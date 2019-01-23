Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund : Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF), Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB), Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE American: DMF), Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSM), Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE: LEO) and Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) each announced that certain fund statistics, as of December 31, 2018, are now available. The information can be found in the Closed-End Funds section of im.bnymellon.com and can be accessed at: https://im.bnymellon.com/us/en/intermediary/products/closed-end-funds.jsp.

To order a hard copy of this information, call 1-800-334-6899.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005581/en/