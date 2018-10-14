Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  DroneShield Ltd    DRO   AU000000DRO2

DRONESHIELD LTD (DRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DroneShield Ltd Joins Border Security Technology Consortium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 11:52pm CEST
Joins Border Security Technology Consortium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the Border Security Technology Consortium ("BSTC" or the "Consortium"), a consortium focused on supporting the United States Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") and other potential customers within the United States Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") in providing collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping/piloting capabilities germane to the border security domain.

- DroneShield becomes a member of the Border Security Technology Consortium ("BSTC").

- A faster path to contracting with the U.S. Government in the border security area.

DroneShield was approved to join BSTC as it meets key core capability requirements for the Consortium's key competence areas including surveillance and monitoring, identification and assessment, targeting and intelligence, communications and information management, apprehension/detention/seizure/removal and other border security-related capabilities.

As a member of BSTC, DroneShield will gain access to the consortium's innovative contracting methodologies that leverage both governmental and consortia technological, financial, and human resources to meet the United States border security requirements and close capability gaps.

Oleg Vornik, Chief Executive Officer of DroneShied commented, "DroneShield is honoured to be accepted into the BSTC. Drones are increasingly used for nefarious activities across the borders, and we look forward to working with the relevant authorities to assist with this growing problem."

Recentlly reported border related incidents involving nefarious use of drones included:

- October 2018: Drones swamp US-Mexico border but federal agents powerless to stop them.

- May 2018: Drones used along the Gaza border to drop explosives on Israeli communities.

- June 2018: Drones used to scout the US border for vulnerabilities by smugglers.

- June 2018: Pakistan drug smugglers cross Indian border with drones believed to be carrying heroin.

- July 2018: Yemen rebels attack Abu Dhabi airport with a drone. Rebels warn there will be more attacks.

- August 2018: Man arrested on US-Mexico border accused of picking up a package of methamphetamine that was smuggled over the border via drone.

- September 2018: Crashed drone found my Ukrainian border patrol used to smuggle black market tobacco.



About DroneShield Ltd:

Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology. The Company has developed pre-eminent drone security solutions that protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its leadership brings world-class expertise in engineering and physics, combined with deep experience in defence, intelligence, and aerospace.



Source:

DroneShield Ltd



Contact:

Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61-2-9995-7280

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DRONESHIELD LTD
10/14DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Joins Border Security Technology Consortium
AQ
10/14DroneShield Ltd Joins Border Security Technology Consortium
AW
10/10DroneShield Ltd Release of DroneCannon RW
AW
10/10DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Release of DroneCannon RW
AQ
10/09DRONESHIELD : DroneGuns for Asian government agency
AQ
10/02DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Order for DroneGuns for Major Asian Governmental Age..
AQ
10/02DroneShield Ltd Order for DroneGuns for Major Asian Governmental Agency
AW
10/01DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Central American Government Orders DroneSentry and D..
AQ
10/01DroneShield Ltd Central American Government Orders DroneSentry and DroneGuns
AW
09/19DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) U.S. Regulator Approves $3.2m Order for 70 DroneGuns..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017DEFENSE SECTOR UPDATE FEBRUARY 20TH- : Tough To Find A Bargain 
2017DEFENSE SECTOR UPDATE FEBRUARY 13TH- : What To Do About Drones? 
2017Sectors To Invest In Because That's Where The Jobs Will Be 
Chart DRONESHIELD LTD
Duration : Period :
DroneShield Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRONESHIELD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Vornik Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Peter Richard James Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Newey Chief Financial Officer
Simon Woodward Chief Technology Officer
John Franklin Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRONESHIELD LTD-15.79%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.09%812 141
RED HAT2.01%20 656
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC79.50%18 499
SPLUNK INC24.99%14 529
CITRIX SYSTEMS16.51%13 852
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.