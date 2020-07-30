Dril Quip : Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information 0 07/30/2020 | 05:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SECOND QUARTER 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ CAUTIONARY STATEMENT Forward-Looking Statements The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix. Use of Website Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation. 1 DRIL-QUIP INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service Strong Financial Position Historically Superior Margins to Peers Results Driven Management Team 2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES SUBSEA EQUIPMENT SURFACE EQUIPMENT DOWNHOLE TOOLS OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT AFTERMARKET SERVICES Product & Service Revenue Segments* 58% 54% 53% 27% 30% 30% Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 5% 9% 9% 6% 4% 4% 3% 3% 4% Subsea Aftermarket* Downhole Tools Surface Offshore Rig Geographic Revenue Segments 58% 60% 59% Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 25% 26% 22% 17% 19% 14% Western Hemisphere Eastern Hemisphere Asia Pacific *Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue 3 GLOBAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT $ Bn Subsea Equipment Market Demand Average 2020 Capex Cut by Customer Type $14 $13.2 $12 -36% -25% -25% -37% $10 $9.0 Independents Majors NOCs $8 $6.9 $7.6 $8.1 -28% -30% $8.4 $6 • Subsea equipment market demand $6.8 $5.8 $6.3 outlook remains depressed, but new and $4 differentiated offerings present opportunity to gain market share $2 • 2020 brought more extensive capex cuts Feb Outlook Jun Outlook for independent E&P companies leading to $0 2019 increased delays and deferrals 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Source: Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie, McKinsey Energy Insights, & DRQ Internal Estimates as of June 2020 4 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Quarterly (USD$ millions) +4% $108 0% $108 $104 -11% -6% $96 $90 Revenue Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 +13% $15 +5% $16 -60% $13 $10 -2% $10 A. EBITDA $4 $4 $6 $6 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Estimated cost impact of reduced production output and service delays from COVID-19 Revenue declined sequentially due to disruptions to operations and market activity declines

Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat sequentially due to improved product mix and higher service revenue in the Western Hemisphere

Estimated ~$10 million impact to revenue and ~$4 million to adjusted EBITDA due to COVID-19 related reduced production output and service delays in Q2 2020 COVID-19 related impacts still being felt in Q2 2020 Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. 5 See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure. Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Generated $90.4 million of revenue on lower product volumes and leasing revenues, reflecting the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global operations;

COVID-19 pandemic on global operations; Reported second quarter net loss of $14.1 million, or $0.40 per share, an improvement of $5.6 million, or $0.15 per share, from the first quarter of 2020;

Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, or 6.7% of revenue;

Improved sequential net cash provided by operating activities by $24.3 million to $3.0 million increasing cash position to $345.8 million;

Completed approximately $11.5 million of previously announced annualized cost saving actions, with additional savings expected to be captured in the second half of 2020;

Selling, general and administrative expense declined $1.3 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020;

Announced strategic collaboration agreement with Proserv for the development and manufacturing of subsea controls Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure. 6 2020 TRANSFORMATION UPDATE Expected Operational Transformation Cumulative Annualized Cost Savings ($M) Western Hemisphere and Asia Pacific workforce adjustments completed in Q2 2020

Aberdeen manufacturing transition underway in second half of 2020

Subsea controls exit through Proserv collaboration

Actions taken in Q2 2020 represented $11.5 million in annualized savings $20.5 $20.5 Executed in Q2 2020 $9.0 $11.5 $11.5 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 2021 Run-Rate 2020 Transformation on Track to Deliver $20 Million in Annualized Savings 7 PROSERV COLLABORATION AGREEMENT Ability to offer customers a broader selection of technology-leading controls with Dril-Quip subsea trees

technology-leading controls with Dril-Quip subsea trees Avoids investing an estimated $8 to $10 million in research and development costs and other associated expense, per year, over a three year period to bring a comparable best-in-class controls offering to market

best-in-class controls offering to market Aligns with further transformation strategy to partner, "warm stack" or exit product lines requiring extensive investment to improve competitive position

Allows for the pursuit of joint marketing and collaboration efforts with new or underserved customers and markets

Proserv will assume service and support of existing subsea controls customer base from Dril-Quip + = Differentiated SPS Offering Subsea Trees Controls 8 COMMERCIAL UPDATE Backlog of $238 million as of 6/30/2020 after recording $40.5 million of product bookings in Q2 2020

Bookings expected to increase sequentially and to be approximately $200 million in total for the full year 2020 Historical Backlog Trends ($M) $270 $273 $238 $207 Backlog YE 2017 YE 2018 YE 2019 Q2 2020 Visibility into timing of new orders remains challenging as customers look for commodity price and economic stability

Booking green shoots in Eastern Hemisphere and with nationally owned or large integrated oil companies Estimated Backlog Conversion to Revenue as of Q2 '20 2021 20% 2020 80% 9 TECHNOLOGY UPDATE - VIRTUAL OTC EXHIBITION Held more than 50 online presentations on the Dril-Quip "e Series" product line and the 2020 award winning

VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System

Dril-Quip "e Series" product line and the 2020 award winning VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System More than 593 customer representatives from 37 different companies attended a session during the months of May and June

Led to numerous in bound inquiries on "e Series" and VXTe technologies - exploring alternative ways to monetize VXTe and improve market penetration BigBore IIe DXe Wellhead XPak De VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree Wellhead Connector System 2017 2017 2019 2020 10 CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES Daily Operations $100M - $150M required to support daily operations with plans to lower range Cash Flow Generation • Continue collection efforts, supplier negotiations and inventory management Limit share repurchase amounts to annual free cash flow R&D • Re-prioritizing R&D projects to focus on ready to commercialize "Quick Wins" • Reduced or deferred $10 million total of R&D spending Monitor Strategic Acquisitions • Evaluate targets or partnerships that complement offering with a focus on technology Capital Expenditures / Divestitures 2020 CAPEX to be primarily maintenance capex of $10M - $15M, flat year-over-year

year-over-year Optimize operational footprint with strategic facility sales Managing toward Positive Free Cash Flow and Cash Neutrality Year-over-Year in 2020 11 OPTIMIZING OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT Executed Sales from Start of Transformation to YTD 2020 Six facilities sold for a total of approximately $7.8M Potential Additional Sales in 2020 Currently Listed Four facilities currently for sale with estimated value of $15 to $17 million Singapore Facilities sold Facilities for sale Taking steps to further consolidate footprint to improve operational efficiency 12 APPENDIX dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ MARKET PERFORMANCE MARKET INFORMATION Ticker NYSE: DRQ Share Price (at close: 7/29/20) $36.05 52-Week Range $23.91 - $56.71 Performance: DRQ OSX SPX Since Q1 Filing (5/7/20) 35% 32% 13% Year-to-Date -23% -52% 1% Balance Sheet Strength and Backlog Supporting Share Price Relative to OSX Source: FactSet, Market data as of 7/29/2020 14 INCOME STATEMENT Dril-Quip, Inc. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Products $ Services Leasing Total revenues Costs and expenses: Cost of sales Selling, general and administrative Engineering and product development Impairment Restructuring and other charges Gain on sale of assets Foreign currency transaction (gains) and losses Total costs and expenses Operating income (loss) Interest income Interest expense Income tax provision (benefit) Net income (loss) $ Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ Diluted $ Depreciation and amortization $ Capital expenditures $ Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic Diluted 63,133 $ 67,558 $ 77,233 20,750 18,814 16,575 6,563 9,626 10,000 90,446 95,998 103,808 66,937 71,414 73,867 23,331 24,658 23,068 5,364 5,525 5,157 - 7,719 - 1,587 32,713 1,019 (85) (467) (1,190) 817 (3,242) (233) 97,951 138,320 101,688 (7,505) (42,322) 2,120 653 1,206 2,680 (209) (191) - 7,081 (21,609) 3,119 (14,142) $ (19,698) $ 1,681 (0.40) $ (0.55) $ 0.05 (0.40) $ (0.55) $ 0.05 7,940 $ 8,873 $ 8,495 4,131 $ 4,187 $ 1,071 35,023 35,695 35,967 35,023 35,695 36,210 15 BALANCE SHEET Dril-Quip, Inc. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,808 $ 398,946 Other current assets 502,404 481,543 PP&E, net 243,796 258,497 Other assets 55,683 67,579 Total assets $ 1,147,691 $ 1,206,565 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities $ 113,711 $ 96,940 Deferred Income taxes 3,609 4,150 Other long-term liabilities 14,984 14,774 Total liabilities 132,304 115,864 Total stockholders equity 1,015,387 1,090,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,147,691 $ 1,206,565 16 NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES Dril-Quip, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted Net Income and EPS: Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Impact on Impact on Impact on Effect on diluted Effect on diluted Effect on diluted net income earnings net income earnings net income earnings (after-tax) per share (after-tax) per share (after-tax) per share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (14,142) $ (0.40) $ (19,698) $ (0.55) $ 1,681 $ 0.05 Adjustments (after tax): Reverse the effect of foreign currency 646 0.02 (2,561) (0.07) (184) (0.01) Add back impairment and other charges - - 6,098 0.17 - - Restructuring costs, including severance 1,254 0.04 25,843 0.72 805 0.02 Gain on sale of assets (67) - (369) (0.01) (940) (0.03) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (12,309) $ (0.34) $ 9,313 $ 0.26 $ 1,362 $ 0.03 17 NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES Dril-Quip, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (14,142) $ (19,698) $ 1,681 Add: Interest income, net (444) (1,015) (2,680) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,081 (21,609) 3,119 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,940 8,873 8,495 Impairments - 7,719 - Restructuring costs, including severance 1,587 32,713 1,019 Gain on sale of assets (85) (467) (1,190) Foreign currency loss (gain) 817 (3,242) (233) Stock compensation expense 3,282 3,176 3,221 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,036 $ 6,450 $ 13,432 18 NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES Dril-Quip, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow: Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 (In thousands) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 3,046 $ (21,237) $ 9,812 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,131) (4,187) (1,071) Free cash flow $ (1,085) $ (25,424) $ 8,741 19 KEYS TO EXECUTION OF PLAN Manufacturing Capacity Consolidation Reallocate manufacturing equipment and personnel to improve plant utilization

