Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund    DHF

DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

On May 24, 2019, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on June 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 7, 2019. The previous dividend declared in April was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
03:08pDREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
05/10DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : and Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2..
BU
05/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
04/24DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : (DHF) Announces Dividend Reduction
BU
04/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
03/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
03/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
02/27DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
02/01DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
01/24DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Declares Dividend
BU
More news
Chart DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
James M. Fitzgibbons Trustee-Emeritus
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND13.65%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.44%7 644
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 893
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.18%3 173
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.13%2 481
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About