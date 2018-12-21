DropCar : Expands Hiring Program to Support Surge in B2B Demand

DropCar,
Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR), a leading provider of last mile logistics
technology solutions, mobility workforce services and cloud based
software for both the automotive industry and consumers, announced its
expansion of hiring efforts across New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles,
San Francisco, Washington DC and Baltimore due to growth in new and
existing B2B contracts.
“Whether you’re a driver with a track record for delivering outstanding
customer experiences, a data driven operations guru, or just a forward
thinking professional interested in helping the largest manufacturers,
fleets, retailers and next gen mobility companies take their mobility
programs to the next level - we’d love to talk to you,” stated Harrison
Frank, Director of HR.
“Growing demand, paired with greater efficiency and growing margins tied
to the significant business adjustments we made in Q3 and Q4, has us
very excited about 2019. It took us approximately three years to get our
technology platform, partners, and clients to a place where we are in a
position to potentially power the next service layer of the modern car.
Now we’re looking to build on this momentum by inviting those equally
passionate about the space to join our mission," noted DropCar, CEO
Spencer Richardson.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact DropCar’s HR team at hr@DropCar.com
About DropCar
Founded and launched in New York City in 2015, DropCar's mission is to
power the next generation of mobility by bringing the automotive
industry's products and services to everyone's front door. DropCar's
core Mobility Cloud platform, and integrated mobile apps help consumers
and automotive-related companies reduce the cost, hassles and
inefficiencies of owning a car, or fleet of cars, in urban centers.
Dealerships, fleet owners, OEMs and shared mobility companies use
DropCar's last mile logistics platform to reduce costs, streamline
logistics and deepen relationships with customers. More information is
available at https://drop.car/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor
provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial
position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and
objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements
are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and
uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of
many factors, including, without limitation, the ability to project
future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future
liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient
resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational
requirements and the impact of competitive products and services and
technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors that
could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be
construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with
statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk
factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in DropCar’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable
law, DropCar undertakes no obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005086/en/