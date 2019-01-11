Log in
Drive Shack Inc

DRIVE SHACK INC (DS)
    
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
4.315 USD   -0.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Drive Shack : Shifts Strategy, No Longer Pursues Marietta Market

0
01/11/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Drive Shack no longer plans to develop a venue in Marietta, GA. The change in direction comes as part of the company’s enhanced strategy and plans for growth, now led by new CEO Ken May.

Previously, May served as CEO of Topgolf where he was pivotal in the business’s growth, opening 24 stores and quadrupling the company’s workforce, all in just four years. Under his guidance Drive Shack aims to be positioned for similar growth. As part of the shift in direction, the company will be taking a deeper look at locations in which American Golf, a Drive Shack Inc. subsidiary, currently operates.

The City of Marietta has been an incredible partner and advocate of Drive Shack. We greatly appreciate and are thankful for all the support they have given us.

ABOUT DRIVE SHACK INC.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company’s subsidiaries include American Golf, its traditional golf enterprise that operates private, resort and public golf courses nationwide, and Drive Shack, a golf and entertainment company that features the latest in golf and gaming technology with venues offering signature interactive range games, virtual course play, restaurant and bar, and classic arcade game center. Drive Shack opened its first venue in Orlando, April 2018, and has several locations opening in 2019 including Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA and West Palm Beach, FL. For more information visit driveshack.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -40,7 M
Debt 2018 67,0 M
Yield 2018 16,2%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 290 M
Chart DRIVE SHACK INC
Duration : Period :
Drive Shack Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVE SHACK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. May President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman
Sara A. Yakin Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David M. Hammarley Chief Financial Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIVE SHACK INC10.46%286
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-4.23%76 420
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.54%37 158
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP-0.17%17 507
EXPEDIA GROUP INC1.38%17 075
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL11.16%16 503
