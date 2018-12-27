DropCar : Completes the Sale of its Suisun Operations for $3.5 Million in Non-Dilutive Cash

DropCar,
Inc. (Nasdaq:DCAR), a leading provider of last mile logistics
technology, mobility services and cloud based software for both the
automotive industry and consumers, today announced that it has closed
the sale of its subsidiary, WPCS International - Suisun City, Inc.
(“Suisun Operations”), to certain members of the current management team
of Suisun Operations, for $3.5 million in an all-cash transaction.
About DropCar
DropCar's core Mobility Cloud platform, and integrated mobile apps help
consumers and automotive-related companies reduce the cost, hassles and
inefficiencies of owning a car, or fleet of cars, in urban centers.
Dealerships, fleet owners, OEMs and shared mobility companies use
DropCar's last mile logistics platform to reduce costs, streamline
logistics and deepen relationships with customers. More information is
available at https://drop.car/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor
provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial
position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and
objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements
are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and
uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of
many factors, including, without limitation, the ability to project
future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future
liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient
resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational
requirements and the impact of competitive products and services and
technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors that
could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be
construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with
statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk
factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in DropCar’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable
law, DropCar undertakes no obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
