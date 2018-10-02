Log in
DREYFUS MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCTR FD INC (DMB)
Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

10/02/2018

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on November 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2018. The ex-dividend date is October 16, 2018. The previous dividend announced in September was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Francine J. Bovich Independent Director
Gordon Jamison Davis Director
