Dropcar Inc : DropCar's Drive to Unlock the Power of Urban Mobility

First Promotion Offers Two Free Hours of Personal Car Concierge Service When You Sign Up for a Monthly Parking Space in October

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2018 / DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR), a rapidly growing provider of app-based mobility services and logistics for both the automotive industry and consumers, today announced a month-long promotion for consumers who sign up for its discounted New York City monthly parking space program during the month of October. DropCar's new monthly parking + on demand personal car concierge program is designed to help consumers capitalize on the changing trends in urban mobility.

Spencer Richardson, DropCar CEO stated, "We value our loyal customers and understand the challenges they face with vehicle ownership, especially in major urban centers. Whether we're saving you money on the high cost of parking or saving you time getting around the city with our on-demand personal car concierge service, we intend to bring a host of value-added mobility services to the urban communities and clients we serve."

"For all customers who sign up to reserve one of our growing number of available garage spaces throughout New York City, starting at $279 per month plus tax, during the month of October, they will also get two (2) free hours of our on-demand personal car concierge service. This service enables clients to tap into our network of friendly and trained drivers to help with everything from picking up and dropping off your car from your garage to your front door, to waiting for you while you run errands or hop across town for meetings, or even to taking your vehicle in for repairs on your behalf, and more," added David Newman, Chief Business Development Officer.

Interested car owners can explore available discounted monthly parking spaces via the "Monthly Subscription" tab in DropCar's mobile app on IOS and Android, or pre-book a space for Oct 1 at https://selfpark.drop.car/

About DropCar

Founded and launched in New York City in 2015, DropCar's mission is to power the next generation of mobility by bringing the automotive industry's products and services to everyone's front door. DropCar's core Vehicle Assistance & Logistics ("VAL") platform, and integrated mobile apps help consumers and automotive-related companies reduce the cost, hassles and inefficiencies of owning a car, or fleet of cars, in urban centers. Dealerships, fleet owners, OEMs and shared mobility companies use DropCar's enterprise platform to reduce costs, streamline logistics and deepen relationships with customers. More information is available at https://drop.car/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and the impact of competitive products and services and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in DropCar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, DropCar undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Investor Relations

ir@DropCar.com

(646) 916-4595

SOURCE: DropCar, Inc.