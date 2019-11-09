DRS Data & Research Services : DocuSign and Lone Wolf's zipForm® Plus deepen partnership to deliver power of choice to the real estate industry

Partnership between industry leaders promises enhanced functionality during the real estate transaction management process

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to improve real estate transactions, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Lone Wolf Technologies ('Lone Wolf') today announced that they will deepen their partnership and enhance the existing integration between DocuSign Rooms for Real Estate and Lone Wolf's zipForm® Plus. This will simplify and accelerate the completion of forms, transactions, and e-signatures for users of both products.

The current integration, zipForm Embedded, allows users to send forms from zipForm® Plus to DocuSign. Lone Wolf and DocuSign will enhance the integration's mobile and template functionality and reduce the amount of data entry required. This will make it easier for agents to kick off transactions, and they will spend less time entering data before getting a signature.

'This is an exciting announcement for the significant number of real estate professionals who are using solutions from the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and Lone Wolf's zipForm® Plus,' said Georg Gerstenfeld, VP & GM of DocuSign's Global Real Estate Solutions. 'Like Lone Wolf, we want to make it easier for people to complete transactions with simple and secure digital tools. We're excited to continue our integration with zipForm® Plus, and to deepen our partnership with Lone Wolf.'

Lone Wolf provides real estate technology to over 1.3 million real estate agents, 9,000 brokerages, and 1000 MLSs and Associations in North America. The company's transaction management solution, zipForm® Plus, is provided to every agent in the US as a national member benefit. DocuSign's solutions are used by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world, and during approximately 2.5 million real estate transactions each year in the US. In partnering, Lone Wolf and DocuSign are ensuring that their mutual users, who complete millions of real estate transactions annually, have the power of both industry-leading solutions at their fingertips.

'We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with DocuSign and enhance the integration between our solutions,' said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. 'It's our mission at Lone Wolf to give real estate agents and brokerages everything they need to better serve their buyers and sellers-whether we build, buy or partner to make that happen. Our partnership with DocuSign, one of the most renowned technology companies in the world, certainly embodies this mission, as it brings two best-of-breed solutions together into a single platform and helps our customers help their customers.'

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.3 million real estate agents, 20,000 offices, 9,000 brokerages, and 1000 MLSs and Associations across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, including software for eSignature, back office, and transaction management. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, London, ON, and Fraser, MI.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 530,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

