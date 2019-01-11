Drive Shack : Shifts Strategy, No Longer Pursues Marietta Market

Drive Shack no longer plans to develop a venue in Marietta, GA. The
change in direction comes as part of the company’s enhanced strategy and
plans for growth, now led by new CEO Ken May.
Previously, May served as CEO of Topgolf where he was pivotal in the
business’s growth, opening 24 stores and quadrupling the company’s
workforce, all in just four years. Under his guidance Drive Shack aims
to be positioned for similar growth. As part of the shift in direction,
the company will be taking a deeper look at locations in which American
Golf, a Drive Shack Inc. subsidiary, currently operates.
The City of Marietta has been an incredible partner and advocate of
Drive Shack. We greatly appreciate and are thankful for all the support
they have given us.
ABOUT DRIVE SHACK INC.
Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a publicly traded owner and operator of
golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company’s
subsidiaries include American Golf, its traditional golf enterprise that
operates private, resort and public golf courses nationwide, and Drive
Shack, a golf and entertainment company that features the latest in golf
and gaming technology with venues offering signature interactive range
games, virtual course play, restaurant and bar, and classic arcade game
center. Drive Shack opened its first venue in Orlando, April 2018, and
has several locations opening in 2019 including Raleigh, NC; Richmond,
VA and West Palm Beach, FL. For more information visit driveshack.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005494/en/