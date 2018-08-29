Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the “Company”) today announced that Blake T. DeBerry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. EDT.



Interested parties may view the presentation slides as well as listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link. Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for thirty days following the presentation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, but which is particularly well suited for use in deepwater, harsh environment and severe service applications. For more information on Dril-Quip, please visit the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com .

Investor Relations:

Trevor Ashurst: (713) 939-7711