DroneShield Ltd Release of DroneCannon RW

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a launch of the additional product DroneCannon RW(TM), in response to end-user requirements(see Note below).



- DroneShield releases DroneCannon Remote Weapon (RW)(TM).



- A lightweight, "soft kill" drone jammer for use with "hard kill" remote weapon stations.



- Enables third party manufacturers to offer a combined "hard kill/soft kill" layered counterdrone system.



- Can be used on a fixed site or a vehicle solution.



Historically, DroneShield has focused on "soft kill" counterdrone solutions, which means that DroneShield's products interdict drones through technological interference rather than physical kinetic impact. Military users around the world recognise that "soft kill" drone defences are particularly effective, however, they already have in service "hard kill" systems that are not drone defence-focused (a "hard kill" system is a conventional kinetic weapon that affects its target by physical impact, through bullets and other projectiles). User feedback is that many global militaries are seeking "soft kill" solutions that integrate with their existing "hard kill" systems.



Consequently, the newly-released DroneCannon RW(TM) is a lightweight "soft kill" counterdrone jammer which is designed for use on remote weapon stations (unmanned gun systems) as part of a combined "hard kill/soft kill" layered system. It is system-agnostic and can be integrated with any third party remote weapon station, thus allowing manufacturers of unmanned weapons systems to add a "soft kill" option to their existing products, which may already be in service.



The system is available for use either as a stand-alone, or a vehicle-mounted product.



Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO commented: "The release of DroneCannon RW(TM) results in two important milestones for DroneShield. Firstly, DroneShield is now one of the very few defence and security companies enabling its customers to utilise a combination of soft kill and hard kill counterdrone solutions, with an optional detection add-on through other DroneShield products, all seamlessesly integrated into one system. Secondly, this system continues our entry into the on-vehicle counterdrone segment, following our recent Rapid ScoutTM partnership, something that is technologically challenging and unique in the market."



Note: DroneCannon RW(TM) has not been authorized as required by the federal communications commission ("FCC"). This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, in the United States, other than to the United States government and its agencies, until such authorization is obtained. The use of DroneCannon RW(TM) in the United States by other persons or entities, including state or local government agencies, is prohibited by federal law. Laws limiting the availability of DroneCannon RW(TM) to certain types of users may apply in other jurisdictions, and any sales will be conducted only in compliance with the applicable laws. Jammer affects only frequencies at 2.4Ghz, 5.8Ghz and GPS/Glonass (optionally). Emergency broadcasts, cellphone communication and other dedicated channels will not be affected.



