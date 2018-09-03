Log in
DRONESHIELD LTD
DroneShield Ltd Joins Information Warfare Research Project Consortium

09/03/2018
Joins Information Warfare Research Project Consortium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the Information Warfare Research Project consortium ("IWRP" or the "Consortium"), a consortium focused on advancing information warfare capabilities to enhance United States Navy and United States Marine Corps mission effectiveness.

- DroneShield becomes a member of the Information Warfare Research Project ("IWRP") consortium.

- A faster path to contracting with the U.S. Government.

DroneShield was approved to join IWRP as a demonstrated technology leader with competencies in Cyber Warfare and Battlespace Awareness - key focus areas for the consortium. As a member of IWRP, DroneShield will gain access to US Space and Naval Warfare ("SPAWAR") Systems Command's Other Transaction Authority ("OTA") agreement previously awarded to the Consortium. The aggregate amount of this particular OTA across the Consortium is US$100 million over the next three year period, and the OTA will be used as a vehicle to advance information warfare technologies and innovation delivery to the U.S. fleet. The OTA enables the Consortium members to engage in a broad range of activities advancing such technologies and allows for the delivery of new technology faster and more efficiently than traditional U.S. federal acquisition requirements might permit.

In a release made last month by the United States Navy, Rear Adm. C.D. Becker, commander of SPAWAR Systems Command was quoted as stating, "The IWRP OTA will accelerate acquisition and bring non-traditional sources, research and development labs, and industry together to provide new, innovative information warfare solutions." SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic Deputy Executive Director, Bill Deligne, was also quoted remarking on the use of OTAs, stating, "This mechanism is faster and more attuned to getting something quickly that we want today, as opposed to traditional federal acquisition. [...] While speed is a critical element, reaching beyond the traditional DoD industrial base, further into the commercial sector to capture new, innovative solutions, is also a key element of the IWRP."

Oleg Vornik, Chief Executive Officer of DroneShied commented, "DroneShield is honoured to be accepted into the IWRP. A key advantage of participating in the IWRP is the ability to deliver DroneShield's solutions to the U.S. military under the OTA faster and more efficiently than through the traditional U.S. federal acquisition process."



About DroneShield Ltd:

Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology. The Company has developed pre-eminent drone security solutions that protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its leadership brings world-class expertise in engineering and physics, combined with deep experience in defence, intelligence, and aerospace.



Source:

DroneShield Ltd



Contact:

Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61-2-9995-7280

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Oleg Vornik Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Peter Richard James Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Newey Chief Financial Officer
Simon Woodward Chief Technology Officer
John Franklin Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRONESHIELD LTD-10.53%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.32%861 371
RED HAT21.83%26 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC97.74%20 937
SPLUNK INC54.70%18 582
CITRIX SYSTEMS29.57%15 468
