DROPBOX INC (DBX)
11:56aDROPBOX : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Results
BU
08:42aDROPBOX : to buy electronic signature firm HelloSign for $230 million
RE
08:02aDROPBOX : to Acquire HelloSign
BU
Dropbox : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Results

01/28/2019 | 11:56am EST

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), a leading global collaboration platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 after market close on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on February 28, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 7188984.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. With more than 500 million registered users across more than 180 countries, our products are designed to help unleash the world’s creative energy and establish a more enlightened way of working. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Dropbox has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.


© Business Wire 2019
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 386 M
EBIT 2018 164 M
Net income 2018 -498 M
Finance 2018 841 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
Capitalization 9 716 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay V. Vashee Chief Financial Officer
Arash Ferdowsi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Condoleezza Rice Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryan Schreier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROPBOX INC16.98%9 716
ADOBE SYSTEMS8.27%119 568
WORKDAY9.96%38 276
SQUARE INC39.01%32 240
AUTODESK10.47%31 117
ELECTRONIC ARTS16.26%27 717