Lease, mothball or divest excess capacity, as necessary, to align with long-term outlook Capital Expenditure and Discretionary Spend Discipline Eliminated bonus compensation and merit increases for 2020

Reduce capital purchases to maintenance levels that ensure customer demand is met Reprioritize & Right-Size Organization Assess alternative methods for monetizing certain differentiated technologies

Rationalize spending to focus on highest return projects in current environment

Streamline commercial function for maximum customer engagement Targeting Positive Free Cash Flow for the Full Year 2020 20 QUARTERLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $15 $10 $5 $0 $ Millions $12-$15 $11 $2 $3 $1 $7 $4-$7 $4 $4 $4 $1 $2 $4-$7 $2 $3 $1 $2 $2 $1 FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 2H 2020E FY 2020E Facilities Rental Tools Mach. & Equip. Other Estimated Capex Annual Maintenance Capex ~$10 - $15 million Note: Sum of components may not foot due to rounding. 21 FINANCIAL METRIC DEFINITIONS Market Capitalization = Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding

= Share Price x Total Shares Outstanding Enterprise Value = Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents

= Market Capitalization + Debt - Cash and Cash Equivalents Non-cash Working Capital = (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities

= (Current Assets - Cash) - Current Liabilities Book Value / Share = Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding

= Total Shareholders' Equity / Total Shares Outstanding Cash / Share = Cash & Cash Equivalents / Total Shares Outstanding

= Cash & Cash Equivalents / Total Shares Outstanding Non-cash Working Capital (WC) / Share = Noncash Working Capital / Total Shares Outstanding

= Noncash Working Capital / Total Shares Outstanding Total Debt / Capitalization = Total Debt (Short-term + Long-term) / (Total Debt + Total Shareholders' Equity) 22 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:25:05 UTC 0 Latest news on DRIL-QUIP, INC. 05:46p DRIL-QUIP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:26p DRIL QUIP : Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information PU 05:14p DRIL QUIP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results AQ 07/22 DRIL QUIP : Fireside Chat Webcast PU 07/22 DRIL QUIP : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast AQ 06/24 Dril-Quip and Proserv Group Announce Strategic Agreement GL 05/15 DRIL-QUIP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters.. AQ 05/15 Dril-Quip Announces Management Promotions GL 05/06 DRIL-QUIP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/06 DRIL QUIP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu.. AQ