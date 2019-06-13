Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
06/13/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
HOUSTON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) today announced that Jeff Bird, Senior Vice President – Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. eastern time. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Interested parties may view the presentation slides as well as listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link. Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for thirty days following the presentation.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.