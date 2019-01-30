Dreyfus Strategic Muni : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

The Dreyfus Corporation announced today that Dreyfus Municipal Income,
Inc., Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and Dreyfus Strategic
Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution
for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are
payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 14,
2019, with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Monthly
Distribution
Per Share
|
|
Change from Prior
Monthly Distribution
Per Share
|
Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc.
|
|
DMF
|
|
$0.035
|
|
--
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
|
|
DSM
|
|
$0.035
|
|
--
|
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.
|
|
LEO
|
|
$0.035
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
