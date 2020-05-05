|
Dril Quip : Fireside Chat Webcast
05/05/2020 | 08:09pm EDT
FIRESIDE CHAT WITH BLAKE DEBERRY, JEFF BIRD AND JAMES
-
WEST OF EVERCORE ISI
THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020
11:15 AM EST (10:15 AM CST)
Participants may listen to the live webcast by registering through this link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3129075258944358668.
A replay will be available after the call on Dril-Quip's website in the "Investors" section
dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ
Disclaimer
Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:08:04 UTC
|
|Latest news on DRIL-QUIP, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|412 M
|EBIT 2020
|0,76 M
|Net income 2020
|23,9 M
|Finance 2020
|451 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|44,1x
|P/E ratio 2021
|36,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,44x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,33x
|Capitalization
|1 046 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
|
33,31 $
|Last Close Price
|
29,56 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
52,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-5,28%