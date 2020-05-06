Dril Quip : First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information
05/06/2020 | 04:49pm EDT
FIRST QUARTER 2020
SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Forward-Looking Statements
The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.
Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes
no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.
Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment
Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service
Strong Financial Position
Historically Superior Margins to Peers
Results Driven Management Team
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
SUBSEA EQUIPMENT
SURFACE EQUIPMENT
DOWNHOLE TOOLS
OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT
AFTERMARKET SERVICES
Product & Service Revenue Segments*
63%
58%
54%
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
24%
27%
30%
7%
5%
9%
4%
6%
4%
2%
3%
3%
Subsea
Aftermarket* Downhole Tools
Surface
Offshore Rig
Geographic Revenue Segments
54%
58%
60%
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
29%
25%
26%
17%
17%
14%
Western Hemisphere
Eastern Hemisphere
Asia Pacific
*Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue
Q1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Delivered $96.0 million of revenue, despite lower product volumes and services primarily from COVID-19 related impacts
Reported net loss of $19.7 million, or $0.55 per share, driven by $40.4 million of impairments, restructuring and other charges, partially offset by a $21.6 million income tax benefit
Generated adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million, or 6.7% of revenue
Announced action plan for an additional $20 million in annualized cost savings, of which $10 million is expected to be realized in the second half of 2020
Maintained strong balance sheet with cash on hand of $343.5 million and no debt
Net cash used by operating activities of $21.2 million and Free Cash Flow of negative $25.4 million, inclusive of $4.2 million of capital expenditures, driven primarily by slower collections late in Q1 2020
Repurchased approximately $25.0 million or 800,000 of Company shares in Q1 2020
Presented with a "Spotlight on New Technology Award" by the 2020 Offshore Technology Conference for the VXTe™ vertical subsea tree system
COVID-19AND OPEC+ IMPACTS
Global economic slowdown combined with oversupply of oil and gas production leading to a projected 30-50% decline in 2020 customer capital spending
Rapidly changing environment has caused customers to put investment decisions on hold and pushed out delivery of existing projects in backlog
Social distancing, staggered shifts and quarantine measures are driving lower productivity and resulting in product and service delivery delays
Supply chain bottlenecks are resulting in slightly higher freight expense, raw material procurement delays
Slow down in collections of receivables and other day-to-day business interactions due to adjustment to remote working arrangements
*OPEC+ is in reference to member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia
RAPID RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND OPEC+
Executed Immediate Cost Containment
Hiring freeze, compensation curtailment, elimination of discretionary spending
Implemented Business Continuity Plan
Staggered manufacturing shifts, self-quarantine of service personnel between jobs,
working remotely
Ensuring Customer Orders Are Fulfilled
Initiated planning for the potential of longer lead times on materials and third party
service; maintaining service technician support
Reduced R&D and Cut Non-essential Capital Expenditures
Eliminated incremental R&D spend, reduced CAPEX to maintenance levels
Focused on employee safety, customer needs and controlling costs
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Quarterly
(USD$ millions)
+10%
+4%
$108
0%
$108
$104
-11%
$94
$96
Revenue
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
+45%
+13%
$15
+5%
$16
$13
-61%
$10
$9
A. EBITDA
$4
$6
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Estimated cost impact of productivity and service delays from COVID-19
Revenue down near Q1 2019 levels primarily from market decline, delays and disruptions from COVID-19
Higher Adjusted EBITDA decremental margins from COVID-19 related lower productivity and service delays of ~$4 million
Estimated ~$3 million impact to adjusted EBITDA margin due to product mix
Using Transformation Playbook to Execute 2020 Cost Takeout
Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.
COMMERCIAL UPDATE
Backlog of $261 million as of 3/31/2020 after recording $58 million of product bookings in Q1 2020
Historical Backlog Trends ($M)
$270 $273 $261
$207
Backlog
Backlog should help mitigate unfavorable market conditions, but likely to decline in an extended downturn
Delays, deferrals and potentially cancellations could impact timing of conversion and total amount of backlog
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
Q1 2020
Estimated Backlog Conversion to Revenue
as of Q1 '20
2021
30%
2020
70%
GLOBAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT
$ Bn
Subsea Equipment Market Demand
$14
$13.2
$12
$10
$9.0
-41%
$8
$7.6
$8.1
$6.9
-31%
-28%
$7.8
$6
$6.7
$5.8
$6.2
$4
$2
Feb Outlook
Apr Outlook
$0 2019
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
Product Bookings ($M)
+10%
-43%
$92
$101
$58
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Substantial declines in the expected demand for subsea equipment over the next several years following escalation of COVID-19 and production oversupply impacts
Source: Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, & DRQ Internal Estimates as of April 16, 2020
FOLLOW-ONRESPONSE & FURTHER TRANSFORMATION
Adjust personnel resources to address an extended period of lower offshore market activity
Realign manufacturing footprint for improved efficiency
Partner, "Warm Stack" or exit certain product lines still requiring extensive R&D investment
Expected New Operational Transformation
Cumulative Annual Cost Savings ($M)
