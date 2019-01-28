Dropbox : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Results

Dropbox,
Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), a leading global collaboration platform,
announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth
quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 after market close on
Thursday, February 21, 2019. The company will also hold a conference
call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial
results with the investment community.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the
United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the
company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the
conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations
website at http://investors.dropbox.com.
Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be
available through 11:59 PM ET on February 28, 2019 at (855) 859-2056
from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording
access code 7188984.
