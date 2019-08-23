Log in
DROPBOX INC

(DBX)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Dropbox, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/23/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DBX) for false and misleading SEC filings.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 652 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 -67,1 M
Finance 2019 1 037 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -112x
P/E ratio 2020 -630x
EV / Sales2019 3,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 7 441 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,64  $
Last Close Price 18,00  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay V. Vashee Chief Financial Officer
Arash Ferdowsi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Condoleezza Rice Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryan Schreier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROPBOX INC-11.89%7 441
ADOBE28.86%139 656
WORKDAY INC.21.10%43 777
AUTODESK12.91%31 891
ELECTRONIC ARTS19.91%27 885
SQUARE INC15.31%27 627
