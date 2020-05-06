Dril Quip : First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information

Log in
05/06/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

FIRST QUARTER 2020

SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes

no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril- quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.

1

DRIL-QUIP

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Results Driven Management Team

2

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SUBSEA EQUIPMENT

SURFACE EQUIPMENT

DOWNHOLE TOOLS

OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT

AFTERMARKET SERVICES

Product & Service Revenue Segments*

63%

58%

54%

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

24%

27%

30%

7%

5%

9%

4%

6%

4%

2%

3%

3%

Subsea

Aftermarket* Downhole Tools

Surface

Offshore Rig

Geographic Revenue Segments

54%

58%

60%

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

29%

25%

26%

17%

17%

14%

Western Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere

Asia Pacific

*Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue

3

Q1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Delivered $96.0 million of revenue, despite lower product volumes and services primarily from COVID-19 related impacts
  • Reported net loss of $19.7 million, or $0.55 per share, driven by $40.4 million of impairments, restructuring and other charges, partially offset by a $21.6 million income tax benefit
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million, or 6.7% of revenue
  • Announced action plan for an additional $20 million in annualized cost savings, of which $10 million is expected to be realized in the second half of 2020
  • Maintained strong balance sheet with cash on hand of $343.5 million and no debt
  • Net cash used by operating activities of $21.2 million and Free Cash Flow of negative $25.4 million, inclusive of $4.2 million of capital expenditures, driven primarily by slower collections late in Q1 2020
  • Repurchased approximately $25.0 million or 800,000 of Company shares in Q1 2020
  • Presented with a "Spotlight on New Technology Award" by the 2020 Offshore Technology Conference for the VXTe™ vertical subsea tree system

4

COVID-19AND OPEC+ IMPACTS

  • Global economic slowdown combined with oversupply of oil and gas production leading to a projected 30-50% decline in 2020 customer capital spending
  • Rapidly changing environment has caused customers to put investment decisions on hold and pushed out delivery of existing projects in backlog
  • Social distancing, staggered shifts and quarantine measures are driving lower productivity and resulting in product and service delivery delays
  • Supply chain bottlenecks are resulting in slightly higher freight expense, raw material procurement delays
  • Slow down in collections of receivables and other day-to-day business interactions due to adjustment to remote working arrangements

*OPEC+ is in reference to member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia

5

RAPID RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND OPEC+

Executed Immediate Cost Containment

Hiring freeze, compensation curtailment, elimination of discretionary spending

Implemented Business Continuity Plan

Staggered manufacturing shifts, self-quarantine of service personnel between jobs,

working remotely

Ensuring Customer Orders Are Fulfilled

Initiated planning for the potential of longer lead times on materials and third party

service; maintaining service technician support

Reduced R&D and Cut Non-essential Capital Expenditures

Eliminated incremental R&D spend, reduced CAPEX to maintenance levels

Focused on employee safety, customer needs and controlling costs

6

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Quarterly

(USD$ millions)

+10%

+4%

$108

0%

$108

$104

-11%

$94

$96

Revenue

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

+45%

+13%

$15

+5%

$16

$13

-61%

$10

$9

A. EBITDA

$4

$6

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Estimated cost impact of productivity and service delays from COVID-19

  • Revenue down near Q1 2019 levels primarily from market decline, delays and disruptions from COVID-19
  • Higher Adjusted EBITDA decremental margins from COVID-19 related lower productivity and service delays of ~$4 million
  • Estimated ~$3 million impact to adjusted EBITDA margin due to product mix

Using Transformation Playbook to Execute 2020 Cost Takeout

Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.

7

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Quarterly

(USD$ millions)

+10%

+4%

$108

0%

$108

$104

-11%

$94

$96

Revenue

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

+45%

+13%

$15

+5%

$16

$13

-61%

$10

$9

A. EBITDA

$4

$6

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Estimated cost impact of productivity and service delays from COVID-19

  • Revenue down near Q1 2019 levels primarily from market decline, delays and disruptions from COVID-19
  • Higher Adjusted EBITDA decremental margins from COVID-19 related lower productivity and service delays of ~$4 million
  • Estimated ~$3 million impact to adjusted EBITDA margin due to product mix

Using Transformation Playbook to Execute 2020 Cost Takeout

Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.

