DRONESHIELD LTD
08/14
0.16 AUD   +3.23%
09:15pDroneShield Ltd Receipt of R&D Grant Payment
AW
07/26DroneShield Ltd Quarterly Report
AW
07/24DRONESHIELD LTD : DRO) DroneGun Tactical(TM) Certified for Human Exp..
AQ
DroneShield Ltd Receipt of R&D Grant Payment

08/14/2018 | 09:15pm EDT
Receipt of R&D Grant Payment

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $400,000 from the Australian Government by way of the R&D Tax Incentive payment in relation to the Company's 2017 activities.



About DroneShield Ltd:

Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology. The Company has developed pre-eminent drone security solutions that protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its leadership brings world-class expertise in engineering and physics, combined with deep experience in defence, intelligence, and aerospace.



Source:

DroneShield Ltd



Contact:

Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61-2-9995-7280

© ABN Newswire 2018
