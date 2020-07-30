Dril Quip : Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information
0
07/30/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
SECOND QUARTER 2020
SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION
dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Forward-Looking Statements
The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.
Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.
Use of Website
Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.
1
DRIL-QUIP
INVESTMENT
HIGHLIGHTS
Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment
Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service
Strong Financial Position
Historically Superior Margins to Peers
Results Driven Management Team
2
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
SUBSEA EQUIPMENT
SURFACE EQUIPMENT
DOWNHOLE TOOLS
OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT
AFTERMARKET SERVICES
Product & Service Revenue Segments*
58%
54% 53%
27%
30%
30%
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
5%
9%
9%
6%
4%
4%
3%
3%
4%
Subsea
Aftermarket* Downhole Tools
Surface
Offshore Rig
Geographic Revenue Segments
58%
60%
59%
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
25%
26%
22%
17%
19%
14%
Western Hemisphere
Eastern Hemisphere
Asia Pacific
*Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue
3
GLOBAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT
$ Bn
Subsea Equipment Market Demand
Average 2020 Capex Cut by Customer Type
$14
$13.2
$12
-36%
-25%
-25%
-37%
$10
$9.0
Independents
Majors
NOCs
$8
$6.9
$7.6
$8.1
-28%
-30%
$8.4
$6
• Subsea equipment market demand
$6.8
$5.8
$6.3
outlook remains depressed, but new and
$4
differentiated offerings present
opportunity to gain market share
$2
• 2020 brought more extensive capex cuts
Feb Outlook
Jun Outlook
for independent E&P companies leading to
$0 2019
increased delays and deferrals
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
Source: Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, McKinsey Energy Insights, & DRQ Internal Estimates as of June 2020
4
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Quarterly
(USD$ millions)
+4%
$108
0%
$108
$104
-11%
-6%
$96
$90
Revenue
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
+13%
$15
+5%
$16
-60%
$13
$10
-2%
$10
A. EBITDA
$4
$4
$6
$6
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Estimated cost impact of reduced production output and service
delays from COVID-19
Revenue declined sequentially due to disruptions to operations and market activity declines
Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat sequentially due to improved product mix and higher service revenue in the Western Hemisphere
Estimated ~$10 million impact to revenue and ~$4 million to adjusted EBITDA due to COVID-19 related reduced production output and service delays in Q2 2020
COVID-19 related impacts still being felt in Q2 2020
Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.
5
See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.
Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Generated $90.4 million of revenue on lower product volumes and leasing revenues, reflecting the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global operations;
Reported second quarter net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.40 per share, an improvement of $5.6 million, or $0.15 per share, from the first quarter of 2020;
Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, or 6.7% of revenue;
Improved sequential net cash provided by operating activities by $24.3 million to $3.0 million increasing cash position to $345.8 million;
Completed approximately $11.5 million of previously announced annualized cost saving actions, with additional savings expected to be captured in the second half of 2020;
Selling, general and administrative expense declined $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020;
Announced strategic collaboration agreement with Proserv for the development and manufacturing of subsea controls
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.
6
2020 TRANSFORMATION UPDATE
Expected Operational Transformation
Cumulative Annualized Cost Savings ($M)
Western Hemisphere and Asia Pacific workforce adjustments completed in Q2 2020
Aberdeen manufacturing transition underway in second half of 2020
Subsea controls exit through Proserv collaboration
Actions taken in Q2 2020 represented $11.5 million in annualized savings
$20.5 $20.5
Executed in
Q2 2020
$9.0
$11.5
$11.5
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
2021 Run-Rate
2020 Transformation on Track to Deliver $20 Million in Annualized Savings
7
PROSERV COLLABORATION AGREEMENT
Ability to offer customers a broader selection of technology-leading controls with Dril-Quip subsea trees
Avoids investing an estimated $8 to $10 million in research and development costs and other associated expense, per year, over a three year period to bring a comparable best-in-class controls offering to market
Aligns with further transformation strategy to partner, "warm stack" or exit product lines requiring extensive investment to improve competitive position
Allows for the pursuit of joint marketing and collaboration efforts with new or underserved customers and markets
Proserv will assume service and support of existing subsea controls customer base from Dril-Quip
+
=
Differentiated SPS
Offering
Subsea Trees
Controls
8
COMMERCIAL UPDATE
Backlog of $238 million as of 6/30/2020 after recording $40.5 million of product bookings in Q2 2020
Bookings expected to increase sequentially and to be approximately $200 million in total for the full year 2020
Historical Backlog Trends ($M)
$270 $273
$238
$207
Backlog
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
Q2 2020
Visibility into timing of new orders remains challenging as customers look for commodity price and economic stability
Booking green shoots in Eastern Hemisphere and with nationally owned or large integrated oil companies
Estimated Backlog Conversion to Revenue
as of Q2 '20
2021
20%
2020
80%
9
TECHNOLOGY UPDATE - VIRTUAL OTC EXHIBITION
Held more than 50 online presentations on the Dril-Quip "e Series" product line and the 2020 award winning
VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System
More than 593 customer representatives from 37 different companies attended a session during the months of May and June
Led to numerous in bound inquiries on "e Series" and VXTe technologies - exploring alternative ways to monetize VXTe and improve market penetration
BigBore IIe
DXe Wellhead
XPak De
VXTe Vertical