8

COMMERCIAL UPDATE

  • Backlog of $261 million as of 3/31/2020 after recording $58 million of product bookings in Q1 2020

Historical Backlog Trends ($M)

$270 $273 $261

$207

Backlog

  • Backlog should help mitigate unfavorable market conditions, but likely to decline in an extended downturn
  • Delays, deferrals and potentially cancellations could impact timing of conversion and total amount of backlog

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

Q1 2020

Estimated Backlog Conversion to Revenue

as of Q1 '20

2021

30%

2020

70%

9

GLOBAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT

$ Bn

Subsea Equipment Market Demand

$14

$13.2

$12

$10

$9.0

-41%

$8

$7.6

$8.1

$6.9

-31%

-28%

$7.8

$6

$6.7

$5.8

$6.2

$4

$2

Feb Outlook

Apr Outlook

$0 2019

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Product Bookings ($M)

+10%

-43%

$92

$101

$58

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Substantial declines in the expected demand for subsea equipment over the next several years following escalation of COVID-19 and production oversupply impacts

Source: Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, & DRQ Internal Estimates as of April 16, 2020

10

FOLLOW-ONRESPONSE & FURTHER TRANSFORMATION

  • Adjust personnel resources to address an extended period of lower offshore market activity
  • Realign manufacturing footprint for improved efficiency
  • Partner, "Warm Stack" or exit certain product lines still requiring extensive R&D investment

Expected New Operational Transformation

Cumulative Annual Cost Savings ($M)

$20

$10

$5

$5

$5

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

2021 Run-Rate

Position Dril-Quip for Annual Free Cash Flow Generation through the Cycle

11

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Daily Operations

  • $100M - $150M required to support daily operations with plans to lower range

Capital Expenditures

  • 2020 CAPEX to be primarily maintenance capex of $10M - $15M, flat year-over-year

R&D

• Re-prioritizing R&D projects to focus on ready to commercialize "Quick Wins"

• Reduced or deferred $10 million total of R&D spending

Monitor Strategic Acquisitions

• Evaluate targets or partnerships that complement offering with a focus on technology

Share Repurchase

• Approximately $50M remaining under $100M share repurchase plan approved by Board in Q1 2019

  • Limit share repurchase amounts to annual free cash flow generation

Strong Balance Sheet with Liquidity to Achieve Strategic Objectives

12

KEYS TO EXECUTION OF PLAN

Manufacturing Capacity Consolidation

  • Reallocate manufacturing equipment and personnel to improve plant utilization
  • Lease, mothball or divest excess capacity, as necessary, to align with long-term outlook

Capital Expenditure and Discretionary Spend Discipline

  • Eliminated bonus compensation and merit increases for 2020
  • Reduce capital purchases to maintenance levels that ensure customer demand is met

Reprioritize & Right-Size Organization

  • Assess alternative methods for monetizing certain differentiated technologies
  • Rationalize spending to focus on highest return projects in current environment
  • Streamline commercial function for maximum customer engagement

Targeting Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year 2020

13

APPENDIX

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

SUMMARY OF IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING & OTHER CHARGES

$ millions

$40

$8

$17

$17

$8

$7

$7

$8

$8

Severance

PP&E

Inventory

Goodwill

Total

  • Severance of ~$8 million related to right-sizing of workforce to market conditions
  • PP&E of ~$7 million associated with excess capacity and equipment
  • Inventory of ~$17 million in raw materials and finished goods from warm stacking of certain product lines
  • Goodwill of ~$8 million reflecting depressed market conditions

Estimated cash impact of charges: ~$8 million

15

R&D DRIVING BOOKINGS AND NEW CUSTOMERS

  • Developing innovative products that structurally reduce total cost of ownership
  • Expanding product portfolio to increase markets and market share
  • Presented with OTC Spotlight on New Technology award for four new products the past four years

BigBore IIe

DXe Wellhead

Double Expansion

VXTe Vertical Subsea

Wellhead

Connector

XPAK Liner Hanger

Tree System

2017

2017

2019

2020

16

MARKET PERFORMANCE

MARKET INFORMATION

Ticker

NYSE: DRQ

Share Price (at close: 5/5/20)

$29.18

52-Week Range

$23.91 - $56.71

Performance:

DRQ

OSX

SPX

Since Q4 Filing (2/27/20)

-12%

-44%

-4%

Year-to-Date

-38%

-64%

-11%

Balance Sheet Strength and Backlog Supporting Share Price Relative to OSX

Source: FactSet, Market data as of 5/5/2020

17

INCOME STATEMENT

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

Products

$

67,558

$

78,762

$

65,434

Services

18,814

19,082

18,476

Leasing

9,626

10,610

10,407

Total revenues

95,998

108,454

94,317

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

71,414

75,741

69,376

Selling, general and administrative

21,416

21,444

24,544

Engineering and product development

5,525

4,798

3,617

Impairment

7,719

435

-

Restructuring and other charges

32,713

-

2,396

Gain on sale of assets

(467)

(28)

(13)

Total costs and expenses

138,320

102,390

99,920

Operating income (loss)

(42,322)

6,064

(5,603)

Interest income

1,206

1,347

2,006

Interest expense

(191)

(166)

(121)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(21,609)

(155)

2,333

Net income (loss)

$

(19,698)

$

7,400

$

(6,051)

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

(0.55)

$

0.21

$

(0.17)

Diluted

$

(0.55)

$

0.21

$

(0.17)

Depreciation and amortization

$

8,873

$

8,865

$

8,356

Capital expenditures

$

4,187

$

2,881

$

3,527

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

35,695

35,873

35,559

Diluted

35,695

36,101

35,559

18

BALANCE SHEET

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

343,472

$

398,946

Other current assets

482,819

481,543

PP&E, net

244,495

258,497

Other assets

65,324

67,579

Total assets

$

1,136,110

$

1,206,565

Liabilities and Equity:

Current liabilities

$

93,446

$

96,940

Deferred Income taxes

3,495

4,150

Other long-term liabilities

14,968

14,774

Total liabilities

111,909

115,864

Total stockholders equity

1,024,201

1,090,701

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,136,110

$

1,206,565

19

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(19,698)

$

7,400

$

(6,051)

Add:

Interest income, net

(1,015)

(1,181)

(1,885)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(21,609)

(155)

2,333

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,873

8,865

8,356

Impairments

7,719

435

-

Restructuring costs, including severance

32,713

-

2,396

Gain on sale of assets

(467)

(28)

(13)

Foreign currency loss (gain)

(3,242)

449

(704)

Stock compensation expense

3,176

(25)

4,862

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,450

$

15,760

$

9,294

20

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

(21,237)

$

8,054

$

838

Less:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,187)

(2,881)

(3,527)

Free cash flow

$

(25,424)

$

5,173

$

(2,689)

21

QUARTERLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

$ Millions

7

7

1

6

2019 CAPEX of

~$11 million

5

4

4

4

4

4

3

2

3

0

1

1

3

1

2

2

1

2

1

1

2

1

1

0

1

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Facilities

Rental Tools

Mach. & Equip.

Other

Annual Maintenance Capex ~$10 - $15 million

Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.

22

FINANCIAL METRIC DEFINITIONS

  • Market Capitalization = Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding
  • Enterprise Value = Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents
  • Non-cashWorking Capital = (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities
  • Book Value / Share = Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Cash / Share = Cash & Cash Equivalents / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Non-cashWorking Capital (WC) / Share = Noncash Working Capital / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Total Debt / Capitalization = Total Debt (Short-term + Long-term) / (Total Debt + Total Shareholders' Equity)

23

