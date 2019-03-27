Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

On March 27, 2019, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield
Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a
monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest,
payable on April 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of
business on April 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 9, 2019. The
previous dividend declared in February was $0.0235 per share of
beneficial interest.
