DREYFUS MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCTR FD INC    DMB

DREYFUS MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCTR FD INC (DMB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:02:01 pm
12.14 USD   +0.25%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

0
01/03/2019 | 11:10pm CET

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on February 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date is January 17, 2019. The previous dividend announced in December was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.


© Business Wire 2019
Technical analysis trends DREYFUS MUNICIPAL BOND INF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Francine J. Bovich Independent Director
Gordon Jamison Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREYFUS MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCTR FD INC2.02%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.58%6 603
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 308
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.00%2 324
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 120
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 699
