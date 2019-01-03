Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) today
announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable
on February 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business
on January 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date is January 17, 2019. The
previous dividend announced in December was $0.0530 per share of common
stock.
The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common
shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At
times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out
less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out
current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated
undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and
portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the
Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could
change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005744/en/