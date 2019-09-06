Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dropbox, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Dropbox, Inc. investors (“Dropbox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox held its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 41.4 million shares at $21.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox announced its second quarter 2019 financial results and reported revenue of $410.4 million, below analysts’ estimate of $420.3 million.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.75, or nearly 13%, to close at $18.71 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Dropbox’s stock has traded as low as $17.26, significantly below the $21 IPO price.

