Dril-Quip, Inc.    DRQ

DRIL-QUIP, INC.

(DRQ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/30 04:10:00 pm
34.66 USD   -3.86%
05:46pDRIL-QUIP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
05:26pDRIL QUIP : Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information
05:14pDRIL QUIP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Dril Quip : Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information

07/30/2020

SECOND QUARTER 2020

SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.

1

DRIL-QUIP

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Results Driven Management Team

2

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SUBSEA EQUIPMENT

SURFACE EQUIPMENT

DOWNHOLE TOOLS

OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT

AFTERMARKET SERVICES

Product & Service Revenue Segments*

58%

54% 53%

27%

30%

30%

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

5%

9%

9%

6%

4%

4%

3%

3%

4%

Subsea

Aftermarket* Downhole Tools

Surface

Offshore Rig

Geographic Revenue Segments

58%

60%

59%

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

25%

26%

22%

17%

19%

14%

Western Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere

Asia Pacific

*Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue

3

GLOBAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT

$ Bn

Subsea Equipment Market Demand

Average 2020 Capex Cut by Customer Type

$14

$13.2

$12

-36%

-25%

-25%

-37%

$10

$9.0

Independents

Majors

NOCs

$8

$6.9

$7.6

$8.1

-28%

-30%

$8.4

$6

Subsea equipment market demand

$6.8

$5.8

$6.3

outlook remains depressed, but new and

$4

differentiated offerings present

opportunity to gain market share

$2

2020 brought more extensive capex cuts

Feb Outlook

Jun Outlook

for independent E&P companies leading to

$0 2019

increased delays and deferrals

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Source: Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, McKinsey Energy Insights, & DRQ Internal Estimates as of June 2020

4

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Quarterly

(USD$ millions)

+4%

$108

0%

$108

$104

-11%

-6%

$96

$90

Revenue

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

+13%

$15

+5%

$16

-60%

$13

$10

-2%

$10

A. EBITDA

$4

$4

$6

$6

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Estimated cost impact of reduced production output and service

delays from COVID-19

  • Revenue declined sequentially due to disruptions to operations and market activity declines
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat sequentially due to improved product mix and higher service revenue in the Western Hemisphere
  • Estimated ~$10 million impact to revenue and ~$4 million to adjusted EBITDA due to COVID-19 related reduced production output and service delays in Q2 2020

COVID-19 related impacts still being felt in Q2 2020

Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

5

See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.

Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated $90.4 million of revenue on lower product volumes and leasing revenues, reflecting the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global operations;
  • Reported second quarter net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.40 per share, an improvement of $5.6 million, or $0.15 per share, from the first quarter of 2020;
  • Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, or 6.7% of revenue;
  • Improved sequential net cash provided by operating activities by $24.3 million to $3.0 million increasing cash position to $345.8 million;
  • Completed approximately $11.5 million of previously announced annualized cost saving actions, with additional savings expected to be captured in the second half of 2020;
  • Selling, general and administrative expense declined $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020;
  • Announced strategic collaboration agreement with Proserv for the development and manufacturing of subsea controls

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.

6

2020 TRANSFORMATION UPDATE

Expected Operational Transformation

Cumulative Annualized Cost Savings ($M)

  • Western Hemisphere and Asia Pacific workforce adjustments completed in Q2 2020
  • Aberdeen manufacturing transition underway in second half of 2020
  • Subsea controls exit through Proserv collaboration
  • Actions taken in Q2 2020 represented $11.5 million in annualized savings

$20.5 $20.5

Executed in

Q2 2020

$9.0

$11.5

$11.5

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

2021 Run-Rate

2020 Transformation on Track to Deliver $20 Million in Annualized Savings

7

PROSERV COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

  • Ability to offer customers a broader selection of technology-leading controls with Dril-Quip subsea trees
  • Avoids investing an estimated $8 to $10 million in research and development costs and other associated expense, per year, over a three year period to bring a comparable best-in-class controls offering to market
  • Aligns with further transformation strategy to partner, "warm stack" or exit product lines requiring extensive investment to improve competitive position
  • Allows for the pursuit of joint marketing and collaboration efforts with new or underserved customers and markets
  • Proserv will assume service and support of existing subsea controls customer base from Dril-Quip

