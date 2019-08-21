Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dropbox Inc    DBX

DROPBOX INC

(DBX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dropbox (DBX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Dropbox, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:50am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) ("DropBox") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox sold 36 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 a share raising $756,000,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, Dropbox stock has plunged, on August 20, 2019, the stock closed at $17.80.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 results. For the quarter, the Company reported revenue of $410.4 million below analysts' average estimate of $420.3 million. Following this news, Dropbox stock fell 12.8% on August 9, 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2018 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Dropbox shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dropbox-dbx-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-dropbox-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300905135.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DROPBOX INC
08:50aDROPBOX (DBX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Dropbox, Inc.; ..
PR
08/09DROPBOX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/08DROPBOX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08DROPBOX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/08DROPBOX : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/18DROPBOX : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
BU
07/17OTTER.AI : Integrates With Dropbox to Collaborate, Manage, and Search Video and ..
BU
06/11DROPBOX : revamps its software to combine work tools in one spot
RE
06/11DROPBOX : Introduces New Workspace to Bring Files, Tools, and Teams Together
BU
05/31DROPBOX : Storage Guardian Extended Protection for Dropbox Data Backup and Disas..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group