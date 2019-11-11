Drive Shack : Success of New Venues Showcased in Drive Shack Inc.'s Third Quarter 2019 Results
0
11/11/2019 | 10:46pm EST
The Company announces successful opening of 3 new Drive Shack venues, results significantly outperform expectations
Achieves goal of selling 24 owned golf courses for total proceeds of ~$170 million
Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf entertainment and leisure venues, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The Company announced the successful openings of three Generation 2.0 Drive Shack venues: Raleigh, NC opened August 23rd; Richmond, VA opened September 20th; West Palm Beach, FL opened October 18th. As of November 8th, the three new venues generated combined revenue of $6.5 million, exceeding the Company’s plan by 21%. The new venues are expected to continue to ramp up faster than anticipated and achieve average EBITDA of $4 million to $6 million and development yields of 10 to 15% in 2020. Additionally, the Company announced the retirement of Ken May, who served as Chief Executive Officer. Hana Khouri, the Company’s current President, will be assuming the role of CEO and President.
“It has been a tremendous quarter, and we are thrilled to announce the success of our Generation 2.0 venues,” says Hana Khouri. “To open not one, but three new venues in a span of three months, and to see results of this caliber out of the gate, illustrates the strong trajectory of the company, as well as the talented and experienced leadership we have in place.”
“These results provide a real platform for valuation, stability, and growth of Drive Shack moving forward,” says Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wes Edens. “Hana and her team have done a phenomenal job and set a precedent for the level of success we expect moving forward as we grow the company on a national scale.”
Additionally, the Company announced substantial progress in the development of its newest innovation, the “Urban Box.” The indoor format will provide a social, technology-enhanced mini golf experience designed for dense, urban locations. The focus on putting reduces venue dimension requirements compared to the core Drive Shack stores, and therefore provides more real estate opportunities, shorter development timelines and less capital risk. Three Urban Box stores are set to debut alongside Drive Shack’s New Orleans venue in 2020.
The Company also announced the completion of its goal to sell 24 of its 26 owned golf courses for total proceeds of approximately $170 million by year end 2019. The proceeds will be used to fund the development of the Company’s entertainment golf venues.
Financial Results
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 ($ in thousands, except for per share data):
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
Total revenues
$
74,682
$
87,419
$
200,249
$
245,083
Loss applicable to common stockholders
$
(13,414
)
$
(15,470
)
$
(43,763
)
$
(39,360
)
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.59
)
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.59
)
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a loss of $13 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared to a loss of $15 million, or ($0.23) share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a loss of $44 million, or ($0.65) per share, compared to a loss of $39 million, or ($0.59) per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.
The Company paid dividends on October 31, 2019 to holders of record of preferred stock on October 1, 2019, for the period beginning August 1, 2019 and ending October 31, 2019, in an amount equal to $0.609375, $0.503125 and $0.523438 per share on the 9.750% Series B, 8.050% Series C and 8.375% Series D preferred stock, respectively.
The Board of Directors of the Company declared dividends on the Company’s preferred stock for the period beginning November 1, 2019 and ending January 31, 2020. The dividends are payable on January 31, 2020, to holders of record of preferred stock on January 2, 2020, in an amount equal to $0.609375, $0.503125 and $0.523438 per share on the 9.750% Series B, 8.050% Series C and 8.375% Series D preferred stock, respectively.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,816
$
79,235
Restricted cash
3,163
3,326
Accounts receivable, net
5,243
7,518
Real estate assets, held-for-sale, net
27,833
75,862
Real estate securities, available-for-sale
2,914
2,953
Other current assets
18,615
20,505
Total current assets
82,584
189,399
Restricted cash, noncurrent
931
258
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
185,737
132,605
Operating lease right-of-use assets
220,197
—
Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
18,208
48,388
Other investments
23,648
22,613
Other assets
4,601
8,684
Total assets
$
535,906
$
401,947
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Obligations under finance leases
$
6,222
$
5,489
Membership deposit liabilities
10,766
8,861
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
38,032
45,284
Deferred revenue
7,627
18,793
Real estate liabilities, held-for-sale
21
2,947
Other current liabilities
28,697
22,285
Total current liabilities
91,365
103,659
Credit facilities and obligations under finance leases - noncurrent
14,397
10,489
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
191,442
—
Junior subordinated notes payable
51,194
51,200
Membership deposit liabilities, noncurrent
93,988
90,684
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
6,170
6,016
Other liabilities
3,694
5,232
Total liabilities
$
452,250
$
267,280
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,347,321 shares of 9.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 496,000 shares of 8.05% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and 620,000 shares of 8.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
61,583
61,583
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,050,556 and 67,027,104 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
670
670
Additional paid-in capital
3,178,655
3,175,843
Accumulated deficit
(3,158,901
)
(3,105,307
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,649
1,878
Total equity
$
83,656
$
134,667
Total liabilities and equity
$
535,906
$
401,947
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Golf operations
$
60,797
$
68,928
$
162,889
$
191,632
Sales of food and beverages
13,885
18,491
37,360
53,451
Total revenues
74,682
87,419
200,249
245,083
Operating costs
Operating expenses
63,454
70,330
169,897
194,751
Cost of sales - food and beverages
3,856
5,180
10,458
15,413
General and administrative expense
12,755
10,149
37,981
29,611
Depreciation and amortization
5,723
4,495
15,769
14,358
Pre-opening costs
4,350
245
7,229
2,048
Impairment and other losses
1,872
4,172
6,077
5,645
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on investments
—
48
—
(283
)
Total operating costs
92,010
94,619
247,411
261,543
Operating loss
(17,328
)
(7,200
)
(47,162
)
(16,460
)
Other income (expenses)
Interest and investment income
191
467
799
1,382
Interest expense, net
(2,061
)
(4,290
)
(6,008
)
(12,940
)
Other income (loss), net
7,341
(3,052
)
12,955
(7,157
)
Total other income (expenses)
5,471
(6,875
)
7,746
(18,715
)
Loss before income tax
(11,857
)
(14,075
)
(39,416
)
(35,175
)
Income tax expense
162
—
162
—
Net Loss
(12,019
)
(14,075
)
(39,578
)
(35,175
)
Preferred dividends
(1,395
)
(1,395
)
(4,185
)
(4,185
)
Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders
$
(13,414
)
$
(15,470
)
$
(43,763
)
$
(39,360
)
Loss Applicable to Common Stock, per share
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.59
)
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.59
)
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding