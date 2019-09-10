Log in
Dril Quip : 2019 Pareto Securities' 26th Oil & Offshore Conference Presentation

09/10/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

PARETO SECURITIES' 26TH OIL & OFFSHORE CONFERENCE

SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

OSLO, NORWAY

Blake DeBerry

President & Chief Executive Officer

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the SEC for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-

looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found on slide 29.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril- quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information.

1

AGENDA

  1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
  1. DEEPWATER OUTLOOK
  1. STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
    1. COMMERCIAL EXCELLENCE
    2. STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

DEEPWATER OUTLOOK

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

COMMERCIAL EXCELLENCE

STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

3

DRIL-QUIP

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Experienced Management Team

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:16:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 408 M
EBIT 2019 10,4 M
Net income 2019 7,76 M
Finance 2019 440 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 299x
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 1 852 M
Chart DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dril-Quip, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 47,75  $
Last Close Price 51,16  $
Spread / Highest target 7,51%
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake T. DeBerry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
James Alfred Gariepy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey John Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alexander P. Shukis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIL-QUIP, INC.70.36%1 868
TENARIS5.83%13 427
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 656
APERGY CORP7.83%2 262
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG7.54%1 051
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.26%911
