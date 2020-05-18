Driver : Chris Sunderland joins Driver Trett

We are pleased to announce that Chris Sunderland has joined Driver Trett as our Marketing and Business Development Director. Chris brings with him over 20 years' experience in Construction disputes through his roles as Senior Practice Manager at Keating Chambers and more recently, Senior Team Clerk for Construction, Commercial and Energy at Crown Office Chambers.
We would like to welcome Chris to the team.
