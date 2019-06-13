Log in
DRIL-QUIP, INC.

(DRQ)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) today announced that Jeff Bird, Senior Vice President – Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. eastern time. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Interested parties may view the presentation slides as well as listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link. Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for thirty days following the presentation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Trevor Ashurst (713) 939-7711

© GlobeNewswire 2019
