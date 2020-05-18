Log in
DRIVER GROUP PLC

DRIVER GROUP PLC

(DRV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/18 03:00:00 am
52.5 GBp   --.--%
08:46aDRIVER : Chris Sunderland joins Driver Trett
PU
04/15DRIVER : John Dowse has been published in the Construction Law Letter
PU
02/20DRIVER GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Driver : Chris Sunderland joins Driver Trett

05/18/2020

We are pleased to announce that Chris Sunderland has joined Driver Trett as our Marketing and Business Development Director. Chris brings with him over 20 years' experience in Construction disputes through his roles as Senior Practice Manager at Keating Chambers and more recently, Senior Team Clerk for Construction, Commercial and Energy at Crown Office Chambers.

We would like to welcome Chris to the team.

Disclaimer

Driver Group plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:45:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 27,4 M
Chart DRIVER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Driver Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,53 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Norris Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Wheeler Global COO & Executive Director
David John Kilgour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Collini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIVER GROUP PLC-28.08%33
VINCI-26.26%43 798
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%30 137
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.89%18 331
FERROVIAL-0.26%17 844
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-0.42%17 389
