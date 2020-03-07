DRS Data & Research Services : Our response to the Coronavirus situation

By Joan Burke, Chief People Officer and Emily Heath, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

Update: March 7, 2020

The safety and wellbeing of our employees, their families and the community continues to be of paramount importance to DocuSign.

We have continued to monitor the developments around the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) situation around the world. And given the increased number of confirmed cases in the greater Seattle area, we are closing our office in Seattle until the end of March and requiring local employees to work remotely (we've already closed Tokyo). All other global employees continue to have the option to work remotely.

As we said below, our infrastructure can support this approach, and we remain committed to serving the needs of our customers and partners. We are also taking most events and meetings virtual, pausing participation in large third-party events, and have already cancelled all non-essential domestic and international travel.

Our team continues to meet daily to stay across developments in the situation, and we will continue to share updates here.

March 3, 2020

Over the past several days, a cross-functional team at DocuSign has been working with internal and external stakeholders to actively monitor developments around the global spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Late last week-based on the continuing uncertainties around the situation, and rising concerns about travel and large event gatherings-we chose to transform our March 4thcustomer and partner event, DocuSign Momentum, into a two-hour livestream.

Since then, we have expanded the team that is focused on this issue, we have learned more, and we are now implementing additional measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and their communities. We have cancelled all international travel, limited events to small, locally-based audiences, and asked employees to remain home if they display any flu-symptoms (or those of any other illness).

In addition, today we gave all our employees the option to work remotely for at least the next two weeks. Our offices will remain open, so employees can work from there as normal if they choose (this does not apply to Japan, where the office is closed according to government guidance). Our technology infrastructure can support this approach. And we remain completely committed to serving the needs of our customers and partners worldwide.

From here, our cross-functional team will continue to monitor the situation around the clock, and we will evolve our approach as new information becomes available. We will also continue to share regular updates here.

