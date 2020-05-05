Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dril Quip : Fireside Chat Webcast

05/05/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

FIRESIDE CHAT WITH BLAKE DEBERRY, JEFF BIRD AND JAMES

  1. WEST OF EVERCORE ISI

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020

11:15 AM EST (10:15 AM CST)

Participants may listen to the live webcast by registering through this link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3129075258944358668.

A replay will be available after the call on Dril-Quip's website in the "Investors" section

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:08:04 UTC
