Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dropbox, Inc.    DBX

DROPBOX, INC.

(DBX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Dropbox, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBX) Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s March 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Dropbox investors have until December 3, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Dropbox investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox held its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 41.4 million shares at $21.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox announced its second quarter 2019 financial results and claimed to have “more than 500 million registered users” as of June 2019, or essentially flat user growth since December 31, 2017. Moreover, the Company’s revenue growth was only 18%, a sharp decline from annual growth rates of 40% and 31% highlighted in the Registration Statement.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.75, or nearly 13%, to close at $18.71 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Dropbox’s stock has traded as low as $17.26, significantly below the $21 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) that Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the IPO; (3) that Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about Dropbox’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Dropbox Class A common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DROPBOX, INC.
03:35pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10/07DROPBOX DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
10/07DBX LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsu..
PR
10/04Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dropbox, Inc. &n..
BU
10/02DROPBOX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dropbox, Inc..
PR
09/25BETTERCLOUD : And Dropbox Announce Strategic Partnership To Fuel The Digital Wor..
PR
09/25DROPBOX : the smart workspace
BU
09/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Dropbox, ..
BU
09/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Dropb..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 652 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Net income 2019 -68,2 M
Finance 2019 1 002 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -122x
P/E ratio 2020 -514x
EV / Sales2019 4,32x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 8 144 M
Chart DROPBOX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dropbox, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DROPBOX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,08  $
Last Close Price 19,70  $
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay V. Vashee Chief Financial Officer
Quentin Clark Chief Technology Officer
Arash Ferdowsi Director
Condoleezza Rice Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROPBOX, INC.-3.57%8 144
ADOBE INC.22.39%134 041
WORKDAY INC.11.37%40 548
AUTODESK14.73%32 402
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.16%27 576
SQUARE, INC.10.98%26 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group