$20
$10
$5
$5
$5
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
2021 Run-Rate
Position Dril-Quip for Annual Free Cash Flow Generation through the Cycle
CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES
Daily Operations
$100M - $150M required to support daily operations with plans to lower range
Capital Expenditures
2020 CAPEX to be primarily maintenance capex of $10M - $15M, flat year-over-year
R&D
• Re-prioritizing R&D projects to focus on ready to commercialize "Quick Wins"
• Reduced or deferred $10 million total of R&D spending
Monitor Strategic Acquisitions
• Evaluate targets or partnerships that complement offering with a focus on technology
Share Repurchase
• Approximately $50M remaining under $100M share repurchase plan approved by Board in Q1 2019
Limit share repurchase amounts to annual free cash flow generation
Strong Balance Sheet with Liquidity to Achieve Strategic Objectives
KEYS TO EXECUTION OF PLAN
Manufacturing Capacity Consolidation
Reallocate manufacturing equipment and personnel to improve plant utilization
Lease, mothball or divest excess capacity, as necessary, to align with long-term outlook
Capital Expenditure and Discretionary Spend Discipline
Eliminated bonus compensation and merit increases for 2020
Reduce capital purchases to maintenance levels that ensure customer demand is met
Reprioritize & Right-Size Organization
Assess alternative methods for monetizing certain differentiated technologies
Rationalize spending to focus on highest return projects in current environment
Streamline commercial function for maximum customer engagement
Targeting Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year 2020
APPENDIX
SUMMARY OF IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING & OTHER CHARGES
$ millions
$40
$8
$17
$17
$8
$7
$7
$8
$8
Severance
PP&E
Inventory
Goodwill
Total
Severance of ~$8 million related to right-sizing of workforce to market conditions
PP&E of ~$7 million associated with excess capacity and equipment
Inventory of ~$17 million in raw materials and finished goods from warm stacking of certain product lines
Goodwill of ~$8 million reflecting depressed market conditions
Estimated cash impact of charges: ~$8 million
R&D DRIVING BOOKINGS AND NEW CUSTOMERS
Developing innovative products that structurally reduce total cost of ownership
Expanding product portfolio to increase markets and market share
Presented withOTC Spotlight on New Technology award for four new products the past four years
BigBore IIe
DXe Wellhead
Double Expansion
VXTe Vertical Subsea
Wellhead
Connector
XPAK Liner Hanger
Tree System
2017
2017
2019
2020
MARKET PERFORMANCE
MARKET INFORMATION
Ticker
NYSE: DRQ
Share Price (at close: 5/5/20)
$29.18
52-Week Range
$23.91 - $56.71
Performance:
DRQ
OSX
SPX
Since Q4 Filing (2/27/20)
-12%
-44%
-4%
Year-to-Date
-38%
-64%
-11%
Balance Sheet Strength and Backlog Supporting Share Price Relative to OSX
Source: FactSet, Market data as of 5/5/2020
INCOME STATEMENT
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:
Products
$
67,558
$
78,762
$
65,434
Services
18,814
19,082
18,476
Leasing
9,626
10,610
10,407
Total revenues
95,998
108,454
94,317
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
71,414
75,741
69,376
Selling, general and administrative
21,416
21,444
24,544
Engineering and product development
5,525
4,798
3,617
Impairment
7,719
435
-
Restructuring and other charges
32,713
-
2,396
Gain on sale of assets
(467)
(28)
(13)
Total costs and expenses
138,320
102,390
99,920
Operating income (loss)
(42,322)
6,064
(5,603)
Interest income
1,206
1,347
2,006
Interest expense
(191)
(166)
(121)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(21,609)
(155)
2,333
Net income (loss)
$
(19,698)
$
7,400
$
(6,051)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.55)
$
0.21
$
(0.17)
Diluted
$
(0.55)
$
0.21
$
(0.17)
Depreciation and amortization
$
8,873
$
8,865
$
8,356
Capital expenditures
$
4,187
$
2,881
$
3,527
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
35,695
35,873
35,559
Diluted
35,695
36,101
35,559
BALANCE SHEET
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
343,472
$
398,946
Other current assets
482,819
481,543
PP&E, net
244,495
258,497
Other assets
65,324
67,579
Total assets
$
1,136,110
$
1,206,565
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities
$
93,446
$
96,940
Deferred Income taxes
3,495
4,150
Other long-term liabilities
14,968
14,774
Total liabilities
111,909
115,864
Total stockholders equity
1,024,201
1,090,701
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,136,110
$
1,206,565
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA:
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
(19,698)
$
7,400
$
(6,051)
Add:
Interest income, net
(1,015)
(1,181)
(1,885)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(21,609)
(155)
2,333
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,873
8,865
8,356
Impairments
7,719
435
-
Restructuring costs, including severance
32,713
-
2,396
Gain on sale of assets
(467)
(28)
(13)
Foreign currency loss (gain)
(3,242)
449
(704)
Stock compensation expense
3,176
(25)
4,862
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,450
$
15,760
$
9,294
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow:
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
(21,237)
$
8,054
$
838
Less:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(4,187)
(2,881)
(3,527)
Free cash flow
$
(25,424)
$
5,173
$
(2,689)
QUARTERLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
$ Millions
7
7
1
6
2019 CAPEX of
~$11 million
5
4
4
4
4
4
3
2
3
0
1
1
3
1
2
2
1
2
1
1
2
1
1
0
1
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Facilities
Rental Tools
Mach. & Equip.
Other
Annual Maintenance Capex ~$10 - $15 million
Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.
FINANCIAL METRIC DEFINITIONS
Market Capitalization = Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding
Enterprise Value = Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents
Non-cashWorking Capital = (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities
Book Value / Share = Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding