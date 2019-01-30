Dreyfus Strategic Muni : Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

The Dreyfus Corporation announced today that Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc., Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2019.

Fund Ticker Monthly

Distribution

Per Share Change from Prior

Monthly Distribution

Per Share Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. DMF $0.035 -- Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. DSM $0.035 -- Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. LEO $0.035 --

