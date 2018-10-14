DroneShield Ltd Joins Border Security Technology Consortium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the Border Security Technology Consortium ("BSTC" or the "Consortium"), a consortium focused on supporting the United States Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") and other potential customers within the United States Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") in providing collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping/piloting capabilities germane to the border security domain.



- DroneShield becomes a member of the Border Security Technology Consortium ("BSTC").



- A faster path to contracting with the U.S. Government in the border security area.



DroneShield was approved to join BSTC as it meets key core capability requirements for the Consortium's key competence areas including surveillance and monitoring, identification and assessment, targeting and intelligence, communications and information management, apprehension/detention/seizure/removal and other border security-related capabilities.



As a member of BSTC, DroneShield will gain access to the consortium's innovative contracting methodologies that leverage both governmental and consortia technological, financial, and human resources to meet the United States border security requirements and close capability gaps.



Oleg Vornik, Chief Executive Officer of DroneShied commented, "DroneShield is honoured to be accepted into the BSTC. Drones are increasingly used for nefarious activities across the borders, and we look forward to working with the relevant authorities to assist with this growing problem."



Recentlly reported border related incidents involving nefarious use of drones included:



- October 2018: Drones swamp US-Mexico border but federal agents powerless to stop them.



- May 2018: Drones used along the Gaza border to drop explosives on Israeli communities.



- June 2018: Drones used to scout the US border for vulnerabilities by smugglers.



- June 2018: Pakistan drug smugglers cross Indian border with drones believed to be carrying heroin.



- July 2018: Yemen rebels attack Abu Dhabi airport with a drone. Rebels warn there will be more attacks.



- August 2018: Man arrested on US-Mexico border accused of picking up a package of methamphetamine that was smuggled over the border via drone.



- September 2018: Crashed drone found my Ukrainian border patrol used to smuggle black market tobacco.







