Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund    DHF

DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

On March 27, 2019, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest, payable on April 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 9, 2019. The previous dividend declared in February was $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
05:12pDREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
03/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
02/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
02/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
01/24DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
01/02DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
2018DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
2018DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
2018DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
2018DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
More news
Chart DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
James M. Fitzgibbons Trustee-Emeritus
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND13.65%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.05%7 243
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 649
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP16.80%3 178
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.75%2 424
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 190
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.