Drive Shack : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also provided an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, together with measures the Company has taken to reduce cash expenditures.

Hana Khouri, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, stated, “While it is undeniable that the pandemic presents us with a challenge like we have never seen, we used this as an opportunity to rationalize our business and adapt our operating model, leaving ourselves poised to reopen safely, responsibly and efficiently.”

“We believe these measures, coupled with our relatively unlevered balance sheet, will distinguish us from other experiential businesses and provide a platform for solid growth going forward,” Khouri continued.

Business Update

By the end of March, all 4 of the Company’s golf entertainment venues and 57 of 61 of its owned, leased or managed traditional golf courses were closed as mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country.

As it prepares for reopening golf entertainment venues, the Company remains focused on safeguarding the health of its employees, guests and communities. It has invested in supplies and protocols intended to keep guests and employees safe and comfortable, including antibody testing, temperature checks, masks and gloves.

“While we cannot predict with certainty when state governments will give us the green light to reopen our Drive Shack venues, early indications suggest that some locations could be open as early as May 2020,” said Khouri.

The Company’s traditional golf business is starting to show signs of resurgence. As of May 7, 2020, the Company has opened 31 of its 61 owned, leased or managed courses. Across the courses that are open, demand for traditional golf appears to be strong, as guests seek a social outlet that allows them to maintain distance.

Financial Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $14 million of unrestricted cash on hand. In order to preserve cash savings, the Company furloughed over 4,000 employees across operations and the corporate office, deferred the payment of 2019 annual employee bonuses, temporarily suspended the quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s preferred stock and halted new construction. In addition, the Company is in discussion with all of its landlords relating to rent deferral and forgiveness.

First Quarter Results (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 ($ in thousands, except for per share data): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Total revenues $ 61,135 $ 53,952 Loss applicable to common

stockholders $ (18,757 ) $ (15,995 ) Loss applicable to Common

Stock, per share Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 )

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported a loss of $19 million, or ($0.28) per share, compared to a loss of $16 million, or ($0.24) share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and “eatertainment” businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements: The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to our expected results of operations and the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to access other funding sources; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns; the speed with which our venues safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness and leverage; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company's business; adverse weather conditions; guest and employee complaints and litigation; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new venues, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,785 $ 28,423 Restricted cash 3,041 3,103 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $904 and $1,082, respectively 4,190 5,249 Real estate assets, held-for-sale, net 16,970 16,948 Real estate securities, available-for-sale 3,103 3,052 Other current assets 13,966 17,521 Total current assets 58,055 74,296 Restricted cash, noncurrent 513 438 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 184,219 179,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets 212,246 215,308 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 16,780 17,565 Other investments 24,365 24,020 Other assets 5,245 4,723 Total assets $ 501,423 $ 515,991 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Obligations under finance leases $ 6,004 $ 6,154 Membership deposit liabilities 10,784 10,791 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,242 25,877 Deferred revenue 25,118 26,268 Real estate liabilities, held-for-sale 4 4 Other current liabilities 23,367 23,964 Total current liabilities 96,519 93,058 Credit facilities and obligations under finance leases - noncurrent 12,468 13,125 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 185,802 187,675 Junior subordinated notes payable 51,190 51,192 Membership deposit liabilities, noncurrent 97,648 95,805 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 6,389 6,283 Other liabilities 3,496 3,278 Total liabilities $ 453,512 $ 450,416 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,347,321 shares

of 9.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 496,000 shares of 8.05%

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and 620,000 shares of 8.375% Series

D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share,

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 61,583 61,583 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,070,513 and

67,068,751 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively 671 671 Additional paid-in capital 3,177,384 3,177,183 Accumulated deficit (3,193,399 ) (3,175,572 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,672 1,710 Total equity $ 47,911 $ 65,575 Total liabilities and equity $ 501,423 $ 515,991

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Golf operations $ 48,625 $ 44,706 Sales of food and beverages 12,510 9,246 Total revenues 61,135 53,952 Operating costs Operating expenses 54,367 47,723 Cost of sales - food and beverages 3,655 2,698 General and administrative expense 9,818 11,619 Depreciation and amortization 6,794 4,924 Pre-opening costs 552 1,179 Impairment and other losses 792 4,088 Total operating costs 75,978 72,231 Operating loss (14,843 ) (18,279 ) Other income (expenses) Interest and investment income 130 344 Interest expense, net (2,745 ) (2,153 ) Other income (loss), net 367 5,488 Total other income (expenses) (2,248 ) 3,679 Loss before income tax (17,091 ) (14,600 ) Income tax expense 271 — Net Loss (17,362 ) (14,600 ) Preferred dividends (1,395 ) (1,395 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (18,757 ) $ (15,995 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stock, per share Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 67,069,534 67,027,104 Diluted 67,069,534 67,027,104

