Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

On March 27, 2019, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest, payable on April 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 9, 2019. The previous dividend declared in February was $0.0235 per share of beneficial interest.

