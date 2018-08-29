Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dril-Quip, Inc.    DRQ

DRIL-QUIP, INC. (DRQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 10:00:00 pm
53 USD   +0.66%
10:02pDril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energy–Power Con..
GL
07/27DRIL-QUIP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the “Company”) today announced that Blake T. DeBerry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.  His remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:25 p.m. EDT.

Interested parties may view the presentation slides as well as listen to a live webcast of the presentation on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link.  Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software.  A replay will be available on the Company’s website for thirty days following the presentation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, but which is particularly well suited for use in deepwater, harsh environment and severe service applications.  For more information on Dril-Quip, please visit the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com.

Investor Relations:

Trevor Ashurst: (713) 939-7711

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRIL-QUIP, INC.
10:02pDril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference
GL
07/27DRIL-QUIP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/26DRIL QUIP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/26DRIL-QUIP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07/16DRIL QUIP : Enters Into Letter of Intent for Subsea Production Systems for Sea L..
AQ
07/13DRIL QUIP : Enters Into Letter of Intent for Subsea Production Systems for Sea L..
AQ
05/15DRIL-QUIP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02DRIL QUIP : Wins Spotlight On New Technology for Drilling Riser System
AQ
05/02DRIL QUIP : Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Look To Avoid Dril-Quip, For Now 
07/31Dril-Quip downgraded at Barclays as Q2 results reveal fundamental problems 
07/27Dril-Quip slips 8% post Q2 results 
07/26Dril-Quip revenue in-line 
07/20Dril-Quip -2% as B. Riley FBR downgrades to Neutral on valuation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 365 M
EBIT 2018 -30,7 M
Net income 2018 -25,7 M
Finance 2018 517 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 166,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 1 966 M
Chart DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dril-Quip, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake T. DeBerry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
James Alfred Gariepy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey John Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alexander P. Shukis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIL-QUIP, INC.10.38%1 966
TENARIS14.17%20 956
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 651
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.90%2 013
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG13.18%1 770
C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC-29.49%1 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.