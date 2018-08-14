DroneShield Ltd Receipt of R&D Grant Payment

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $400,000 from the Australian Government by way of the R&D Tax Incentive payment in relation to the Company's 2017 activities.





Based in Sydney, Australia and Virginia, USA, DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is a worldwide leader in drone security technology.





