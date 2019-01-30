Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dreyfus Strategic Muni.    LEO

DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI. (LEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dreyfus Strategic Muni : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:20pm EST

The Dreyfus Corporation announced today that Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc., Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2019.

     

 

Fund

 

 

Ticker

 

Monthly

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change from Prior
Monthly Distribution
Per Share

Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc.   DMF   $0.035   --
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.   DSM   $0.035   --
Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.   LEO   $0.035   --
 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI.
04:20pDREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
More news
Chart DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI.
Duration : Period :
Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Gordon Jamison Davis Independent Director
Joni Evans Independent Director
Ehud Houminer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNI.6.27%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.21%6 855
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 662
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP20.08%3 306
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.45%2 478
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.