+

=

Differentiated SPS

Offering

Subsea Trees

Controls

8

COMMERCIAL UPDATE

  • Backlog of $238 million as of 6/30/2020 after recording $40.5 million of product bookings in Q2 2020
  • Bookings expected to increase sequentially and to be approximately $200 million in total for the full year 2020

Historical Backlog Trends ($M)

$270 $273

$238

$207

Backlog

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

Q2 2020

  • Visibility into timing of new orders remains challenging as customers look for commodity price and economic stability
  • Booking green shoots in Eastern Hemisphere and with nationally owned or large integrated oil companies

Estimated Backlog Conversion to Revenue

as of Q2 '20

2021

20%

2020

80%

9

TECHNOLOGY UPDATE - VIRTUAL OTC EXHIBITION

  • Held more than 50 online presentations on the Dril-Quip "e Series" product line and the 2020 award winning
    VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System
  • More than 593 customer representatives from 37 different companies attended a session during the months of May and June
  • Led to numerous in bound inquiries on "e Series" and VXTe technologies - exploring alternative ways to monetize VXTe and improve market penetration

BigBore IIe

DXe Wellhead

XPak De

VXTe Vertical

Subsea Tree

Wellhead

Connector

System

2017

2017

2019

2020

10

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Daily Operations

  • $100M - $150M required to support daily operations with plans to lower range

Cash Flow Generation

• Continue collection efforts, supplier negotiations and inventory management

  • Limit share repurchase amounts to annual free cash flow

R&D

• Re-prioritizing R&D projects to focus on ready to commercialize "Quick Wins"

• Reduced or deferred $10 million total of R&D spending

Monitor Strategic Acquisitions

• Evaluate targets or partnerships that complement offering with a focus on technology

Capital Expenditures / Divestitures

  • 2020 CAPEX to be primarily maintenance capex of $10M - $15M, flat year-over-year
  • Optimize operational footprint with strategic facility sales

Managing toward Positive Free Cash Flow and Cash Neutrality Year-over-Year in 2020

11

OPTIMIZING OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

Executed Sales from Start of Transformation to YTD 2020

  • Six facilities sold for a total of approximately $7.8M

Potential Additional Sales in 2020 Currently Listed

  • Four facilities currently for sale with estimated value of $15 to $17 million

Singapore

Facilities sold Facilities for sale

Taking steps to further consolidate footprint to improve operational efficiency

12

APPENDIX

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

MARKET PERFORMANCE

MARKET INFORMATION

Ticker

NYSE: DRQ

Share Price (at close: 7/29/20)

$36.05

52-Week Range

$23.91 - $56.71

Performance:

DRQ

OSX

SPX

Since Q1 Filing (5/7/20)

35%

32%

13%

Year-to-Date

-23%

-52%

1%

Balance Sheet Strength and Backlog Supporting Share Price Relative to OSX

Source: FactSet, Market data as of 7/29/2020

14

INCOME STATEMENT

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

Products

$

Services

Leasing

Total revenues

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative

Engineering and product development

Impairment

Restructuring and other charges

Gain on sale of assets

Foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses

Total costs and expenses

Operating income (loss)

Interest income

Interest expense

Income tax provision (benefit)

Net income (loss)

$

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Depreciation and amortization

$

Capital expenditures

$

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

Diluted

63,133

$

67,558

$

77,233

20,750

18,814

16,575

6,563

9,626

10,000

90,446

95,998

103,808

66,937

71,414

73,867

23,331

24,658

23,068

5,364

5,525

5,157

-

7,719

-

1,587

32,713

1,019

(85)

(467)

(1,190)

817

(3,242)

(233)

97,951

138,320

101,688

(7,505)

(42,322)

2,120

653

1,206

2,680

(209)

(191)

-

7,081

(21,609)

3,119

(14,142)

