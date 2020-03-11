Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DRS Data & Research Services plc    DRS   GB0002502580

DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES PLC

(DRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRS Data & Research Services : Our response to the Coronavirus situation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:49pm EDT

By Joan Burke, Chief People Officer and Emily Heath, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

Update: March 11, 2020

Amid the evolving situation with COVID-19 around the world, the health and safety of our employees remains our first priority.

Our team has continued to monitor developments on a daily basis. Given an increase in the precautions being taken by governments and the private sector around the world, we will be closing all offices globally until the end of March.

Effective Friday March 13 local time, all of our employees (aside from those designated as essential staff) will be required to work remotely.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our employee base at this time, we believe that by taking this step as a company we are doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.

As we have said below, we remain committed to serving the needs of our customers and partners. Our team will also continue to stay across developments, and we will share further updates here.

March 7, 2020

The safety and wellbeing of our employees, their families and the community continues to be of paramount importance to DocuSign.

We have continued to monitor the developments around the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation around the world. And given the increased number of confirmed cases in the greater Seattle area, we are closing our office in Seattle until the end of March and requiring local employees to work remotely (we've already closed Tokyo). All other global employees continue to have the option to work remotely.

As we said below, our infrastructure can support this approach, and we remain committed to serving the needs of our customers and partners. We are also taking most events and meetings virtual, pausing participation in large third-party events, and have already cancelled all non-essential domestic and international travel.

Our team continues to meet daily to stay across developments in the situation, and we will continue to share updates here.

March 3, 2020

Over the past several days, a cross-functional team at DocuSign has been working with internal and external stakeholders to actively monitor developments around the global spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Late last week-based on the continuing uncertainties around the situation, and rising concerns about travel and large event gatherings-we chose to transform our March 4thcustomer and partner event, DocuSign Momentum, into a two-hour livestream.

Since then, we have expanded the team that is focused on this issue, we have learned more, and we are now implementing additional measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and their communities. We have cancelled all international travel, limited events to small, locally-based audiences, and asked employees to remain home if they display any flu-symptoms (or those of any other illness).

In addition, today we gave all our employees the option to work remotely for at least the next two weeks. Our offices will remain open, so employees can work from there as normal if they choose (this does not apply to Japan, where the office is closed according to government guidance). Our technology infrastructure can support this approach. And we remain completely committed to serving the needs of our customers and partners worldwide.

From here, our cross-functional team will continue to monitor the situation around the clock, and we will evolve our approach as new information becomes available. We will also continue to share regular updates here.

Related
Tags

Culturesecurity and privacy

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVIC
03/11DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Our response to the Coronavirus situation
PU
03/10DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Five Tips to Help Real Estate Professionals Compe..
PU
03/07DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Our response to the Coronavirus situation
PU
02/13DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Simplifying Modern Onboarding With Digital Identi..
PU
02/11DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Harness the awesome power of DocuSign Admin Bulk ..
PU
2019DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : DocuSign and Lone Wolf's zipForm® Plus deepen par..
PU
2016DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited - Form 8.3 - D..
PR
2016DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Form 8.3..
PR
2016DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : PDMR/Director shareholding
PU
2016DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : and Research Services plc (‘DRS' or the &ls..
PU
More news
Chart DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
DRS Data & Research Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Brennan Director
Nicholas Martin Stevens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES PLC62.50%0
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.5.82%20 328
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.14%20 134
CAE INC.-7.48%6 144
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED0.29%2 836
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED8.30%2 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group