portfolio, excluding properties under development and investment in joint ventures, our risk exposure to any single large lease or tenant is mitigated. The following table outlines the contributions to total annualized gross rental revenue of our ten largest external tenants. Our top ten tenants have a weighted average lease term of 5.2 years. Gross rental Owned area Tenant revenue (%) (thousands of sq. ft.) Owned area (%) Credit rating(1) 1 Government of Ontario 11.4 595 11.4 A+/A-1 2 Government of Canada 8.1 363 7.0 AAA/A-1+ 3 State Street Trust Company 5.3 219 4.2 AA-/A/A-1+ 4 International Financial Data Services 3.1 137 2.6 N/R 5 Medcan Health Management Inc. 2.5 88 1.7 N/R 6 U.S. Bank National Association 2.3 185 3.6 AA-/A-1+ 7 CIBC 1.4 54 1.0 A+/A-1 8 Field Law 1.2 64 1.2 N/R 9 Goodlife Fitness Centre Inc. 1.1 54 1.0 N/R 10 DBRS 1.1 41 0.8 N/R Total 37.5 1,800 34.5 Credit ratings are obtained from Standard & Poor's Rating Services Inc. and may reflect the parent's or guarantor's credit rating. N/R - not rated Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 5 The following chart profiles the industries in which our tenants operate based on estimated annualized gross rental revenue. OUR OPERATIONS The following key performance indicators related to our operations influence the cash flows generated from operating activities. Performance indicators March 31, 2020(1) December 31, 2019(1) March 31, 2019(1) Comparative portfolio 89.9% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 90.8% 91.4% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 89.1% 90.1% 89.1% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot (period-end) $ 22.66 $ 22.53 $ 22.07 WALT (years) 5.3 5.5 5.0 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio occupancy The following table details our comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy and in-place occupancy rates, by region at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. We have also shown occupancy rates of our acquired property separately. Our in-place and committed occupancy rates include lease commitments for space that is currently being readied for occupancy but for which rent is not yet being recognized. In-place and committed occupancy rate In-place occupancy rate Occupancy rate March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (percentage) 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 Toronto downtown 97.4 97.6 98.4 96.9 97.2 97.6 Other markets 76.3 78.6 78.5 75.0 77.2 73.8 Total comparative portfolio(1) 89.9 90.8 91.4 89.1 90.1 89.1 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto 96.7 96.7 downtown 96.7 - 96.7 - Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties 89.9 90.9 91.4 89.2 90.2 89.1 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio in-place occupancy on a quarter-over-quarter basis decreased by 1.0% to 89.1%, compared to 90.1% at Q4 2019, primarily due to approximately 45,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption in Saskatchewan and 11,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption in Toronto downtown due to timing between tenant expiries and future occupancy. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 6 Comparative portfolio in-place occupancy was flat on a year-over-year basis. In the Other markets region, 55,000 square feet of net positive leasing absorption at 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East and 1020 Birchmount Road in Scarborough was partially offset by 34,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption in Saskatchewan, while occupancy in Toronto downtown decreased by 70 basis points, or 23,000 square feet, due to temporary vacancy between lease expiries and future occupancy. At March 31, 2020, vacant space committed for future occupancy approximated 39,000 square feet, bringing our overall comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy to 89.9%. This future committed occupancy is scheduled to take occupancy during 2020. The following table details the change in comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Three months ended March 31, 2020 Weighted As a average percentage net rents Thousands of total per sq. ft. of sq. ft. GLA Occupancy (in-place and committed) at beginning of period 4,733 90.8% Vacancy committed for future occupancy (39) (0.7%) Occupancy (in-place) at beginning of period 4,694 90.1% Natural expiries and relocations $ (25.18) (113) (2.2%) Early terminations and bankruptcies (22.00) (4) (0.1%) Temporary lease expiries - (2) 0.0% Temporary leasing - 1 0.0% New leases 32.26 17 0.3% Renewals and relocations 23.52 50 1.0% Comparative portfolio occupancy (in-place) at end of period(1) 4,643 89.1% Vacancy committed for future occupancy(1) 39 0.8% Comparative portfolio occupancy (in-place and committed) at end of period(1) 4,682 89.9% 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown 51 Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties in-place and committed occupancy 4,733 89.9% Excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. The table below summarizes the comparative portfolio retention ratio with a comparison between the renewal and relocation rate and expiring rate on retained tenant space for the three months ended March 31, 2020. As a result of the timing of lease executions, the renewal rates shown below were based on commitments signed in previous periods and may not be reflective of the renewal rates on leases executed during the quarter for future occupancy. Three months ended March 31, 2020(1) Tenant retention ratio 44.2% Renewal and relocation rate (per sq. ft.) $ 23.52 Expiring rate on retained tenant space (per sq. ft.) 20.30 Renewal and relocation rate to expiring rate spread (per sq. ft.) 3.22 Renewal and relocation rate to expiring rate spread (%) 15.9% Excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the tenant retention ratio was 44.2% primarily due to timing between smaller tenant expiries and new tenants taking future occupancy in Toronto downtown and challenging leasing conditions in the Western Canadian provinces. The renewal and relocation rate to expiring and relocation rate spread was $3.22 per square foot, or 15.9% higher than expiring rates on retained tenant space. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 7 Comparative portfolio rental rates Average in-place and committed net rents across our comparative portfolio increased to $22.66 per square foot at March 31, 2020, compared to $22.53 per square foot at December 31, 2019 and $22.07 per square foot at March 31, 2019. The overall increase in our comparative portfolio average in-place and committed net rents on a quarter-over-quarter basis was mainly driven by higher rates on new leases and renewals in the Toronto downtown region partially offset by lower rates in Western Canada on new leases. The overall increase in our comparative portfolio average in-place and committed net rents on a year-over-year basis was primarily driven by the Toronto downtown region, with net rents per square foot increasing by $0.97, or 4.1%, due to rental rate steps and strong leasing activity since the prior year comparative quarter. Net rents in the Other markets region declined by $0.56, or 3.1%, relative to the prior year due to declines in net rents per square foot in the Western Canadian provinces within that region due to the continued challenging leasing environment in those particular markets. The following table details the average in-place and committed net rental rates in our comparative portfolio as at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019: Average in-place and committed net rent (per sq. ft.) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Toronto downtown $ 24.88 $ 24.61 $ 23.91 Other markets 17.36 17.75 17.92 Total comparative portfolio(1) $ 22.66 $ 22.53 $ 22.07 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown 26.51 25.90 - Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties $ 22.70 $ 22.56 $ 22.07 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Market rents represent base rents only and do not include the impact of lease incentives. Market rents reflect management's best estimates with reference to recent leasing activity and external market data, which do not take into account allowance for increases in future years. The market rents presented in the table below are based on the best available information as at the current period and may vary significantly from period to period as a result of changes in economic conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of when leases are executed, there is typically a lag between leasing spreads relative to our estimates of the spread between estimated market rents and average in-place and committed net rental rates. The following table compares market rents in our comparative portfolio to the average in-place and committed net rent as at March 31, 2020: As at March 31, 2020 Market rent(1) Average in-place and Market rent/ committed net rent average in-place and (per sq. ft.) (per sq. ft.) committed net rent Toronto downtown $ 30.92 $ 24.88 24.3% Other markets 14.30 17.36 (17.6%) Total comparative portfolio(2) $ 26.02 $ 22.66 14.8% 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown 37.97 26.51 43.2% Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties $ 26.14 $ 22.70 15.2% Market rents include office and retail space. Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 8 Net rental income Net rental income is defined by the Trust as the total investment property revenue less investment property operating expenses plus property management and other service fees. Property management and other service fees comprise property management fees earned from properties owned by Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM") and properties owned by or co-owned with Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust ("DHAAT"), and fees earned from managing tenant construction projects and other tenant services. Fees earned from tenant services are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over- year and quarter-over-quarter. For a detailed discussion about investment properties revenue and expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, refer to the "Our Results of Operations" section. Comparative properties NOI (year-over-year comparison) Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties owned by the Trust in the current and comparative periods presented. When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI on a year-over- year basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019, assets held for sale or properties sold prior to or as at the current period. Comparative properties NOI also excludes lease termination fees; one-time property adjustments, if any; bad debt expenses; NOI from properties under development until reclassified to active properties for a period of two full calendar years; investment in joint ventures; property management and other service fees; straight-line rent; and amortization of lease incentives. This measure is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Three months ended Change in Change in March 31, March 31, Change weighted average in-place 2020 2019 Amount % occupancy % net rents % Toronto downtown $ 24,253 $ 23,486 $ 767 3.3 (0.3) 4.1 Other markets 7,249 6,680 569 8.5 1.5 (0.4) Comparative properties NOI 31,502 30,166 1,336 4.4 0.4 2.9 Lease termination fees and other (62) 390 (452) 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown(1) 368 - 368 Properties under development 47 71 (24) Straight-line rent(2) (61) 64 (125) Amortization of lease incentives(3) (3,185) (2,773) (412) Property management and other service fees 373 910 (537) Sold properties(4) (54) 3,354 (3,408) Net rental income from continuing operations $ 28,928 $ 32,182 $ (3,254) Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations(5) $ (11) $ 4,725 $ (4,736) Acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, straight-line rent included $(12) and $(32), respectively, related to acquired and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, amortization of lease incentives included $(86) and $(226), respectively, related to acquired and sold properties and under development, as applicable. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, NOI from sold properties comprises post-closing adjustments for properties sold in prior periods. Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations comprises the net rental income (loss) from the previously segmented Ottawa and Montréal region. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, comparative properties NOI increased by 4.4%, or $1.3 million, over the prior year comparative quarter, mainly driven by higher in-place rents in Toronto downtown and higher weighted average occupancy in Other markets. Toronto downtown saw an increase in comparative properties NOI of 3.3%, or $0.8 million, over the prior year comparative quarter, mainly due to higher net rental spreads on renewals to a government tenant at 655 Bay Street entered in Q4 2019 and positive leasing activity at Adelaide Place for the expansion of a tenant at higher net rents in the second half of 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 9 Comparative properties NOI in Other markets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 8.5%, or $0.6 million, over the prior year comparative quarter, largely due to the positive leasing activity at 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East and 1020 Birchmount Road in Scarborough in the latter part of the prior year, partially offset by tenant vacates totalling 34,000 square feet at Princeton Tower in Saskatoon in Q3 2019. The change in comparative properties NOI from Other markets by city for the three months ended March 31, 2020, relative to the prior year comparative quarter was: 50.0% from the Greater Toronto Area, primarily as a result of the aforementioned strong leasing activity at 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough in the prior year; 3.6% from Calgary; and (7.2%) from Saskatoon. Included in properties under development are 357 Bay Street in Toronto downtown and 1900 Sherwood Place in Regina. Development projects to revitalize these properties commenced in Q3 2018. NOI at these properties under development may vary year-over-year until they stabilize upon completion of development projects and the commencement of the leases. Lease termination fees and other are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over-year. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, lease termination fees and other amounted to a loss of $0.1 million (three months ended March 31, 2019 - income of $0.4 million which included a favourable settlement of prior period recoveries from tenants). Comparative properties NOI (quarter-over-quarter comparison) When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI, as defined above, on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019, assets held for sale or properties disposed of prior to or as at the current period, and the other exclusions outlined above. Because 6 Adelaide Street East was acquired on September 12, 2019, it was excluded from comparative properties NOI below. Three months ended Change in Change in March 31, December 31, Change weighted average in-place 2020 2019 Amount % occupancy % net rents % Toronto downtown $ 24,253 $ 23,974 $ 279 1.2 (0.1) 1.0 Other markets 7,249 7,464 (215) (2.9) (0.6) (0.1) Comparative properties NOI 31,502 31,438 64 0.2 (0.3) 0.8 Lease termination fees and other (62) 629 (691) 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown(1) 368 364 4 Properties under development 47 73 (26) Straight-line rent(2) (61) (429) 368 Amortization of lease incentives(3) (3,185) (3,695) 510 Property management and other service fees 373 593 (220) Sold properties(4) (54) 2,110 (2,164) Net rental income from continuing operations $ 28,928 $ 31,083 $ (2,155) Net rental loss from discontinued operations(5) $ (11) $ (26) $ 15 Acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, straight-line rent included $(12) and $(50), respectively, related to acquired and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, amortization of lease incentives included $(86) and $(167), respectively, related to acquired and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, NOI from sold properties comprises post-closing adjustments for properties sold in prior periods. Net rental loss from discontinued operations comprises the net rental loss from the previously segmented Ottawa and Montréal region. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, comparative properties NOI increased modestly by 0.2%, or $0.1 million, when compared with the prior quarter, mainly driven by higher in-place rents in Toronto downtown, partially offset by slightly lower weighted average occupancy and in-place rents in Other markets. The increase in comparative properties NOI in Toronto downtown is primarily due to rent step ups for a government tenant at 655 Bay Street in the current quarter and higher net rents on renewed space at 36 Toronto Street. Other markets saw a decline in comparative properties NOI over the prior quarter, primarily due to 26,000 square feet of lease expiries at Saskatoon Square and 13,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption at Preston Centre during the current quarter. The change in comparative properties NOI from Other markets by city relative to the prior quarter was: 0.5% from the Greater Toronto Area; (2.7%) from Calgary; and (7.8%) from Saskatoon. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 10 Lease termination fees and other are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary quarter-over-quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, lease termination fees and other amounted to a loss of $0.1 million (three months ended March 31, 2019 - income of $0.6 million which included compensation income for a temporary easement by the City of Toronto at 425 Bloor Street East). Comparative portfolio leasing costs and lease incentives Initial direct leasing costs include leasing fees and related costs and broker commissions incurred in negotiating and arranging tenant leases. Lease incentives include costs incurred to make leasehold improvements to tenant spaces, cash allowances and landlord works. Initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives are dependent upon asset type, lease terminations and expiries, the mix of new leasing activity compared to renewals, portfolio growth and general market conditions. Initial direct leasing costs shown in the table below include costs attributable to leases that commenced in the respective periods. Due to the timing of the signing of lease agreements, certain costs, such as lease commissions, may be incurred in advance of lease commencement. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, approximately $2.4 million of initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives were attributable to leases that commenced in our comparative portfolio during the quarter. Average initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives on a comparative portfolio basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $5.63 per square foot per year, representing an increase of $2.85 per square foot over the prior year comparative quarter. The increase in leasing costs relative to the prior year comparative quarter was primarily due to leasing costs provided to tenants in our Other markets region, especially in the Western Canadian provinces where leasing costs remain elevated due to challenging leasing conditions, while the higher demand for space in Toronto downtown resulted in relatively lower leasing costs offered to tenants during the quarter. Three months ended March 31, Performance indicators 2020(1) 2019(1) Leases that commenced during the period 67 Leases that commenced during the period (in thousands of sq. ft.) 241 Average lease term (years) 6.4 8.7 Initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives: $ 2,419 In thousands of dollars $ 5,852 Per square foot 36.11 24.29 Per square foot per year 5.63 2.78 Current and comparative periods exclude temporary leases, acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties sold and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio lease maturity profile, lease commitments and expiring net rental rates The following table details our in-place lease maturity profile, lease commitments and expiring net rental rates by region and by year, and excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures and properties under development as at March 31, 2020. Temporary Remainder of (in thousands of square feet) leases 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ Toronto downtown Expiries (19) (121) (745) (700) (494) (228) (947) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 11.98 $ 24.69 $ 23.49 $ 25.53 $ 25.23 $ 26.81 $ 24.42 Commencements n/a 71 389 76 194 - 15 Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 59% 52% 11% 39% - 2% Other markets Expiries (52) (300) (149) (69) (52) (109) (658) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 9.12 $ 18.21 $ 12.72 $ 20.57 $ 18.02 $ 21.87 $ 16.74 Commencements n/a 236 35 32 - - - Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 79% 23% 46% - - - Total comparative portfolio Expiries (71) (421) (894) (769) (546) (337) (1,605) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 9.88 $ 20.07 $ 21.69 $ 25.08 $ 24.54 $ 25.21 $ 21.27 Commencements n/a 307 424 108 194 - 15 Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 73% 47% 14% 36% - 1% n/a - not applicable Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 11 OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income Three months ended March 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Investment properties revenue $ 52,748 $ 57,565 Investment properties operating expenses (23,820) (25,383) Net rental income 28,928 32,182 Other income 523 Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 7,478 Share of net loss from investment in joint ventures (107) - Interest and other income 717 335 1,133 7,813 Other expenses (2,642) General and administrative (2,637) Interest: (10,866) Debt (12,966) Subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment (411) (461) (15,227) (17,372) Fair value adjustments, leasing and transaction costs 4,706 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4,585 Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 45,254 (15,380) Leasing and transaction costs (358) (723) 49,602 (11,518) Income before income taxes and discontinued operations 64,436 11,105 Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net 408 (117) Income from continuing operations, net of taxes 64,844 10,988 Loss from discontinued operations (13) (1,054) Net income for the period 64,831 9,934 Other comprehensive income (loss) 9,205 (745) Comprehensive income for the period $ 74,036 $ 9,189 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 12 Investment properties revenue Investment properties revenue includes base rent from investment properties, recovery of operating costs and property taxes from tenants, parking services revenue, the impact of straight-line rent adjustments, lease termination fees and other adjustments as well as fees earned from property management and other services, including leasing and construction. Leasing, construction and lease termination fees, and other adjustments are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over- year. Investment properties revenue for the quarter was $52.7 million, compared to $57.6 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Overall, the decrease in investment properties revenue over the prior year comparative quarter was primarily driven by properties sold during 2019, partially offset by revenues from a property acquired in Q3 2019 and higher in-place net rents. Investment properties operating expenses Investment properties operating expenses comprise operating costs and property taxes as well as certain expenses that are not recoverable from tenants. Operating expenses fluctuate with changes in occupancy levels, expenses that are seasonal in nature, and the level of repairs and maintenance incurred in any given period. Investment properties operating expenses for the quarter were $23.8 million, compared to $25.4 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Overall, the decrease in investment properties operating expenses over the prior year comparative quarter was mainly driven by properties sold during 2019, partially offset by expenses incurred for a property acquired in Q3 2019. Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT Share of income from our investment in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Industrial REIT") for the quarter was $0.5 million, which comprises our share of net loss, net adjustments related to our ownership of Dream Industrial REIT's subsidiary redeemable units, of $4.1 million, net of a net dilution gain of $4.6 million, compared to our share of net income of $8.8 million, partially offset by a net dilution loss of $1.3 million in the prior year comparative quarter. The $12.9 million decrease in our share of net income, before dilution adjustments, over the prior year comparative quarter was primarily due to fair value losses recorded during the quarter to write off acquisition related costs, in particular land transfer taxes incurred as part of Dream Industrial REIT's Canadian and European expansion program. Share of net loss from investment in joint ventures Our investment in joint ventures includes the Trust's 50% interest in a partnership that acquired 220 King Street West in Toronto during Q3 2019 and the Trust's investment in Alate Partners, an investment company focused on the property technology market in which we have invested jointly with DAM. The Trust and DAM each hold a 25% interest in Alate Partners. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, share of net loss from investment in joint ventures amounted to $0.1 million and mainly comprises general and administrative expenses in the Alate Partners investment, partially offset by net rental income from 220 King Street West in Toronto. Interest and other income Interest and other income mainly comprises interest earned on vendor takeback mortgage ("VTB mortgage") receivables and cash on hand, and miscellaneous income. The interest earned on cash on hand and miscellaneous income are not necessarily of a recurring nature and may vary year-over-year depending on the amount of cash on hand and miscellaneous income at any given period. Interest and other income for the quarter was $0.7 million, comprising $0.5 million of interest earned on the VTB mortgage and interest earned on cash on hand. In the prior year comparative quarter, interest and other income was $0.3 million and mainly consisted of interest earned on the VTB mortgage receivables. General and administrative expenses The following table summarizes the nature of expenses included in general and administrative expenses: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Salaries and benefits $ (934) $ (829) Deferred compensation expense (603) (567) Professional services fees, public reporting, overhead-related costs and other (1,105) (1,241) General and administrative expenses $ (2,642) $ (2,637) General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.6 million, relatively flat over the prior year comparative quarter. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 13 Interest expense - debt Interest expense on debt for the quarter was $10.9 million, compared to $13.0 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Overall, the decrease in interest expense on debt over the prior year comparative quarter was mainly due to the discharge of debt related to sold properties in the prior year, lower drawings on the demand revolving credit facilities relative to the prior year comparative quarter and the discharge of maturing debts (including the remaining $150 million Series C Debentures) in the current quarter and prior year which resulted in overall lower borrowing costs. Interest expense - subsidiary redeemable units Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.3 million, consistent with the prior year comparative quarter. The interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units represents distributions paid and payable on the 5.2 million subsidiary redeemable units owned by DAM. Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment expense for the quarter was $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million when compared to the prior year comparative quarter, primarily driven by fewer intangible assets amortized as a result of a write-off to intangible assets related to a disposed co-owned property in the prior quarter. Fair value adjustments to investment properties Refer to the section "Investment Properties" under the heading "Fair value adjustments to investment properties" for a discussion of fair value adjustments to investment properties for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Fair value adjustments to financial instruments Fair value adjustments to financial instruments include remeasurements of the carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units and deferred trust units which are carried as a liability under IFRS. The fair value adjustments to financial instruments are dependent on the change in the Trust's REIT A Unit trading price, and the adjustments may vary significantly year-over-year as the liabilities are marked to the closing price for the REIT A Units. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Trust recorded fair value gains to financial instruments totalling $45.3 million due to a decrease in the REIT A Unit trading price relative to Q4 2019. Leasing and transaction costs The following table summarizes the nature of expenses included in leasing and transaction costs: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Internal leasing costs $ (412) $ (671) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties(1) 54 (52) Leasing and transaction costs $ (358) $ (723) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties consist of recoveries, transaction costs, commissions and other expenses incurred in relation to the disposal of investment properties. Leasing and transaction costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.4 million over the prior year comparative quarter mainly due to lower internal leasing costs and a recovery from post-closing adjustments on investment properties sold in prior periods. Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net Current and deferred income taxes are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary from period-to-period due to changes in tax legislation and the performance of our U.S. subsidiary. Net current and deferred income taxes recovery for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.4 million and relates to our sole investment property in the U.S. and a current tax recovery stemming from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Loss from discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations comprises loss from our investment properties previously included in the Ottawa and Montréal region. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Trust generated a nominal loss from discontinued operations. The loss in the current quarter mainly comprises operating expenses and cost of sales for post-closing adjustments. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 14 Other comprehensive income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) is not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary from period-to-period primarily due to changes in exchange rates. Other comprehensive income (loss) comprises amortization of an unrealized gain on an interest rate swap, unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) related to the investment property located in the U.S., the Trust's share of Dream Industrial REIT's other comprehensive income (loss) and share of comprehensive income (loss) from an investment in a joint venture. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, other comprehensive income amounted to $9.2 million, $7.5 million of which was the Trust's share of Dream Industrial REIT's other comprehensive income from a stronger U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar during the quarter and similar unrealized gains on foreign currency translations on our U.S. property totalling $1.7 million. Funds from operations ("FFO") Management believes FFO (including diluted FFO per unit) is an important measure of our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement is a commonly used measure of performance of real estate operations; however, it does not represent net income nor cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, as defined by IFRS, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund Dream Office REIT's needs and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", FFO has been reconciled to net income in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Funds from operations ("FFO")". The following table summarizes FFO and diluted FFO per unit. Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 FFO for the period $ 24,082 $ 25,188 $ 28,300 Diluted weighted average number of units(1) 62,336 62,388 65,185 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . The year-over-year decrease in diluted FFO per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was mainly due to asset sales (net of REIT A Unit buybacks and debt reduction) (-$0.04), lower share of FFO from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT (-$0.01) and other items (-$0.01), partially offset by higher comparative properties NOI (+$0.02). The quarter-over-quarter decrease in diluted FFO per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily driven by asset sales (net of unit buybacks and debt reduction). Related party transactions From time to time, Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are generally conducted on a cost recovery basis or under normal commercial terms. On May 15, 2019, the Trust entered into a shared services agreement (the "New Shared Services Agreement") with DAM, a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., which replaces the existing Management Services Agreement, Shared Services and Cost Sharing Agreement and Administrative Services Agreement (the "Existing Agreements"). As a result of the termination of the Existing Agreements, any incentive fees that may have been payable to DAM in the future under the Management Services Agreement are eliminated. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, the Trust will act as the property manager for DAM's income properties in Canada and DAM will act as the development manager for the Trust's future development projects. In order to take advantage of economies of scale, the New Shared Services Agreement maintains certain resource-sharing arrangements between the Trust and DAM, such as information technology, human resources and insurance, among other services as requested, on a cost allocation basis. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, in connection with each future development project, DAM will earn a development fee equal to 3.75% of the total net revenues of the development or, for rental properties, 3.75% of the fair value upon completion, without any promote or other incentive fees. In connection with the property management services provided by the Trust to DAM, the Trust will earn a fee equal to 3.5% of gross revenue of the managed income properties. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 15 Related party transactions with DAM The following is a summary of costs processed by DAM and the Trust for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Property management services fee charged by the Trust $ 57 $ - Costs processed by the Trust on behalf of DAM (cost recovery) 2,257 1,516 Development fees charged by DAM(1) (588) - Costs processed by DAM on behalf of the Trust (cost recovery) (583) (507) Net fees and reimbursements from DAM $ 1,143 $ 1,009 (1) Development fees charged by DAM became effective May 15, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total distributions and interest paid and payable to DAM were $4.3 million (for the three months ended March 31, 2019 - $3.6 million). Related party transactions with DHAAT The following is a summary of the amounts that were charged to DHAAT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Property management and construction fees related to co-owned properties $ 326 $ 317 Costs processed on behalf of DHAAT related to co-owned properties 217 419 Amounts charged to DHAAT under the Services Agreement 84 94 Total cost recoveries from DHAAT $ 627 $ 830 Related party transactions with Dream Industrial REIT The following is a summary of the cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 20202019 Total cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT $ 1,295 $ 771 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 16 SECTION III INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Investment properties continuity Changes in the value of our investment properties by region, excluding an investment property owned through a joint venture that is equity accounted, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are summarized in the following table: Three months ended Building improvements, Amortization of initial direct lease incentives, January 1, leasing costs Fair value foreign exchange(2) March 31, and lease and other 2020 incentives(1) adjustments adjustments 2020 Toronto downtown $ 1,890,308 $ 5,159 $ 45,655 $ (1,972) $ 1,939,150 Other markets 382,792 5,177 (43,992) 3,253 347,230 Total comparative portfolio 2,273,100 10,336 1,663 1,281 2,286,380 Add: 45,682 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown 45,499 183 (7) 7 Properties under development 102,346 1,908 3,050 (105) 107,199 Total amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements $ 2,420,945 $ 12,427 $ 4,706 $ 1,183 $ 2,439,261 Includes $266 of interest capitalized to properties under development. Included in Other markets is a foreign currency translation adjustment totalling $4,415 related to a property located in the U.S. Properties under development The table below summarizes select financial information related to the two properties under development as at March 31, 2020. Carrying value at Estimated yield on Property time of Capital invested Estimated capital cost and original (in millions of Canadian dollars) reclassification to date(1) remaining Estimated NOI(2) carrying value 357 Bay Street, Toronto $ 24.1 $ 17.8 $ 11.2 $ 2.9 5.5% 1900 Sherwood Place, Regina 42.2 16.7 8.9 5.4 8.0% Capital invested to date excludes interest capitalized to properties under development. Does not include contractual annual rent escalators over the term of the leases. Valuations of externally appraised properties For the three months ended March 31, 2020, there was one investment property valued by a qualified external valuation professional with a fair value of $88.2 million, representing 4% of the total investment property values (for the year ended December 31, 2019 - 10 investment properties with an aggregate fair value of $1.1 billion, representing 44% of the total investment property values). Zoning approval at 250 Dundas Street West On January 29, 2020, the Trust received council zoning approval for its application to amend the zoning of its property at 250 Dundas Street West in downtown Toronto. The revised zoning permits the Trust to convert the office property to a multi-use development comprising commercial office, multi-residential rental and retail components totalling over 503,000 square feet of gross floor area. The project currently contemplates replacing the existing 122,000 square foot old office building with a new Class A 49-storey residential tower with 522 residential units and an eight-storey commercial podium with 165,000 square feet of office and retail space. Total GLA including the residential component is currently estimated to be over 456,000 square feet. The Trust is currently working with its development team and architects to evaluate the design and timing of the project. The approval is subject to satisfying customary by-law conditions and the expiration of applicable appeal periods. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 17 Fair value adjustments to investment properties Fair value adjustments to investment properties are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary from period- to-period due to changes in the market and valuation assumptions. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Trust recorded a fair value gain of $4.7 million, primarily due to a fair value gain of $43 million, as supported by a third-party appraisal, reflecting the council zoning approval at 250 Dundas Street West within the Toronto downtown region, and fair value gains of $3.1 million in our properties under development reflecting value-enhancing capital expenditures incurred to revitalize these properties. Fair value gains for the quarter were partially offset by fair value losses of $44.0 million in Other markets due to an increase in capitalization rates by 44 basis points ("bps") over the prior quarter, increased vacancy assumptions and lower market rent assumptions, reflecting the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment and the impact on Western Canadian provinces due to weak global demand and declining oil prices. The duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time. Key valuation assumptions which could be impacted over the long term include: market rents, leasing costs, vacancy rates, discount rates and capitalization rates. The Trust will continue to monitor the effect of the economic environment on the valuation of its investment properties. If there are any changes in the critical and key assumptions used in valuing the investment properties, in regional, national or international economic conditions, or new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair value of investment properties may change materially. Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties Refer to Note 4 of the condensed consolidated financial statements for details of the assumptions used in the Trust's investment property valuations. Building improvements Building improvements represent investments made to our investment properties to ensure optimal building performance, to improve the experience of and attractiveness to our tenants, as well as to reduce operating costs. In order to retain desirable rentable space and to generate adequate revenue over the long term, we must maintain or, in some cases, improve each property's condition to meet market demand. As part of our broader strategy to invest capital in our buildings to improve the experience of and attractiveness to tenants, as well as to reduce operating costs, we expect overall building improvement costs to remain elevated. By doing so, our tenants will have a better experience at our buildings, leading to improved tenant retention, quicker leasing of available space and realization of higher rental rates. The table below summarizes the building improvements incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. Three months ended March 31, Building improvements 2020 2019 Recoverable $ 2,452 $ 1,893 Value-add 1,719 456 Value-add additions to properties in the Bay Street corridor 1,328 - Non-recoverable 446 519 Total comparative portfolio(1) 5,945 2,868 Add: 182 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown - Properties under development 1,394 3,791 Interest capitalized to properties under development 266 57 Sold properties - 842 Total amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements $ 7,787 $ 7,558 Excludes properties sold and acquired, properties under development and joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of Q1 2020. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we incurred $5.9 million in expenditures related to building improvements in our comparative portfolio, the majority of which are value-add and recoverable from tenants under the terms of current and future leases. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 18 Recoverable building improvements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.5 million and included safety enhancements, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, elevator modernization and recoverable lobby and common area upgrades. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, value-add building improvements were $1.7 million relating to pre-development and value-enhancing capital expenditures at certain properties and $1.3 million of capital spent towards the transformation of properties in the Bay Street corridor, of which certain capital investments will be recoverable from current and future tenants under the terms of their leases. As part of the revitalization of our properties within the Bay Street corridor, capital invested included enhancing the main lobbies, washrooms, stairwells and exterior facades and breaking ground in revitalizing an alleyway (as at March 31, 2020, total value-add capital invested to date on the Bay Street corridor was $3.4 million). We plan to invest approximately $50 million over the next two years to revitalize these assets into best-in-class boutique office buildings which we believe can attract top tenants and the highest rents. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, non-recoverable building improvements were $0.4 million, which include costs for structural and building enhancements. As part of our development program, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, properties under development incurred $1.4 million in building improvements and included reconstruction costs to building interiors at 357 Bay Street in Toronto downtown and costs at 1900 Sherwood Place in Regina for a parkade expansion and building upgrades to the exterior and common areas. As we progress through the development projects at these two properties, we expect to continue to incur building improvement costs that will serve to enhance the overall experience for our new and existing tenants at the buildings once complete. INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DIR.UN". The table below summarizes the Trust's participation in Dream Industrial REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and the Trust's ownership: Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Units acquired via DRIP 385,535 362,315 437,024 Cost of units acquired via DRIP $ 4,950 $ 4,885 $ 4,669 Ownership at period-end 16.2% 17.8% 20.9% The decrease in the Trust's ownership over the prior quarter and prior year comparative quarter was mainly driven by equity offerings by Dream Industrial REIT in the current and prior year as well as Dream Industrial REIT's DRIP, deferred unit incentive plan and unit purchase plan, which collectively decreased our relative ownership, partially offset by our participation in Dream Industrial REIT's DRIP. On March 27, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT announced that it has suspended its DRIP. Effective for the March 2020 distribution which was distributed on April 15, 2020, the Trust received cash distributions from Dream Industrial REIT totalling $1.6 million. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 19 OUR FINANCING Debt summary The key performance indicators in the management of our debt are as follows: March 31, December 31, March 31, Financing and liquidity metrics 2020 2019 2019 Weighted average face rate of interest on debt (period-end)(1) 3.78% 3.88% 3.99% Interest coverage ratio (times)(2) 3.0 2.9 2.7 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(2) 7.8 7.5 8.6 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(2) 38.5% 37.6% 45.1% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 5.1 4.7 4.4 Variable rate debt as percentage of total debt 11.5% - 24.2% Available liquidity(2) $ 218,611 $ 413,580 $ 192,090 Unencumbered assets(2)(3) $ 222,340 $ 281,274 $ 177,104 Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. The calculation of the following non-GAAP measures - interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets), available liquidity and unencumbered assets - is included in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A. Unencumbered assets as at March 31, 2019 have been restated to conform to current period presentation. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Unencumbered assets". The overall net total debt-to-net total assets ratio has increased 90 bps from 37.6% in Q4 2019 to 38.5%, while net total debt-to- adjusted EBITDAFV has increased to 7.8 years from 7.5 years since the prior quarter, mainly driven by higher drawings on the demand revolving credit facility to fund capital expenditures and Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") buybacks. Our interest coverage ratio has increased to 3.0 times from 2.9 times due to lower interest expense on debt as a result of the discharge of the $150 million Series C Debentures on January 21, 2020. The discharge of the $150 million Series C Debentures also increased the average term to maturity of our debt to 5.1 years from 4.7 years. Our available liquidity of approximately $218.6 million comprises undrawn demand revolving credit facilities totalling $177.9 million and $40.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand as at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $195.0 million from the prior quarter due to the repayment of the $150 million Series C Debentures, capital expenditures and NCIB buybacks. Unencumbered assets as at March 31, 2020 was $222.3 million, a decrease of $58.9 million from $281.3 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in the market price of our holdings of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT Units that are included in this metric. Liquidity and capital resources Dream Office REIT's primary sources of capital are cash generated from operating activities, net proceeds from investment property dispositions, demand revolving credit facilities, and mortgage financing and refinancing. Our primary uses of capital include the payment of distributions, costs of attracting and retaining tenants, recurring property maintenance, development projects, major property improvements, debt principal repayments and interest payments. We expect to meet all of our ongoing obligations with current cash and cash equivalents on hand, cash flows generated from operations, net proceeds from investment property dispositions, demand revolving credit facilities and conventional mortgage refinancing. In our condensed consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2020, our current liabilities exceeded our current assets by $42.6 million. Typically, real estate entities seek to address liquidity needs by having a balanced debt maturity schedule and undrawn demand revolving credit facilities. We are able to use our demand revolving credit facilities on short notice, which eliminates the need to hold significant amounts of cash and cash equivalents on hand. Working capital balances can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period depending on the timing of receipts and payments. Debt obligations that are due within one year include debt maturities and scheduled principal repayments of $34.4 million. We typically refinance maturing debt with our undrawn demand revolving credit facilities and mortgages of terms between five and ten years. Amounts payable and accrued liabilities balances outstanding at the end of any reporting period depend primarily on the timing of leasing costs and capital expenditures incurred, as well as the impact of transaction costs incurred on acquisitions and dispositions. We continue to maintain high levels of liquidity for capital expenditures to improve the quality of our properties. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 20 Financing activities during the quarter On January 21, 2020, the Trust repaid the Series C Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $150.0 million. Demand revolving credit facilities As at March 31, 2020, the Trust's $300 million demand revolving credit facility is secured by first-ranking charges on four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The Trust has an accordion option of up to $100 million additional borrowing capacity on the $300 million demand revolving credit facility if additional assets are pledged as security, subject to lender approval. As at March 31, 2020, the amount available under the $300 million demand revolving credit facility was $157.9 million, comprising $291.6 million of borrowing capacity less $132.0 million in drawings and $1.6 million in the form of letters of credit. As at March 31, 2020, the amount available under the $20 million demand revolving credit facility was $20.0 million. Continuity of debt Refer to Note 6 of the condensed consolidated financial statements for details of the changes in our debt balances for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Debt maturity profile Our current debt profile is balanced with staggered maturities over the next nine years. The following table summarizes our debt maturity profile, excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted, as at March 31, 2020: Demand revolving Mortgages credit facilities Total Outstanding Weighted Outstanding Weighted Outstanding Weighted balance average balance average balance average due at interest due at interest due at interest Debt maturities maturity rate maturity rate maturity rate Remainder of 2020 $ 14,523 4.32% $ - - $ 14,523 4.32% 2021 106,826 4.90% - - 106,826 4.90% 2022 59,880 3.49% 132,000 3.21% 191,880 3.29% 2023 139,951 4.25% - - 139,951 4.25% 2024 17,205 4.16% - - 17,205 4.16% 2025-2029 579,258 3.59% - - 579,258 3.59% Subtotal before undernoted items $ 917,643 3.86% $ 132,000 3.21% $ 1,049,643 3.78% Scheduled principal repayments on non-matured debt 87,310 - - - 87,310 - Subtotal before undernoted items $ 1,004,953 3.86% $ 132,000 3.21% $ 1,136,953 3.78% Unamortized financing costs (4,031) (2,388) (6,419) Unamortized fair value adjustments 396 - 396 Debt per condensed consolidated financial statements $ 1,001,318 3.90% $ 129,612 3.42% $ 1,130,930 3.84% Commitments and contingencies Dream Office REIT and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business, on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties, and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of management, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Trust as at March 31, 2020. In 2015, a subsidiary of the Trust received notices of reassessment from both the Canada Revenue Agency and the Alberta Minister of Finance with respect to its 2007, 2008 and 2010 taxation years. These reassessments relate to the deductibility of certain tax losses claimed by the subsidiary prior to its acquisition by the Trust. These federal and provincial reassessments, if upheld, could increase total current taxes payable, including interest and penalties, by $12.8 million. No cash payment is expected to be made unless it is ultimately established that the Trust has an obligation to make one. Management is of the view that there is a strong case to support the position as filed and has contested both the federal and provincial reassessments. Since management believes that it is more likely than not that its position will be sustained, no amounts related to these reassessments have been recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2020. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 21 At March 31, 2020, Dream Office REIT's future minimum commitments are as follows: Minimum payments due Within 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years Total Operating lease payments for low-value assets $ 146 $ 286 $ - $ 432 Operating commitments 1,990 2,197 - 4,187 Fixed price contracts 222 888 2,078 3,188 Total $ 2,358 $ 3,371 $ 2,078 $ 7,807 In 2018, the Trust originally committed US$7.25 million to fund investments in real estate technologies of which US$4.2 million was funded as at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - US$3.5 million). The Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties totalling $113.3 million (December 31, 2019 - $114.3 million) with a weighted average term to maturity of 3.4 years (December 31, 2019 - 3.7 years). The geographic distribution of the guaranteed debt is: 78% in British Columbia, 14% in Ontario and 8% in Québec. In the event that a contemplated development project proceeds, the Trust has committed to contribute one of its investment properties with a fair value of $40.7 million to the development project. As part of the sale of F1RST Tower in 2018, the Trust committed to a construction loan facility of up to $12.5 million. The construction loan facility bears interest at 4.5%, matures on April 10, 2022 with an option to extend to April 10, 2023 and is secured by the property. At March 31, 2020, the Trust had not funded any amounts under the construction loan facility. On April 20, 2020, the Trust funded $1.0 million under the construction loan facility. OUR EQUITY Total equity Our discussion of equity includes LP B Units (or subsidiary redeemable units), which are economically equivalent to REIT Units. Pursuant to IFRS, the LP B Units are classified as a liability in our condensed consolidated financial statements. Unitholders' equity March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Number of Units Amount Number of Units Amount Unitholders' equity 55,615,660 $ 2,039,909 56,234,546 $ 2,049,272 Deficit - (523,984) - (574,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 12,995 - 3,790 Equity per condensed consolidated financial statements 55,615,660 1,528,920 56,234,546 1,478,261 Add: LP B Units 5,233,823 122,158 5,233,823 162,929 Total equity (including LP B Units)(1) 60,849,483 $ 1,651,078 61,468,369 $ 1,641,190 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit(2) $ 27.13 $ 26.70 Total equity (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units)". NAV per unit (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in this section under the heading "NAV per unit" and in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "NAV per unit". The amended and restated Declaration of Trust of Dream Office REIT dated May 8, 2014, as amended or amended and restated from time to time (the "Declaration of Trust"), authorizes the issuance of an unlimited number of the following classes of units: REIT Units, issuable in one or more series, Transition Fund Units and Special Trust Units. The Special Trust Units may only be issued to holders of LP B Units, are not transferable separately from these units and are used to provide voting rights with respect to Dream Office REIT to persons holding LP B Units. The LP B Units are held by DAM, a related party to Dream Office REIT, and DAM holds an equivalent number of Special Trust Units. Both the REIT Units and Special Trust Units entitle the holder to one vote for each unit at all meetings of the unitholders. The LP B Units are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for REIT B Units at the option of the holder, which can then be converted into REIT A Units. The LP B Units and corresponding Special Trust Units together have economic and voting rights equivalent in all material respects to REIT A Units. The REIT A Units and REIT B Units have economic and voting rights equivalent in all material respects to each other. As at March 31, 2020, DAM held 12,410,002 REIT A Units and 5,233,823 LP B Units for a total ownership interest of approximately 29.0%. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 22 NAV per unit NAV per unit is calculated as the total equity (including LP B Units) divided by the total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust, as it reflects management's view of the intrinsic value of the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. As at March 31, 2020, our NAV per unit was $27.13, compared to $26.70 at December 31, 2019 and $25.10 at March 31, 2019, up $0.43 or 1.6% and $2.03 or 8.1%, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increase in NAV per unit of $0.43 and $2.03, respectively, was primarily due to cash flow retention from operations (diluted FFO net of distributions) and fair value uplifts in our Toronto downtown investment properties partially offset by fair value losses in our Other markets investment properties, primarily in Western Canada. The fair value gains in our Toronto downtown investment properties were primarily driven by a lift supported by a third-party appraisal on 250 Dundas Street West as a result of a council zoning approval during the quarter. NAV per unit is considered one of the Trust's key metrics and has increased consistently over the past 12 quarters as we improve the quality of our assets. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table below reconciles the major components of NAV per unit to total equity (as per the condensed consolidated financial statements). GLA Occupancy - (in millions in-place and WALT Total Per unit of sq. ft.) committed (years) Investment properties Toronto downtown $ 1,939,150 $ 31.87 3.4 97.4% 4.9 Other markets 347,230 5.71 1.8 76.3% 6.3 Total comparative portfolio investment properties 2,286,380 37.58 5.2 89.9% 5.3 Mortgages (923,718) (15.18) Total comparative portfolio investment properties, net of mortgages 1,362,662 22.40 Acquired properties, net of mortgages 35,556 0.58 Properties under development, net of mortgages 39,725 0.65 Investment in Dream Industrial REIT 328,310 5.40 Investments in joint ventures 15,891 0.26 Cash and cash equivalents 40,667 0.67 Demand revolving credit facilities (129,612) (2.13) Other items (42,121) (0.70) Net asset value $ 1,651,078 $ 27.13 Less: LP B Units 122,158 Total equity per condensed consolidated financial statements $ 1,528,920 Outstanding equity The following table summarizes the changes in our outstanding equity: For the three months ended March 31, 2020 REIT A Units LP B Units Total Total units issued and outstanding at January 1, 2020 56,234,546 5,233,823 61,468,369 REIT A Units issued pursuant to Deferred Unit Incentive Plan ("DUIP") 138,909 - 138,909 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (757,795) - (757,795) Total units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 55,615,660 5,233,823 60,849,483 Percentage of all units 91.4% 8.6% 100.0% REIT A Units issued pursuant to DUIP 25,229 - 25,229 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (104,960) - (104,960) Total units issued and outstanding at May 7, 2020 55,535,929 5,233,823 60,769,752 Percentage of all units 91.4% 8.6% 100.0% As at March 31, 2020, there were 828,600 deferred trust units and income deferred trust units outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 927,621) under the Trust's DUIP. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 23 Normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Trust purchased for cancellation 757,795 REIT A Units under the NCIB, at a cost of $13.4 million (December 31, 2019 - 3,230,966 REIT A Units cancelled for $77.8 million). Subsequent to quarter-end, the Trust purchased for cancellation an additional 104,960 REIT A Units under the NCIB at a cost of $2.2 million. Weighted average number of units The basic weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT Units, LP B Units, and vested but unissued deferred trust units and income deferred trust units. The diluted weighted average number of units includes the basic weighted average number of Units, unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units. As at March 31, 2020, there were 215,521 unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units (March 31, 2019 - 265,053). Three months ended March 31, Weighted average number of units (in thousands) 2020 2019 Basic 62,108 64,911 Diluted 62,336 65,185 Distribution policy Our Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, provides our trustees with the discretion to determine the percentage payout of income that would be in the best interest of the Trust. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the Trust declared distributions totalling $0.25 per unit. The following table summarizes our total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Total distributions paid and payable(1)for the period $ 15,322 $ 16,059 Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". The decrease in total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) on a year-over-year basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to the cancellation of REIT A Units under the NCIB in the current and prior year. The following table summarizes our monthly distributions paid and payable: Date distribution was Distribution per Total distribution Date distribution announced Month of distribution paid or is payable REIT A Unit paid or payable March 20, 2020 March 2020 April 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,634 April 21, 2020 April 2020 May 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,628 Cash flows from operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt and distributions declared In any given period, actual cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, may differ from total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), primarily due to fluctuations in non-cash working capital and the impact of leasing costs, which fluctuate with lease maturities, renewal terms, the type of asset being leased and when tenants fulfill the terms of their respective lease agreements. Seasonal fluctuations in working capital requirements or the unpredictability of when leasing costs are incurred are funded with our cash and cash equivalents on hand and, if necessary, with our existing demand revolving credit facilities. As a result of these factors the Trust anticipates that in certain future periods, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, may be less than total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure). With a conservative balance sheet and significant liquidity, the Trust does not anticipate cash distributions will be suspended. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 24 To the extent that there are shortfalls in cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt when compared to total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), the Trust will fund the shortfalls with cash and cash equivalents on hand and with our existing demand revolving credit facilities. The use of the demand revolving credit facilities may involve risks compared with using cash and cash equivalents on hand as a source of funding, such as the risk that interest rates may rise in the future, which may make it more expensive for the Trust to borrow under the demand revolving credit facilities, and the risk associated with increasing the overall indebtedness of the Trust. In the event that shortfalls exist, the Trust does not anticipate cash distributions will be suspended in the foreseeable future but does expect that there could be timing differences as a result of our intensification and redevelopment plans on certain assets within our portfolio. Accordingly, to the extent there are shortfalls, distributions may be considered an economic return of capital. The Trust determines the distribution rate by, among other considerations, its assessment of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt. Management reviews the estimated annual distributable cash flows with the Board of Trustees periodically to assist the Board in determining the targeted distribution rate. In any given period, the Trust anticipates that net income will continue to vary from total distributions paid and payable (a non- GAAP measure) as net income includes non-cash items such as fair value adjustments to investment properties and financial instruments and costs related to our disposition program such as debt settlement costs and costs attributable to sale of investment properties. Accordingly, the Trust does not use net income as a proxy for determining distributions. The following table summarizes net income, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, and total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income for the period $ 64,831 $ 9,934 Cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt 6,670 15,043 Total distributions paid and payable(1)for the period 15,322 16,059 Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". As required by National Policy 41-201, "Income Trusts and Other Indirect Offerings", the following table outlines the difference between net income and total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), as well as the difference between cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, and total distributions paid and payable (a non- GAAP measure), in accordance with the guidelines. Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Excess (shortfall) of net income over total distributions paid and payable(1) $ 49,509 $ (6,125) Shortfall of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt (8,652) (1,016) over total distributions paid and payable(1) Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net income exceeded total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) by $49.5 million, primarily due to the impact of non-cash items such as fair value adjustments to our investment properties, our share of income from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT and fair value adjustments to financial instruments. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) exceeded net income by $6.1 million, primarily as a result of non-cash items such as fair value losses on financial instruments. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 25 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) exceeded cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, by $8.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively, primarily due to fluctuations in non-cash working capital and the impact of leasing costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the Trust received monthly distributions from its investment in Dream Industrial REIT totalling $5.0 million and $4.7 million, respectively, which the Trust elected to reinvest through Dream Industrial REIT's distribution reinvestment plan. Had the Trust not reinvested the distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT, management is of the view such distributions could be used to mitigate any shortfalls of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, over total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), even though distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT would be included as part of cash flows generated from (utilized in) investing activities in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Additionally, the Trust has included distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT as part of its calculation of EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure), consistent with management's view of the characterization of such cash flows as operating in nature as opposed to investing activities. On March 27, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT announced that it has suspended its DRIP. Effective for the March 2020 distribution which was distributed on April 15, 2020, the Trust received cash distributions from Dream Industrial REIT totalling $1.6 million. SECTION IV NON-GAAP MEASURES Included in this section are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures presented throughout this MD&A to the nearest comparable condensed consolidated financial statements line item, in compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Available liquidity Available liquidity is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and undrawn demand revolving credit facilities at period- end, excluding cash held in joint ventures, which are equity accounted. Management believes that available liquidity, a non-GAAP measure, is an important measure in determining our resources available to meet all of our ongoing obligations. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", available liquidity has been reconciled to cash and cash equivalents in the table below: As at March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,667 $ 95,410 $ 9,920 Undrawn demand revolving credit facilities 177,944 318,170 182,170 Available liquidity $ 218,611 $ 413,580 $ 192,090 Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units) One of the components used to determine the Trust's net asset value per unit is total equity (including LP B Units). Total equity (including LP B Units) is calculated as the sum of the equity amount per condensed consolidated financial statements and the subsidiary redeemable units amount.Management believes it is important to include the subsidiary redeemable (LP B) units amount for the purpose of determining the Trust's capital management. Management does not consider the subsidiary redeemable units to be debt or borrowings of the Trust, but rather a component of the Trust's equity. However, total equity (including LP B Units) is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table within the section "Our Equity" under the heading "Total equity" reconciles total equity (including LP B Units) to equity (as per condensed consolidated financial statements). Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 26 Total distributions paid and payable Total distributions paid and payable is calculated as the sum of the distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units and subsidiary redeemable units (LP B Units) interest expense per condensed consolidated financial statements. Because management considers the subsidiary redeemable units to be a component of the Trust's equity, management considers the interest paid on the subsidiary redeemable units to be a component of total distributions paid to unitholders. However, total distributions paid and payable is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", total distributions paid and payable has been reconciled to total distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units (included in condensed consolidated financial statements) in the table below: Three months ended March 31,December 31, March 31, 202020192019 Total distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units $ 14,014 $ 14,057 $ 14,751 Add: Interest on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,309 1,308 Total distributions paid and payable $ 15,322 $ 15,366 $ 16,059 NAV per unit NAV per unit is calculated as the total equity (including LP B Units) divided by the total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust,as it reflects management's view of the intrinsic value of the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table within the section "Our Equity" under the heading "NAV per unit" reconciles NAV per unit to equity as per condensed consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2020 and as per the consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019. The table below reconciles NAV per unit to equity (as per condensed consolidated financial statements) as at March 31, 2019. Unitholders' equity March 31, 2019 Number of Units Amount Unitholders' equity 59,042,265 $ 2,117,583 Deficit - (639,330) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 5,750 Equity included in condensed consolidated financial statements 59,042,265 $ 1,484,003 Add: LP B Units 5,233,823 129,432 Total equity (including LP B Units)(1) 64,276,088 $ 1,613,435 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit $ 25.10 (1) Total equity (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in this section under the heading "Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units)". Unencumbered assets Unencumbered assets represents the value of investment properties, excluding properties held for sale or investment properties in joint ventures which are equity accounted, which have not been pledged as collateral for the Trust's demand revolving credit facilities or mortgages, plus the fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units. This non-GAAP measurement is used by management in assessing the borrowing capacity available to the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Effective September 30, 2019, the Trust revised its calculation of unencumbered assets to include the fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units as management considers these units an asset that may be pledged to support future borrowings. Accordingly, unencumbered assets for comparative periods has been restated to conform to current period presentation. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 27 In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table below presents the components of unencumbered assets: March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Investment properties not pledged as security for debt $ 96,722 $ 110,555 $ 143,257 Fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units(1) 125,618 170,719 33,847 Unencumbered assets $ 222,340 $ 281,274 $ 177,104 Fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units is determined as the closing price of the Dream Industrial REIT units at the end of each period multiplied by the number of units not pledged as security for demand revolving credit facilities. Funds from operations ("FFO") Management believes FFO (including diluted FFO per unit) is an important measure of our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement is a commonly used measure of performance of real estate operations; however, it does not represent net income or cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, as defined by IFRS, and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund Dream Office REIT's needs and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In February 2019, REALPAC issued a white paper on Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS. The Trust has reviewed the REALPAC FFO white paper guidelines and its determination of FFO is substantially aligned with the REALPAC FFO white paper guidelines with the exception of the treatment of debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment properties. These debt settlement costs are primarily funded from net proceeds from dispositions and not from cash flows from operating activities. Thus, the Trust is of the view that debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment properties should not be included in the determination of FFO. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", FFO has been reconciled to net income in the table below: Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Net income for the period $ 64,831 $ 63,193 $ 9,934 Add (deduct): Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT (523) (25,419) (7,478) Share of FFO from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 4,748 4,878 5,500 Depreciation, amortization and write-off of intangible assets 3,448 4,134 3,358 Costs (recovery) attributable to sale of investment properties(1) (52) 441 52 Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,309 1,308 Fair value adjustments to investment properties(1) (4,706) (33,707) (603) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments and DUIP included in G&A expenses (45,207) 9,721 15,454 Internal leasing costs 412 500 671 Principal repayments on finance lease liabilities(1) (11) (11) (13) Deferred income taxes expense (recovery) (166) 149 117 FFO for the period $ 24,082 $ 25,188 $ 28,300 Diluted weighted average number of units(2) 62,336 62,388 65,185 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . Comparative properties NOI Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties owned by the Trust in the current and comparative periods presented. When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI on a year-over- year basis and quarter-over-quarter basis, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019 and assets held for sale or disposed of prior to or as at the current period. Comparative properties NOI also excludes lease termination fees; onetime property adjustments, if any; bad debt expenses; NOI from properties under development until reclassified to active properties for a period of two full calendar years; investment in joint ventures; property management and other service fees; straight-line rent; and amortization of lease incentives. This measure is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 28 Effective March 31, 2020, The Trust revised its definition of comparative properties NOI on a quarter-over-quarter basis to exclude acquired properties after January 1, 2019 to increase comparability with our other operating metrics. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", comparative properties NOI for the respective periods has been reconciled to net rental income within the section "Our Operations" under the heading "Comparative properties NOI (year-over-year comparison)" and "Comparative properties NOI (quarter-over-quarter comparison)". Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV") EBITDAFV is defined by the Trust as net income for the period adjusted for: lease termination fees and other, non-cash items included in investment properties revenue, fair value adjustments to investment properties and financial instruments, share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT, distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT, interest expense on debt and subsidiary redeemable units, amortization and write-off of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs and other activities, and net current and deferred income taxes. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating property operating performance; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Effective December 31, 2019, the Trust refined its calculation of EBITDAFV to exclude net loss from joint ventures to improve consistency between the calculation of debt and adjusted EBITDAFV in its net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV calculation. Consequently, EBITDAFV and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV have been restated in prior periods to be consistent with current period presentation. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", EBITDAFV has been reconciled to net income in the table below: Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income for the period $ 64,831 $ 63,193 $ 9,934 $ 117,320 $ 157,778 Add (deduct): 62 Lease termination fees and other(1) (629) (420) (1,288) (5,870) Non-cash items included in investment properties 3,246 revenue(1)(2) 4,124 2,809 13,144 11,229 Fair value adjustments to investment properties(1) (4,706) (33,707) (603) (56,949) (47,533) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments (45,254) 9,548 15,380 55,162 1,371 Share of income from investment in Dream (523) Industrial REIT (25,419) (7,478) (56,078) (43,125) Share of net loss from investment in joint ventures 107 126 - 641 - Distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT 4,925 4,906 4,708 19,222 17,914 Interest - debt(1) 10,866 12,235 14,763 54,608 60,718 Interest - subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,309 1,308 5,234 5,234 Amortization and write-off of intangible assets and 411 depreciation on property and equipment 597 461 1,891 2,199 Leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs(1) 360 941 723 7,344 7,179 Current and deferred income taxes expense (408) (recovery), net 149 117 486 342 EBITDAFV for the period $ 35,225 $ 37,373 $ 41,702 $ 160,737 $ 167,436 Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Includes adjustments for straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 29 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt Management believes that the trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt, both of which are non-GAAP measures, are important measures in identifying longer-term trends in property operating performance and the cost of the Trust's debt. These non-GAAP measurements do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following tables calculate EBITDAFV and interest expense on debt for the trailing 12-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. Trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2020 EBITDAFV for the three months ended March 31, 2020(1) $ 35,225 Add: EBITDAFV for the year ended December 31, 2019(1) 160,737 Less: EBITDAFV for the three months ended March 31, 2019(1) (41,702) Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV $ 154,260 EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) for the respective periods has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. Trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2019 EBITDAFV for the three months ended March 31, 2019(1) $ 41,702 Add: EBITDAFV for the year ended December 31, 2018(1) 167,436 Less: EBITDAFV for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (43,354) Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV $ 165,784 EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) for the respective periods has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. Trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2020 Interest expense on debt for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 10,866 Add: Interest expense on debt for the year ended December 31, 2019(1) 54,608 Less: Interest expense on debt for the three months ended March 31, 2019(1) (14,763) Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt $ 50,711 (1) Includes interest expense on debt from continuing and discontinued operations. Trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2019 Interest expense on debt for the three months ended March 31, 2019(1) $ 14,763 Add: Interest expense on debt for the year ended December 31, 2018(1) 60,718 Less: Interest expense on debt for the three months ended March 31, 2018(1) (14,600) Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt $ 60,881 (1) Includes interest expense on debt from continuing and discontinued operations. Interest coverage ratio Management believes that interest coverage ratio, a non-GAAP measurement, is an important measure in determining our ability to cover interest expense based on our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Prior to December 31, 2018, interest coverage ratio was calculated as year-to-date EBITDAFV divided by year-to-date interest expense on debt. Because the calculation of EBITDAFV has been adjusted effective December 31, 2019 as discussed under the "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" heading above, the Trust has restated its prior period calculation of interest coverage ratio (times) to be consistent with current period presentation. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 30 In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the interest coverage ratio for the trailing 12-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2019: For the trailing 12-month period ended Year ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV(1) $ 154,260 $ 165,784 $ 160,737 Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt(1) $ 50,711 $ 60,881 $ 54,608 Interest coverage ratio (times) 3.0 2.7 2.9 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt (non-GAAP measures) for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 have been reconciled under the heading "Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt" within this section. Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV Management believes that net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, a non-GAAP measurement, is an important measure in determining the time it takes the Trust, on a go-forward basis, based on its normalized operating performance, to repay our debt. This non-GAAP measurement does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV as shown below is calculated as total debt (net of cash on hand), which includes debt related to assets held for sale, divided by adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized. Adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized is calculated as annualized quarterly EBITDAFV less NOI of disposed properties for the quarter plus the normalized NOI of properties acquired in the quarter. Because the calculation of EBITDAFV has been adjusted effective December 31, 2019 as discussed under the "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" heading above, the Trust has restated its prior period calculation of net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV to be consistent with current period presentation. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the annualized net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV: Amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Non-current debt $ 1,097,867 $ 967,861 $ 1,237,555 Current debt 33,063 182,511 187,677 Total debt 1,130,930 1,150,372 1,425,232 Less: Cash on hand(1) (35,311) (89,816) (5,025) Net total debt $ 1,095,619 $ 1,060,556 $ 1,420,207 EBITDAFV(2)- quarterly 35,225 37,373 41,702 Less: NOI of disposed properties for the quarter(3) 65 (2,084) (247) Adjusted EBITDAFV - quarterly $ 35,290 $ 35,289 $ 41,455 Adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized $ 141,160 $ 141,156 $ 165,820 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years) 7.8 7.5 8.6 Cash on hand represents cash on hand at period-end, excluding cash held in co-owned properties and joint ventures that are equity accounted. EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. For the period ended December 31, 2019, EBITDAFV has been restated to exclude share of net loss from investments in joint ventures. NOI of disposed properties for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 includes NOI from properties classified as discontinued operations that were sold during Q3 2019 . Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 31 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) Management believes that level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) is an important non-GAAP measure in the management of our debt levels. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Net total debt-to-net total assets as shown below is determined as total debt less cash on hand, which includes debt related to assets held for sale, all divided by net total assets (being determined as total assets, less cash on hand). In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets): Amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Non-current debt $ 1,097,867 $ 967,861 $ 1,237,555 Current debt 33,063 182,511 187,677 Total debt 1,130,930 1,150,372 1,425,232 Less: Cash on hand(1) (35,311) (89,816) (5,025) Net total debt $ 1,095,619 $ 1,060,556 $ 1,420,207 Total assets 2,882,908 2,911,682 3,157,153 Less: Cash on hand(1) (35,311) (89,816) (5,025) Net total assets $ 2,847,597 $ 2,821,866 $ 3,152,128 Net total debt-to-net total assets 38.5% 37.6% 45.1% (1) Cash on hand represents cash on hand at period-end, excluding cash held in co-owned properties and joint ventures that are equity accounted. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 32 QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following tables show quarterly information since April 1, 2018. Key portfolio, leasing, financing and other capital information 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Portfolio(1) Number of properties 31 31 33 33 37 37 37 41 GLA (millions of sq. ft.) 5.5 5.5 6.1 6.2 7.3 7.3 7.3 8.1 Leasing - comparative portfolio(2) 89.9% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 90.8% 93.1% 94.3% 93.2% 93.0% 94.2% 91.8% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 89.1% 90.1% 92.6% 92.9% 91.8% 91.5% 88.3% 86.4% Tenant retention ratio 44.2% 85.6% 69.7% 88.0% 70.9% 71.6% 88.8% 53.0% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot $ 22.66 (period-end) $ 22.53 $ 22.79 $ 22.20 $ 21.06 $ 20.97 $ 20.87 $ 21.03 Financing Weighted average face rate of interest on debt 3.78% (period-end)(3) 3.88% 3.88% 3.94% 3.99% 4.06% 3.94% 3.85% Interest coverage ratio (times)(4)(5) 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.9 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(4)(5) 7.8 7.5 8.0 8.5 8.6 9.0 9.1 9.3 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(4) 38.5% 37.6% 41.3% 45.4% 45.1% 45.0% 46.2% 48.1% Capital 60.8 Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units (in millions)(6) 61.5 61.5 63.6 64.3 64.6 65.3 65.4 NAV per unit(4) $ 27.13 $ 26.70 $ 25.79 $ 25.49 $ 25.10 $ 24.97 $ 24.40 $ 23.95 Excludes properties held for sale and properties in joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of each period. Excludes acquired properties, properties held for sale, properties under development and properties in joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of each period. For the period ended September 30, 2019 and for a period of two full calendar years thereafter, acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. The calculation of the following non-GAAP measures - interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) and NAV per unit - are included in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A. Interest coverage ratio and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV have been restated for the comparative periods to conform to current period presentation. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the headings "Interest coverage ratio" and "Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV". Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units includes 5.2 million LP B Units, which are classified as a liability under IFRS. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 33 Results of operations Effective June 30, 2019, the results of operations from the Ottawa and Montréal segment were presented separately as income (loss) from discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), as both investment properties in that segment have been sold. As a result of this change in presentation, the prior periods' income measures of investment properties revenue and operating expenses, interest expense on debt (included in "Other expenses") and fair value adjustments to investment properties (included in "Fair value adjustments, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs") attributable to this segment have been retroactively reclassified to income (loss) from discontinued operations in the table below, in accordance with IFRS requirements. 2020 2019 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Investment properties revenue $ 52,748 $ 56,990 $ 57,432 $ 57,031 $ 57,565 $ 57,245 $ 60,955 $ 58,732 Investment properties operating (23,820) expenses (25,907) (25,470) (24,683) (25,383) (26,130) (27,856) (25,736) Net rental income 28,928 31,083 31,962 32,348 32,182 31,115 33,099 32,996 Other income 1,133 25,766 4,460 19,454 7,813 12,972 6,362 9,555 Other expenses (15,227) (16,699) (16,609) (17,852) (17,372) (17,949) (19,032) (18,975) Fair value adjustments, leasing, transaction and debt settlement 49,602 costs 23,450 (20,112) 18,016 (11,518) 33,751 19,860 (7) Income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations 64,436 63,600 (299) 51,966 11,105 59,889 40,289 23,569 Current and deferred income 408 taxes recovery (expense), net (149) (102) (118) (117) 244 (349) (114) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 64,844 63,451 (401) 51,848 10,988 60,133 39,940 23,455 Income (loss) from discontinued (13) operations (258) (1,939) (5,315) (1,054) (1,644) 1,442 1,931 Net income (loss) for the period 64,831 63,193 (2,340) 46,533 9,934 58,489 41,382 25,386 Other comprehensive income (loss) 9,205 (1,058) 1,172 (2,074) (745) 2,991 (771) 1,135 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 74,036 $ 62,135 $ (1,168) $ 44,459 $ 9,189 $ 61,480 $ 40,611 $ 26,521 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 34 Reconciliation between net income (loss) and funds from operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars except for unit and per unit amounts) 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Net income (loss) for the period $ 64,831 $ 63,193 $ (2,340) $ 46,533 $ 9,934 $ 58,489 $ 41,382 $ 25,386 Add (deduct): Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT (523) (25,419) (4,348) (18,833) (7,478) (12,717) (5,599) (8,932) Share of FFO from investment in Dream Industrial REIT(1) 4,748 4,878 5,139 5,417 5,500 5,572 4,217 6,204 Depreciation, amortization and 3,448 write-off of intangible assets 4,134 3,426 3,653 3,358 3,477 3,717 3,502 Costs (recovery) attributable to sale (52) of investment properties(2) 441 2,967 76 52 (455) 919 415 Interest expense on subsidiary 1,308 redeemable units 1,309 1,308 1,309 1,308 1,309 1,308 1,309 Fair value adjustments to (4,706) investment properties(2) (33,707) (18,807) (3,832) (603) (20,160) (24,823) (1,777) Fair value adjustments to investment properties held in - joint ventures - 518 - - - - - Fair value adjustments to financial instruments and DUIP included in (45,207) G&A expenses 9,721 36,595 (6,219) 15,454 (11,066) 4,493 853 Debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment - properties, net(2) - 1,620 - - 1,070 - - Internal leasing costs 412 500 506 511 671 512 630 924 Principal repayments on finance (11) lease liabilities(2) (11) (8) (12) (13) - - - Deferred income taxes expense (166) (recovery) 149 102 118 117 (288) (276) 21 Taxes attributable to dispositions - - - - - - 625 - Other - - - - - (7) 95 7 FFO for the period(3) $ 24,082 $ 25,188 $ 26,678 $ 28,721 $ 28,300 $ 25,736 $ 26,688 $ 27,912 Diluted weighted average number 62,336 of units(4) 62,388 62,848 65,144 65,185 65,839 66,286 70,228 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Included in the Q3 2018 FFO was a $(1.0) million one-timetrue-up adjustment to our share of FFO from investment in Dream Industrial REIT. Excluding the adjustment, our share of FFO from investment in Dream Industrial REIT for that quarter was $5.2 million. Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. FFO (a non-GAAP measure) - refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Funds from operations ("FFO")" for further details. Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 35 SECTION V DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES At March 31, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Trust, along with the assistance of senior management, have designed disclosure controls and procedures to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to Dream Office REIT is made known to the CEO and CFO in a timely manner and information required to be disclosed by Dream Office REIT is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation, and have designed internal controls over financial reporting to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, there have not been any changes that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the internal controls over financial reporting. RISKS AND OUR STRATEGY TO MANAGE In addition to the specific risks discussed in this MD&A, we are exposed to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could have an impact on our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. Unitholders should consider these risks and uncertainties when assessing our outlook in terms of investment potential. For a further discussion of the risks and uncertainties identified by Dream Office REIT, please see below and refer to our 2019 Annual Report and latest Annual Information Form filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") (www.sedar.com). Public health risks Public health crises, pandemics and epidemics, such as those caused by new strains of viruses such as H5N1 (avian flu), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and, most recently, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), could adversely impact our and our tenants' businesses, and thereby our tenants' ability to meet their payment obligations, by disrupting supply chains and transactional activities, and negatively impacting local, national or global economies. Elevated estimation uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. The pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the general economy, including the real estate market. Such a pandemic could, if prolonged, adversely impact our business directly and/or indirectly. Management continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and governments' responses to it on the Trust. Portions of our financial results incorporate estimates from management that are subject to increased uncertainty due to the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An area of increased estimation uncertainty in the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements is the fair value of its investment properties. The amounts recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time the condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared where that information reflects conditions at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Increase in credit risk as a result of COVID-19 Credit risk arises from the possibility that tenants in investment properties or counterparties to financial instruments may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its mix of tenants. The Trust manages its credit risk on vendor takeback mortgage receivables by lending to reputable purchasers of properties, retaining security interests in the sold investment properties, monitoring compliance with repayment schedules and evaluating the progress and estimated rates of returns of financed projects. COVID-19 and the measures to contain it have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust continues to assess the effect of economic conditions on the creditworthiness of our tenants and counterparties. As part of this assessment, the Trust reviews the risk profiles of its tenant base to assess which tenants are likely to continue meeting their obligations under their leases and which tenants are at a greater risk of default. We expect that certain tenants may require assistance in the form of short-term rent deferrals in the coming months. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 36 The Trust assesses the credit risk of its vendor takeback mortgages receivable by evaluating the credit quality of counterparties, whether the counterparties are fulfilling their obligations under the terms of the agreements and the value of the collateral relative to the balance of the receivable. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES Dream Office REIT's changes in accounting policies are described in Note 2 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Additional information relating to Dream Office REIT, including the latest Annual Information Form of Dream Office REIT, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 37 SECTION VI ASSET LISTING The following table includes supplementary information on our portfolio as at March 31, 2020. Owned share of Number of Average tenant Average total GLA (in tenants size (in remaining In-place and thousands of (in-place and thousands of lease term committed Property Ownership square feet) committed) square feet) (in years) occupancy Adelaide Place, Toronto 100.0% 658 70 9 5.2 98.4 % State Street Financial Centre, Toronto 100.0% 414 7 59 4.6 100.0% 438 University Avenue, Toronto 100.0% 323 18 18 5.7 100.0 % 655 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 301 22 13 5.8 98.4% 74 Victoria Street/137 Yonge Street, Toronto 100.0% 266 5 53 4.0 98.9 % 720 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 248 1 248 5.8 100.0% 36 Toronto Street, Toronto 100.0% 214 38 6 3.6 98.2 % 330 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 165 41 4 3.1 90.5% 20 Toronto Street/33 Victoria Street, Toronto 100.0% 158 18 9 6.5 98.5 % 250 Dundas Street West, Toronto 100.0% 122 16 8 4.6 98.9% Victory Building, Toronto 100.0% 101 39 2 2.5 79.7 % 425 Bloor Street East, Toronto(1) 100.0% 83 8 10 10.2 100.0% 212 King Street West, Toronto 100.0% 73 10 7 2.6 100.0 % 360 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 58 15 4 2.7 96.2% 67 & 69 Richmond Street West, Toronto 100.0% 54 4 12 4.2 88.1 % 350 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 53 11 5 3.3 97.4% 366 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 36 7 3 1.5 54.3 % 56 Temperance Street, Toronto 100.0% 32 8 4 5.9 100.0% Toronto downtown 3,359 338 10 4.9 97.4% 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East & 1020 Birchmount Road, Scarborough 100.0% 442 11 24 8.0 60.4% 50 & 90 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Mississauga (Sussex Centre)(2) 49.9% 327 63 9 5.7 90.4% 444 - 7th Building, Calgary 100.0% 261 10 22 6.3 85.7 % Saskatoon Square, Saskatoon 100.0% 228 12 12 6.4 62.7% 12800 Foster Street, Overland Park, Kansas, U.S. 100.0% 185 1 185 5.7 100.0 % Princeton Tower, Saskatoon 100.0% 134 11 6 7.5 45.5% 606 - 4th Building & Barclay Parkade, Calgary 100.0% 126 12 9 5.6 85.5 % Kensington House, Calgary 100.0% 78 20 4 6.0 95.7% Preston Centre, Saskatoon 100.0% 62 13 4 3.7 78.5 % 234 - 1st Avenue South, Saskatoon 100.0% 10 3 2 3.8 66.8% Other markets 1,853 156 11 6.3 76.3% Total - comparative portfolio 5,212 494 10 5.3 89.9% 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto(3) 100.0% 53 20 3 1.8 96.7 % Total acquired properties 53 20 3 1.8 96.7% Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties 5,265 514 10 5.3 89.9% 1900 Sherwood Place, Regina 100.0% 210 6 35 12.1 100.0 % 357 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 65 1 65 15.0 100.0% Total properties under development 275 7 39 12.8 100.0% Total portfolio 5,540 521 10 5.7 90.4% 220 King Street West, Toronto(4) 50.0% 11 3 6 6.1 83.4 % Property subject to a ground lease. Co-owned property. This property was acquired on September 12, 2019. Joint venture that is equity accounted. This property was acquired on August 22, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 38 Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, Note 2020 2019 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS $ 2,439,261 Investment properties 4 $ 2,420,945 Investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 328,310 320,295 Investments in joint ventures 15,891 13,935 Other non-current assets 40,226 42,337 2,823,688 2,797,512 CURRENT ASSETS 13,434 Amounts receivable 13,834 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,119 4,926 Cash and cash equivalents 40,667 95,410 59,220 114,170 Total assets $ 2,882,908 $ 2,911,682 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 1,097,867 Debt 6 $ 967,861 Subsidiary redeemable units 122,158 162,929 Deferred Unit Incentive Plan 17,948 27,064 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,381 2,342 Other non-current liabilities 11,790 12,236 1,252,144 1,172,432 CURRENT LIABILITIES 33,063 Debt 6 182,511 Amounts payable and accrued liabilities 68,781 78,478 101,844 260,989 Total liabilities 1,353,988 1,433,421 Equity 2,039,909 Unitholders' equity 2,049,272 Deficit (523,984) (574,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,995 3,790 Total equity 1,528,920 1,478,261 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,882,908 $ 2,911,682 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust: "Karine MacIndoe" "Michael J. Cooper" KARINE MACINDOE MICHAEL J. COOPER Trustee Trustee Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 39 Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, Note 2020 2019 Investment properties revenue 7 $ 52,748 $ 57,565 Investment properties operating expenses (23,820) (25,383) Net rental income 28,928 32,182 Other income 523 Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 7,478 Share of net loss from investment in joint ventures (107) - Interest and other income 717 335 1,133 7,813 Other expenses (2,642) General and administrative (2,637) Interest: (10,866) Debt (12,966) Subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment (411) (461) (15,227) (17,372) Fair value adjustments, leasing and transaction costs 4,706 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4 4,585 Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 8 45,254 (15,380) Leasing and transaction costs 9 (358) (723) 49,602 (11,518) Income before income taxes and discontinued operations 64,436 11,105 Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net 408 (117) Income from continuing operations, net of taxes 64,844 10,988 Loss from discontinued operations (13) (1,054) Net income for the period 64,831 9,934 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income: 10 Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and other, net of taxes 12 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation, net of taxes 1,724 (373) Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 7,467 (384) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income: 4 Share of other comprehensive income from investment in joint ventures - 9,205 (745) Comprehensive income for the period $ 74,036 $ 9,189 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 40 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited) (all dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars) Attributable to unitholders of the Trust Accumulated other Number of Unitholders' comprehensive Three months ended March 31, 2020 Note REIT A Units equity Deficit income Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 56,234,546 $ 2,049,272 $ (574,801) $ 3,790 $ 1,478,261 Net income for the period - - 64,831 - 64,831 Distributions paid and payable 10 - - (14,014) - (14,014) Deferred trust units exchanged for REIT A Units 138,909 3,997 - - 3,997 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (757,795) (13,352) - - (13,352) Issue and cancellation costs - (8) - - (8) Other comprehensive income - - - 9,205 9,205 Balance at March 31, 2020 55,615,660 $ 2,039,909 $ (523,984) $ 12,995 $ 1,528,920 Attributable to unitholders of the Trust Accumulated other Number of Unitholders' comprehensive Three months ended March 31, 2019 Note REIT A Units equity Deficit income (loss) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2019 59,369,278 $ 2,124,760 $ (634,513) $ 6,495 $ 1,496,742 Net income for the period - - 9,934 - 9,934 Distributions paid and payable 10 - - (14,751) - (14,751) Deferred trust units exchanged for REIT A Units 54,300 1,328 - - 1,328 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (381,313) (8,466) - - (8,466) Issue and cancellation costs - (39) - - (39) Other comprehensive loss - - - (745) (745) Balance at March 31, 2019 59,042,265 $ 2,117,583 $ (639,330) $ 5,750 $ 1,484,003 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 41 Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Note Note 2 Generated from (utilized in) operating activities $ 64,831 Net income for the period $ 9,934 Non-cash items: (523) Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 (7,478) Share of net loss from investments in joint ventures 107 - Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4 (4,706) (603) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 8 (45,254) 15,380 Amortization and depreciation 11 3,596 3,598 Other adjustments 11 446 451 Change in non-cash working capital 11 (5,707) 2,539 Investment in lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs (4,773) (9,038) Interest expense on debt 10,866 14,763 Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,308 20,191 30,854 Generated from (utilized in) investing activities (6,189) Investment in building improvements (4,235) Investment in properties under development (3,763) (2,867) Investment in property and equipment (58) (11) Contributions to joint ventures (2,059) (987) Costs paid on disposal of investment properties (32) (409) Change in restricted cash 1,755 152 (10,346) (8,357) Generated from (utilized in) financing activities 132,000 Borrowings 6 148,000 Lump sum repayments 6 (150,000) (123,352) Principal repayments 6 (4,510) (4,092) Financing cost additions 6 - (1,335) Interest paid on debt (13,521) (15,811) Interest paid on subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) Distributions paid on REIT A Units 10 (14,066) (14,778) Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (13,352) (8,466) REIT A Units issue and cancellation costs (8) (39) Principal repayments on finance lease liabilities (11) (13) (64,776) (21,194) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,931) 1,303 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 188 (152) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 95,410 8,769 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 40,667 $ 9,920 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 42 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited, all dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per unit or per square foot amounts) Note 1 ORGANIZATION Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT" or the "Trust") is an open-ended investment trust created pursuant to a Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT include the accounts of Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries. Dream Office REIT primarily owns central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. A subsidiary of Dream Office REIT performs the property management function. The principal office and centre of administration of the Trust is 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301, State Street Financial Centre, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3H1. The Trust is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "D.UN". Dream Office REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on May 7, 2020, after which they may only be amended with the Board of Trustees' approval. For simplicity, throughout the Notes, reference is made to the units of the Trust as follows: "REIT A Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A; and

"subsidiary redeemable units", meaning the LP Class B Units, Series 1, limited partnership units of Dream Office LP, a subsidiary of Dream Office REIT. Note 2 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") have been omitted or condensed. The condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. Certain comparative figures in the condensed consolidated financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Accounting policies The condensedconsolidated financial statements have been prepared using the same significant accounting policies and methods as those used in the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except as disclosed below. Change in accounting policies Presentation of interest expense on debt in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows The Trust has amended its accounting policy for the presentation of interest expense on debt in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Effective January 1, 2020, the Trust has elected to present interest expense on debt as a cash flow arising from financing activities where it was previously included in cash flows from operating activities. The Trust has made this change in order to better align with the presentation of cash flows related to debt transactions. As a result of this change in presentation, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019 have increased by $15,811 with a corresponding reduction to cash flows generated from (utilized in) financing activities. Business combinations Effective January 1, 2020, the Trust has applied the amendments to the requirements of IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3"), in relation to whether a transaction meets the definition of a business combination. The amendments provide the option for an entity to assess whether substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single asset or group of similar assets. If such a concentration exists, the transaction is not viewed as an acquisition of a business and no further assessment of the business combination guidance is required. There was no impact on the adoption of this amendment since the amendment is effective for business combinations for which the acquisition date is on or after the transition date. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 43 Note 3 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS IN APPLYING ACCOUNTING POLICIES Preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported. Management bases its judgments and estimates on historical experience and other factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable, the result of which forms the basis of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Except as disclosed below, management has applied the same methodologies in making critical accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions as disclosed in the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Elevated estimation uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. The pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the general economy, including the real estate market. Such a pandemic could, if prolonged, adversely impact our business directly and/or indirectly. Management continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and governments' responses to it on the Trust. Portions of our financial results incorporate estimates from management that are subject to increased uncertainty due to the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An area of increased estimation uncertainty in the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements is the fair value of its investment properties. The amounts recorded in these condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time the condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared where that information reflects conditions at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 44 Note 4 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Three months ended March 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Active Properties Investment Properties under Active under Investment properties development properties properties development properties Balance, beginning of period $ 2,318,599 $ 102,346 $ 2,420,945 $ 2,704,241 $ 74,585 $ 2,778,826 Right-of-use assets recognized on adoption of IFRS 16 - - - 4,499 - 4,499 Adjusted balance, beginning of period 2,318,599 102,346 2,420,945 2,708,740 74,585 2,783,325 Additions: Investment property acquisition - - - 47,454 - 47,454 Building improvements 6,127 1,394 7,521 24,237 24,981 49,218 Lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs 4,392 248 4,640 26,089 1,252 27,341 Capitalized interest - 266 266 - 488 488 Total additions to investment properties 10,519 1,908 12,427 97,780 26,721 124,501 Transfers, dispositions, assets held for sale and other: Investment properties disposed of during the period - - - (172,033) - (172,033) Investment properties classified as held for sale during the period - - - (354,946) - (354,946) Other - - - (363) - (363) Total transferred, disposed, classified as held for sale and other - - - (527,342) - (527,342) Changes included in net income: Fair value adjustments to investment properties 1,656 3,050 4,706 54,519 1,210 55,729 Change in straight-line rent (28) (19) (47) 91 (14) 77 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives (3,099) (86) (3,185) (12,998) (156) (13,154) Total changes included in net income (1,471) 2,945 1,474 41,612 1,040 42,652 Change included in other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,415 - 4,415 (2,191) - (2,191) Total change included in other comprehensive income (loss) 4,415 - 4,415 (2,191) - (2,191) Balance, end of period $ 2,332,062 $ 107,199 $ 2,439,261 $ 2,318,599 $ 102,346 $ 2,420,945 Change in unrealized income included in net income for the period Change in fair value of investment properties $ 1,656 $ 3,050 $ 4,706 $ 60,831 $ 1,210 $ 62,041 Investment properties includes $12,754 (December 31, 2019 - $12,801) related to straight-line rent receivables. The following table summarizes the investment properties pledged as security for debt of the Trust: March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Investment properties pledged as security for mortgages $ 1,981,536 $ 1,950,085 Investment properties pledged as security for demand revolving credit facilities 361,003 360,305 Investment properties not pledged as security for debt 96,722 110,555 Total investment properties $ 2,439,261 $ 2,420,945 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 45 Valuations of externally appraised properties For the three months ended March 31, 2020, there was one investment property valued by a qualified external valuation professional with a fair value of $88,160, representing 4% of the total investment property values (for the year ended December 31, 2019 - 10 investment properties with an aggregate fair value of $1,073,130, representing 44% of the total investment property values). Fair value adjustments to investment properties The fair value of the investment properties as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 represents the Trust's best estimate based on internally and externally available information as at the end of each reporting period. The duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time. Key valuation assumptions which could be impacted over the long term include: market rents, leasing costs, vacancy rates, discount rates and capitalization rates ("cap rates"). The Trust will continue to monitor the effect of the economic environment on the valuation of its investment properties. If there are any changes in the critical and key assumptions used in valuing the investment properties, in regional, national or international economic conditions, or new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair value of investment properties may change materially. Zoning approval On January 29, 2020, the Trust received council zoning approval for its application to amend the zoning of its property at 250 Dundas Street West in downtown Toronto. The revised zoning permits the Trust to convert the office property to a multi-use development comprising commercial office, multi-residential rental and retail components. As at December 31, 2019, this property was valued using the cap rate method consistent with the highest and best use of the property on that date. As at March 31, 2020, as a result of the approved rezoning, this property was valued by a qualified external valuation professional using the direct comparison approach taking into consideration recent activity for comparable development sites. Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties using the cap rate method As at March 31, 2020, the Trust's investment properties, excluding properties under development, a property with redevelopment potential and a property valued by a qualified external valuation professional under the direct comparison approach, were valued using the cap rate method. The critical valuation metrics by segment as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are set out below: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Range (%) average (%) Range (%) average (%) Toronto downtown 4.50-6.00 4.79 4.50-6.00 4.81 Other markets 6.25-8.25 7.39 6.00-8.00 6.95 Total portfolio 4.50-8.25 5.15 4.50-8.00 5.08 Sensitivities on assumptions Generally, an increase in stabilized net operating income ("NOI") will result in an increase to the fair value of an investment property. An increase in the cap rate will result in a decrease to the fair value of an investment property. The cap rate magnifies the effect of a change in stabilized NOI, with a lower rate resulting in a greater impact to the fair value of an investment property than a higher rate. The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties (excluding investment properties under development, a property with redevelopment potential and a property valued by qualified external valuation professionals under the direct comparison approach), assuming a change in the weighted average cap rate by 25 basis points ("bps") as at March 31, 2020. Impact of change to weighted average cap rates +25 bps -25 bps Increase (decrease) in value $ (83,620) $ 137,910 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 46 Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties using the discounted cash flow method As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Trust's investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential were valued using the discounted cash flow method. The critical valuation metrics as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are set out below: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Range average Range average Discount rates (%)(1) 5.25-8.25 7.09 5.25-8.25 7.09 Terminal cap rates (%)(1) 5.00-7.50 6.69 5.00-7.50 6.69 Market rents (in dollars per square foot)(1)(2) $ 10.00-45.00 $ 24.71 $ 10.00-45.00 $ 24.67 Includes investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential. Market rents represent year one rates in the discounted cash flow model. Market rents include office space only and exclude retail space. In addition to the assumptions noted above, leasing cost assumptions for new and renewed leasing were within the range of $5.00 and $40.00 per square foot as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Sensitivities on assumptions The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, assuming a change in the weighted average discount rates and terminal cap rates by a respective 25 bps as at March 31, 2020. Impact of change to Impact of change to weighted average discount rates weighted average terminal cap rates +25 bps -25 bps +25 bps -25 bps Increase (decrease) in value $ (2,703) $ 2,772 $ (3,200) $ 3,488 The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, assuming the market rental rates were to change by $1.00 per square foot and if the leasing costs per square foot were to change by $5.00 per square foot as at March 31, 2020. Impact of change to Impact of change to market rental rates leasing costs per square foot +$1.00 -$1.00 +$5.00 -$5.00 Increase (decrease) in value $ 1,511 $ (1,512) $ (548) $ 548 Generally, a decrease in vacancy rate assumptions will result in an increase to the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, while an increase in vacancy rate assumptions will result in a decrease to the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 47 Note 5 INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Industrial REIT") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DIR.UN". Three months ended Year ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 320,295 $ 266,583 Dream Industrial REIT units purchased through distribution reinvestment plan 4,950 19,114 Distributions earned (4,925) (19,222) Share of net income (loss) (4,115) 51,304 Net dilution gain 4,638 4,774 Share of other comprehensive income (loss) 7,467 (2,258) Balance, end of period $ 328,310 $ 320,295 Dream Industrial REIT units held, end of period(1) 9,177,705 8,792,170 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units held, end of period(2) 18,551,855 18,551,855 Total units held, end of period 27,729,560 27,344,025 Ownership as a percentage of units outstanding, end of period 16.2% 17.8% 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units are pledged as security for the $20,000 demand revolving credit facility as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units are pledged as security for the $300,000 demand revolving credit facility as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. On February 12, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT completed a public offering in which the Trust did not participate and issued 16,859,000 REIT units. On March 27, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT announced that it has suspended its Distribution Reinvestment and Unit Purchase Plan. Accordingly, for the March 2020 distribution, the Trust received cash distributions totalling $1,617 on April 15, 2020. The fair value of the Trust's interest in Dream Industrial REIT of $260,381 (December 31, 2019 - $359,300) was determined using the Dream Industrial REIT closing unit price of $9.39 per unit at period-end multiplied by the number of units held by the Trust as at March 31, 2020. Under IAS 28, "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures", a significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of an investment in an equity instrument below its cost is an indicator of impairment. As a result, the Trust performed an impairment test as at March 31, 2020, by comparing the recoverable amount of its investment in Dream Industrial REIT using the value-in-use approach to its carrying value. Based on the impairment test performed, the Trust concluded that no impairment existed as at March 31, 2020. Note 6 DEBT March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Mortgages(1)(2) $ 1,001,318 $ 1,003,081 Demand revolving credit facilities(2)(3)(4) 129,612 (2,709) Debentures - 150,000 Total 1,130,930 1,150,372 Less: Current portion (33,063) (182,511) Non-current debt $ 1,097,867 $ 967,861 Net of financing costs of $4,031 (December 31, 2019 - $4,230). Secured by charges on specific investment properties (see Note 4). Secured by certain Dream Industrial REIT units and Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units (see Note 5). Net of financing costs of $2,388 (December 31, 2019 - $2,709). Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 48 Continuity of debt The following tables provide a continuity of debt for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 Demand revolving credit Mortgages facilities Debentures Total Balance as at January 1, 2020 $ 1,003,081 $ (2,709) $ 150,000 $ 1,150,372 Cash items: - 132,000 - 132,000 Borrowings Lump sum repayments - - (150,000) (150,000) Principal repayments (4,510) - - (4,510) Non-cash items: 2,630 - - 2,630 Foreign currency translation adjustment Other adjustments(1) 117 321 - 438 Balance as at March 31, 2020 $ 1,001,318 $ 129,612 $ - $ 1,130,930 (1) Other adjustments includes amortization of financing costs and fair value adjustments. Year ended December 31, 2019 Demand revolving credit Mortgages facilities Debentures Total Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 964,758 $ 291,686 $ 149,769 $ 1,406,213 Cash items: Borrowings 292,900 118,000 - 410,900 Lump sum repayments (56,650) (412,702) - (469,352) Principal repayments (15,067) - - (15,067) Lump sum repayment on property disposition (18,000) - - (18,000) Financing costs additions (1,905) (670) - (2,575) Non-cash items: Debt assumed on acquisition of investment property 10,306 - - 10,306 Debt classified as liabilities related to assets held for sale (172,316) - - (172,316) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,468) - - (1,468) Other adjustments(1) 523 977 231 1,731 Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 1,003,081 $ (2,709) $ 150,000 $ 1,150,372 (1) Other adjustments includes amortization and write-offs of financing costs and fair value adjustments. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 49 Demand revolving credit facilities The Trust has two demand revolving credit facilities: (i) a $300,000 demand revolving credit facility; and (ii) a $20,000 demand revolving credit facility. The details of each demand revolving credit facility are specified in the tables below. The Trust also has an accordion option of up to $100,000 in additional borrowing capacity on the $300,000 demand revolving credit facility if additional assets are pledged as security and subject to lender approval. The amounts available and drawn under the demand revolving credit facilities as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are summarized in the tables below: March 31, 2020 Face Interest rates interest Borrowing Letters of Amount Maturity date on drawings rate capacity Drawings credit available Formula-based maximum not to BA + 1.70% or 3.21% $ 291,564 $ (132,000) $ (1,620) $ 157,944 exceed $300,000(1) March 1, 2022 Prime + 0.70% Formula-based maximum not to BA + 2.00% or n/a 20,000 - - 20,000 exceed $20,000(2) March 31, 2021 Prime + 0.85% 3.21% $ 311,564 $ (132,000) $ (1,620) $ 177,944 The $300,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The $20,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units. December 31, 2019 Face Interest rates interest Borrowing Letters of Amount Maturity date on drawings rate capacity Drawings credit available Formula-based maximum not to BA + 1.70% or exceed $300,000(1) March 1, 2022 Prime + 0.70% n/a $ 300,000 $ - $ (1,830) $ 298,170 Formula-based maximum not to BA + 2.00% or exceed $20,000(2) March 31, 2021 Prime + 0.85% n/a 20,000 - - 20,000 $ 320,000 $ - $ (1,830) $ 318,170 The $300,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The $20,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units. Debentures Series C Debentures On January 21, 2020, the Trust repaid the Series C Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $150,000. Note 7 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES REVENUE Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Rental revenue $ 32,745 $ 34,671 CAM and parking services revenue 19,630 21,984 Property management and other service fees 373 910 Total $ 52,748 $ 57,565 Note 8 FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Remeasurement of carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units $ 40,771 $ (12,770) Remeasurement of carrying value of deferred trust units 4,483 (2,610) Total $ 45,254 $ (15,380) Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 50 Note 9 LEASING AND TRANSACTION COSTS Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Internal leasing costs $ (412) $ (671) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties(1) 54 (52) Total $ (358) $ (723) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties consist of recoveries, transaction costs, commissions and other expenses incurred in relation to the disposal of investment properties. Note 10 DISTRIBUTIONS Dream Office REIT's Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, endeavours to maintain monthly distribution payments to unitholders payable on or about the 15th day of the following month. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the Trust declared distributions totalling $0.25 per unit. The following table summarizes distribution payments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Paid in cash $ 14,066 $ 14,778 Less: Payable at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018) (4,686) (4,947) Plus: Payable at March 31, 2020 (March 31, 2019) 4,634 4,920 Total distributions paid and payable $ 14,014 $ 14,751 The following table summarizes our monthly distributions paid and payable subsequent to period-end: Date distribution was Distribution per Total distribution Date distribution announced Month of distribution paid or is payable REIT A Unit paid or payable March 20, 2020 March 2020 April 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,634 April 21, 2020 April 2020 May 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,628 Note 11 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION The components of amortization and depreciation under operating activities include: Note Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives 4 $ 3,185 $ 3,137 Amortization of intangible assets 101 112 Depreciation on property and equipment 310 349 Total amortization and depreciation $ 3,596 $ 3,598 The components of changes in other adjustments under operating activities include: Note Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Deferred unit compensation expense $ 603 $ 567 Straight-line rent adjustment 61 (285) Deferred income taxes expense (recovery) (166) 117 Costs (recovery) attributable to sale of investment properties 9 (52) 52 Total other adjustments $ 446 $ 451 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 51 The components of the changes in non-cash working capital under operating activities include: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable $ 340 $ (1,415) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (191) (1,379) Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets 199 (22) Increase (decrease) in amounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,620) 5,477 Decrease in other non-current liabilities (435) (122) Change in non-cash working capital $ (5,707) $ 2,539 Note 12 SEGMENTED INFORMATION For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the Trust's reportable operating segments of its investment properties and results of operations were segmented geographically, namely Toronto downtown and Other markets. The chief operating decision-maker measures and evaluates the performance of the Trust based on net operating income as presented by geographical location below. The performance of assets held for sale, properties under development, acquired properties and sold properties are considered separately by the chief operating decision-maker from properties in the regional segments. Accordingly, revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to these properties have been reclassified to "Not segmented" for segment disclosure along with property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives. The Trust did not allocate interest expense to these segments since leverage is viewed as a corporate function. The decision as to where to incur the debt is largely based on minimizing the cost of debt and is not specifically related to the segments. Similarly, other income, other expenses, fair value adjustments to financial instruments, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs, and income taxes were not allocated to the segments. Three months ended March 31, 2020 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations $ 41,027 $ 12,994 $ 54,021 $ (1,273) $ 52,748 Investment properties revenue Investment properties operating expenses (16,774) (5,745) (22,519) (1,301) (23,820) Net rental income (segment income) $ 24,253 $ 7,249 $ 31,502 $ (2,574) $ 28,928 Fair value adjustments to investment properties $ 45,655 $ (43,992) $ 1,663 $ 3,043 $ 4,706 Includes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, acquired and sold properties, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Three months ended March 31, 2020 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Capital expenditures(2) $ 5,159 $ 5,177 $ 10,336 $ 2,091 $ 12,427 Investment properties $ 1,939,150 $ 347,230 $ 2,286,380 $ 152,881 $ 2,439,261 Includes activity of properties under development and acquired properties. Includes building improvements and initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives during the period. Three months ended March 31, 2019 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations Investment properties revenue $ 39,968 $ 12,417 $ 52,385 $ 5,180 $ 57,565 Investment properties operating expenses (16,482) (5,737) (22,219) (3,164) (25,383) Net rental income (segment income) $ 23,486 $ 6,680 $ 30,166 $ 2,016 $ 32,182 Fair value adjustments to investment properties $ 8,392 $ (5,137) $ 3,255 $ 1,330 $ 4,585 I ncludes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, sold properties, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Three months ended March 31, 2019 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Capital expenditures(2) $ 5,575 $ 7,236 $ 12,811 $ 8,730 $ 21,541 Investment properties $ 1,815,152 $ 379,634 $ 2,194,786 $ 606,815 $ 2,801,601 Includes activity of properties under development and sold properties. Includes building improvements and initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives during the period. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 52 Note 13 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND ARRANGEMENTS From time to time, Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are generally conducted on a cost recovery basis or under normal commercial terms. On May 15, 2019, the Trust entered into a shared services agreement (the "New Shared Services Agreement") with Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM"), a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., which replaces the existing Management Services Agreement, Shared Services and Cost Sharing Agreement and Administrative Services Agreement (the "Existing Agreements"). As a result of the termination of the Existing Agreements, any incentive fees that may have been payable to DAM in the future under the Management Services Agreement are eliminated. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, the Trust will act as the property manager for DAM's income properties in Canada and DAM will act as the development manager for the Trust's future development projects. In order to take advantage of economies of scale, the New Shared Services Agreement maintains certain resource-sharing arrangements between the Trust and DAM, such as information technology, human resources and insurance, among other services as requested, on a cost allocation basis. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, in connection with each future development project, DAM will earn a development fee equal to 3.75% of the total net revenues of the development or, for rental properties, 3.75% of the fair value upon completion, without any promote or other incentive fees. In connection with the property management services provided by the Trust to DAM, the Trust will earn a fee equal to 3.5% of gross revenue of the managed income properties. Related party transactions with DAM The following is a summary of costs processed by DAM and the Trust for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Property management services fee charged by the Trust $ 57 $ - Costs processed by the Trust on behalf of DAM (cost recovery) 2,257 1,516 Development fees charged by DAM(1) (588) - Costs processed by DAM on behalf of the Trust (cost recovery) (583) (507) Net fees and reimbursements from DAM $ 1,143 $ 1,009 (1) Development fees charged by DAM became effective May 15, 2019. The following is a summary of the amounts due from (to) DAM as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019: March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Amounts due from DAM $ 919 $ 658 Amounts due to DAM(1) (2,825) (921) Net amounts due from (to) DAM $ (1,906) $ (263) (1) Included in amounts due to DAM as at March 31, 2020 are $1,809 in amounts related to payroll administered on behalf of DAM. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Trust, along with DAM, a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., entered into a joint investment in Alate Partners, an investment company focused on the property technology market. The Trust and DAM each hold a 25% interest in the equity accounted investment. At March 31, 2020, the Trust had funded $5,585 since inception into the joint investment (December 31, 2019 - $4,591). Related party transactions with DHAAT The following is a summary of the amounts that were charged to Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust ("DHAAT") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Property management and construction fees related to co-owned properties $ 326 $ 317 Costs processed on behalf of DHAAT related to co-owned properties 217 419 Amounts charged to DHAAT under the Services Agreement 84 94 Total cost recoveries from DHAAT $ 627 $ 830 Amounts due from DHAAT as of March 31, 2020 were $135 (December 31, 2019 - $102). Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 53 Related party transactions with Dream Industrial REIT The following is a summary of the cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019: Three months ended March 31, 20202019 Total cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT $ 1,295 $ 771 Amounts due from Dream Industrial REIT relating to the Services Agreement as of March 31, 2020 were $505 (December 31, 2019 - $302). Amounts due to Dream Industrial REIT as of March 31, 2020 were $257 (December 31, 2019 - $2,275). Distribution and interest receivable (payable) from (to) related parties March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Distributions receivable from Dream Industrial REIT(1) $ 1,617 $ 1,643 Distributions payable to DAM(2) (1,034) (958) Subsidiary redeemable interest payable to DAM(3) (436) (436) Distributions receivable is in relation to the 9,177,705 Dream Industrial REIT units and 18,551,855 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units held by the Trust as at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 8,792,170 Dream Industrial REIT units and 18,551,855 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units). Distributions receivable as at December 31, 2019 included bonus distributions pursuant to Dream Industrial REIT's distribution reinvestment plan. Distributions payable is in relation to the 12,410,002 REIT A Units held by DAM as at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 11,490,702 REIT A Units). Subsidiary redeemable interest payable is in relation to the 5,233,823 subsidiary redeemable units held by DAM as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total distributions and interest paid and payable to DAM were $4,315 (for the three months ended March 31, 2019 - $3,630). Note 14 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Dream Office REIT and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business, on certain debt assumed by purchasers of disposed investment properties, and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of management, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2020. In 2015, a subsidiary of the Trust received notices of reassessment from both the Canada Revenue Agency and the Alberta Minister of Finance with respect to its 2007, 2008 and 2010 taxation years. These reassessments relate to the deductibility of certain tax losses claimed by the subsidiary prior to its acquisition by the Trust. These federal and provincial reassessments, if upheld, could increase total current taxes payable, including interest and penalties, by $12,762. No cash payment is expected to be made unless it is ultimately established that the Trust has an obligation to make one. Management is of the view that there is a strong case to support the position as filed and has contested both the federal and provincial reassessments. Since management believes that it is more likely than not that its position will be sustained, no amounts related to these reassessments have been recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, Dream Office REIT's future minimum commitments are as follows: Minimum payments due Within 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years Total Operating lease payments for low-value assets $ 146 $ 286 $ - $ 432 Operating commitments 1,990 2,197 - 4,187 Fixed price contracts 222 888 2,078 3,188 Total $ 2,358 $ 3,371 $ 2,078 $ 7,807 In 2018, the Trust originally committed US$7,250 to fund investments in real estate technologies of which US$4,233 was funded as at March 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - US$3,483). Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 54 The Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties totalling $113,346 (December 31, 2019 - $114,291) with a weighted average term to maturity of 3.4 years (December 31, 2019 - 3.7 years). The geographic distribution of the guaranteed debt is: 78% in British Columbia, 14% in Ontario and 8% in Québec. In the event that a contemplated development project proceeds, the Trust has committed to contribute one of its investment properties with a fair value of $40,733 to the development project. As part of the sale of F1RST Tower in 2018, the Trust committed to a construction loan facility of up to $12,500. The construction loan facility bears interest at 4.5%, matures on April 10, 2022 with an option to extend to April 10, 2023, and is secured by the property. At March 31, 2020, the Trust had not funded any amounts under the construction loan facility. On April 20, 2020, the Trust funded $1,042 under the construction loan facility. Note 15 RISK MANAGEMENT The Trust previously disclosed its risk exposures in its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The risk exposures are unchanged except as disclosed below. Increase in credit risk as a result of COVID-19 Credit risk arises from the possibility that tenants in investment properties or counterparties to financial instruments may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its mix of tenants. The Trust manages its credit risk on vendor takeback mortgage receivables by lending to reputable purchasers of properties, retaining security interests in the sold investment properties, monitoring compliance with repayment schedules, and evaluating the progress and estimated rates of returns of financed projects. The Trust manages its credit risk on debt guarantees on assumed debt by guaranteeing debt assumed by reputable purchasers of properties, monitoring the debtors' compliance with repayment schedules and loan covenants, and obtaining indemnities from parties with strong covenants. COVID-19 and the measures to contain it have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust continues to assess the effect of economic conditions on the creditworthiness of our tenants and counterparties. As part of this assessment, the Trust reviews the risk profiles of its tenant base to assess which tenants are likely to continue meeting their obligations under their leases and which tenants are at a greater risk of default. We expect that certain tenants may require assistance in the form of short-term rent deferrals in the coming months. The Trust assesses the credit risk of its vendor takeback mortgages receivable by evaluating the credit quality of counterparties, whether the counterparties are fulfilling their obligations under the terms of the agreements and the value of the collateral relative to the balance of the receivable. Note 16 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of financial instruments Quoted market prices represent a Level 1 valuation. When quoted market prices are not available, the Trust maximizes the use of observable inputs. When all significant inputs are observable, the valuation is classified as Level 2. Valuations that require the significant use of unobservable inputs are considered Level 3. The Trust's policy is to recognize transfers in and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer. There were no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3 during the period. Financial instruments where the carrying value does not approximate fair value are noted below: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Carrying Carrying Note value Fair value value Fair value Investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 $ 328,310 $ 260,381 $ 320,295 $ 359,300 Non-current vendor takeback mortgage receivable 34,100 32,649 34,100 33,084 Mortgages 6 1,001,318 1,034,503 1,003,081 1,016,143 Demand revolving credit facilities 6 129,612 132,000 (2,709) - Debentures 6 - - 150,000 150,000 Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 55 Amounts receivable, cash and cash equivalents, tenant security deposits and amounts payable, and accrued liabilities are carried at amortized cost, which approximates fair value due to their short-term nature. As at March 31, 2020, the carrying value of the current vendor takeback mortgage receivable approximates fair value. Subsidiary redeemable units and the Deferred Unit Incentive Plan are carried at amortized cost, which approximates fair value as they are readily redeemable financial instruments. Note 17 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Trust purchased for cancellation an additional 104,960 REIT A Units under the normal course issuer bid at a cost of $2,181. Dream Office REIT 2020 First Quarter Report | 56 Corporate Information HEAD OFFICE Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust State Street Financial Centre 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario M5C 3H1 Phone: (416) 365-3535 Fax: (416) 365-6565 INVESTOR RELATIONS Phone: (416) 365-3535 Toll free: 1 877 365-3535 Email: officeinfo@dream.ca Website: www.dreamofficereit.ca TRANSFER AGENT (for change of address, registration or other unitholder enquiries) Computershare Trust Company of Canada 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Phone: (514) 982-7555 or 1 800 564-6253 Fax: (416) 263-9394 or 1 888 453-0330 Website: www.computershare.com Email: service@computershare.com AUDITOR PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2600 Toronto, Ontario M5J 0B2 CORPORATE COUNSEL Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Box 50, 1 First Canadian Place, Suite 6200 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1B8 STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING The Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Symbol: REIT Units, Series A: D.UN For more information, please visit dreamofficereit.ca Corporate Office State Street Financial Centre 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario M5C 3H1 Phone: 416.365.3535 Fax: 416.365.6565 Website: www.dreamofficereit.ca Email: officeinfo@dream.ca Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dream Office REIT published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:58:03 UTC 0 Latest news on DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE I 03:59a DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2020 Q1 Report PU 04/29 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/15 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Unlimited Corp. and Office REIT Announce .. AQ 03/30 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/27 TSX falls 5.11% to 12,687.74 RE 03/23 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Unlimited corp. acquires units of office .. AQ 03/04 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : DBRS Morningstar Discontinues Dream Offic.. AQ 02/27 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/20 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Sandpiper Announces 10% Ownership in Drea.. AQ 01/30 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for FA Financials (CAD) Sales 2020 214 M EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 - Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 4,82% P/E ratio 2020 - P/E ratio 2021 - Capi. / Sales2020 5,43x Capi. / Sales2021 5,20x Capitalization 1 160 M Chart DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE I Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 30,38 CAD Last Close Price 20,75 CAD Spread / Highest target 71,1% Spread / Average Target 46,4% Spread / Lowest Target 25,3% Managers Name Title Michael J. Cooper Chairman & Chief Executive Officer P. Jane Gavan Non-Independent Trustee Gordon Wadley Chief Operating Officer Jay Jiang Chief Financial Officer Detlef Bierbaum Independent Trustee Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -33.34% 828 BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. -37.73% 12 935 NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION -1.24% 8 575 JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION -0.68% 7 681 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION -30.37% 6 723 DEXUS -1.69% 6 219