$

(19,698)

$

1,681

(0.40)

$

(0.55)

$

0.05

(0.40)

$

(0.55)

$

0.05

7,940

$

8,873

$

8,495

4,131

$

4,187

$

1,071

35,023

35,695

35,967

35,023

35,695

36,210

15

BALANCE SHEET

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands)

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

345,808

$

398,946

Other current assets

502,404

481,543

PP&E, net

243,796

258,497

Other assets

55,683

67,579

Total assets

$

1,147,691

$

1,206,565

Liabilities and Equity:

Current liabilities

$

113,711

$

96,940

Deferred Income taxes

3,609

4,150

Other long-term liabilities

14,984

14,774

Total liabilities

132,304

115,864

Total stockholders equity

1,015,387

1,090,701

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,147,691

$

1,206,565

16

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Adjusted Net Income and EPS:

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Impact on

Impact on

Impact on

Effect on

diluted

Effect on

diluted

Effect on

diluted

net income

earnings

net income

earnings

net income

earnings

(after-tax)

per share

(after-tax)

per share

(after-tax)

per share

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income (loss)

$

(14,142)

$

(0.40)

$

(19,698)

$

(0.55)

$

1,681

$

0.05

Adjustments (after tax):

Reverse the effect of foreign currency

646

0.02

(2,561)

(0.07)

(184)

(0.01)

Add back impairment and other charges

-

-

6,098

0.17

-

-

Restructuring costs, including severance

1,254

0.04

25,843

0.72

805

0.02

Gain on sale of assets

(67)

-

(369)

(0.01)

(940)

(0.03)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

(12,309)

$

(0.34)

$

9,313

$

0.26

$

1,362

$

0.03

17

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

(In thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(14,142)

$

(19,698)

$

1,681

Add:

Interest income, net

(444)

(1,015)

(2,680)

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,081

(21,609)

3,119

Depreciation and amortization expense

7,940

8,873

8,495

Impairments

-

7,719

-

Restructuring costs, including severance

1,587

32,713

1,019

Gain on sale of assets

(85)

(467)

(1,190)

Foreign currency loss (gain)

817

(3,242)

(233)

Stock compensation expense

3,282

3,176

3,221

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,036

$

6,450

$

13,432

18

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

(In thousands)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$

3,046

$

(21,237)

$

9,812

Less:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,131)

(4,187)

(1,071)

Free cash flow

$

(1,085)

$

(25,424)

$

8,741

19

KEYS TO EXECUTION OF PLAN

Manufacturing Capacity Consolidation

  • Reallocate manufacturing equipment and personnel to improve plant utilization
  • Lease, mothball or divest excess capacity, as necessary, to align with long-term outlook

Capital Expenditure and Discretionary Spend Discipline

  • Eliminated bonus compensation and merit increases for 2020
  • Reduce capital purchases to maintenance levels that ensure customer demand is met

Reprioritize & Right-Size Organization

  • Assess alternative methods for monetizing certain differentiated technologies
  • Rationalize spending to focus on highest return projects in current environment
  • Streamline commercial function for maximum customer engagement

Targeting Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year 2020

20

QUARTERLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

$15

$10

$5

$0

$ Millions

$12-$15

$11

$2

$3

$1

$7

$4-$7

$4

$4

$4

$1

$2

$4-$7

$2

$3

$1

$2

$2

$1

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

2H 2020E

FY 2020E

Facilities

Rental Tools

Mach. & Equip.

Other

Estimated Capex

Annual Maintenance Capex ~$10 - $15 million

Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding.

21

FINANCIAL METRIC DEFINITIONS

  • Market Capitalization = Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding
  • Enterprise Value = Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents
  • Non-cashWorking Capital = (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities
  • Book Value / Share = Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Cash / Share = Cash & Cash Equivalents / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Non-cashWorking Capital (WC) / Share = Noncash Working Capital / Total Shares Outstanding
  • Total Debt / Capitalization = Total Debt (Short-term + Long-term) / (Total Debt + Total Shareholders' Equity)

22

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