Subsea Tree
Wellhead
Connector
System
2017
2017
2019
2020
10
CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES
Daily Operations
$100M - $150M required to support daily operations with plans to lower range
Cash Flow Generation
• Continue collection efforts, supplier negotiations and inventory management
Limit share repurchase amounts to annual free cash flow
R&D
• Re-prioritizing R&D projects to focus on ready to commercialize "Quick Wins"
• Reduced or deferred $10 million total of R&D spending
Monitor Strategic Acquisitions
• Evaluate targets or partnerships that complement offering with a focus on technology
Capital Expenditures / Divestitures
2020 CAPEX to be primarily maintenance capex of $10M - $15M, flat year-over-year
Optimize operational footprint with strategic facility sales
Managing toward Positive Free Cash Flow and Cash Neutrality Year-over-Year in 2020
11
OPTIMIZING OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT
Executed Sales from Start of Transformation to YTD 2020
Six facilities sold for a total of approximately $7.8M
Potential Additional Sales in 2020 Currently Listed
Four facilities currently for sale with estimated value of $15 to $17 million
Singapore
Facilities sold Facilities for sale
Taking steps to further consolidate footprint to improve operational efficiency
12
APPENDIX
dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ
MARKET PERFORMANCE
MARKET INFORMATION
Ticker
NYSE: DRQ
Share Price (at close: 7/29/20)
$36.05
52-Week Range
$23.91 - $56.71
Performance:
DRQ
OSX
SPX
Since Q1 Filing (5/7/20)
35%
32%
13%
Year-to-Date
-23%
-52%
1%
Balance Sheet Strength and Backlog Supporting Share Price Relative to OSX
Source: FactSet, Market data as of 7/29/2020
14
INCOME STATEMENT
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:
Products
$
Services
Leasing
Total revenues
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative
Engineering and product development
Impairment
Restructuring and other charges
Gain on sale of assets
Foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses
Total costs and expenses
Operating income (loss)
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax provision (benefit)
Net income (loss)
$
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
Diluted
$
Depreciation and amortization
$
Capital expenditures
$
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
Diluted
63,133
$
67,558
$
77,233
20,750
18,814
16,575
6,563
9,626
10,000
90,446
95,998
103,808
66,937
71,414
73,867
23,331
24,658
23,068
5,364
5,525
5,157
-
7,719
-
1,587
32,713
1,019
(85)
(467)
(1,190)
817
(3,242)
(233)
97,951
138,320
101,688
(7,505)
(42,322)
2,120
653
1,206
2,680
(209)
(191)
-
7,081
(21,609)
3,119
(14,142)
$
(19,698)
$
1,681
(0.40)
$
(0.55)
$
0.05
(0.40)
$
(0.55)
$
0.05
7,940
$
8,873
$
8,495
4,131
$
4,187
$
1,071
35,023
35,695
35,967
35,023
35,695
36,210
15
BALANCE SHEET
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
345,808
$
398,946
Other current assets
502,404
481,543
PP&E, net
243,796
258,497
Other assets
55,683
67,579
Total assets
$
1,147,691
$
1,206,565
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities
$
113,711
$
96,940
Deferred Income taxes
3,609
4,150
Other long-term liabilities
14,984
14,774
Total liabilities
132,304
115,864
Total stockholders equity
1,015,387
1,090,701
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,147,691
$
1,206,565
16
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
Adjusted Net Income and EPS:
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Impact on
Impact on
Impact on
Effect on
diluted
Effect on
diluted
Effect on
diluted
net income
earnings
net income
earnings
net income
earnings
(after-tax)
per share
(after-tax)
per share
(after-tax)
per share
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income (loss)
$
(14,142)
$
(0.40)
$
(19,698)
$
(0.55)
$
1,681
$
0.05
Adjustments (after tax):
Reverse the effect of foreign currency
646
0.02
(2,561)
(0.07)
(184)
(0.01)
Add back impairment and other charges
-
-
6,098
0.17
-
-
Restructuring costs, including severance
1,254
0.04
25,843
0.72
805
0.02
Gain on sale of assets
(67)
-
(369)
(0.01)
(940)
(0.03)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(12,309)
$
(0.34)
$
9,313
$
0.26
$
1,362
$
0.03
17
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA:
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
(14,142)
$
(19,698)
$
1,681
Add:
Interest income, net
(444)
(1,015)
(2,680)
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,081
(21,609)
3,119
Depreciation and amortization expense
7,940
8,873
8,495
Impairments
-
7,719
-
Restructuring costs, including severance
1,587
32,713
1,019
Gain on sale of assets
(85)
(467)
(1,190)
Foreign currency loss (gain)
817
(3,242)
(233)
Stock compensation expense
3,282
3,176
3,221
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,036
$
6,450
$
13,432
18
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow:
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
(In thousands)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
3,046
$
(21,237)
$
9,812
Less:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(4,131)
(4,187)
(1,071)
Free cash flow
$
(1,085)
$
(25,424)
$
8,741
19
KEYS TO EXECUTION OF PLAN
Manufacturing Capacity Consolidation
Reallocate manufacturing equipment and personnel to improve plant utilization
Lease, mothball or divest excess capacity, as necessary, to align with long-term outlook
Capital Expenditure and Discretionary Spend Discipline
Eliminated bonus compensation and merit increases for 2020
Reduce capital purchases to maintenance levels that ensure customer demand is met
Reprioritize & Right-Size Organization
Assess alternative methods for monetizing certain differentiated technologies
Rationalize spending to focus on highest return projects in current environment
Streamline commercial function for maximum customer engagement
Targeting Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year 2020
20
QUARTERLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
$15
$10
$5
$0
$ Millions
$12-$15
$11
$2
$3
$1
$7
$4-$7
$4
$4
$4
$1
$2
$4-$7
$2
$3
$1
$2
$2
$1
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
2H 2020E
FY 2020E
Facilities
Rental Tools
Mach. & Equip.
Other
Estimated Capex
Annual Maintenance Capex ~$10 - $15 million
Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.
21
FINANCIAL METRIC DEFINITIONS
Market Capitalization = Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding
Enterprise Value = Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents
Non-cashWorking Capital = (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities
Book Value / Share = Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding