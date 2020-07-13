Drum Income Plus REIT : DRIP REIT - INTERIM REPORT (18/06/2020)

DRUM INCOME PLUS REIT PLC INTERIM REPORT &
CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 31 March 2020
Company number: 9511797
|
Contents
|
DRIP Highlights
|
2-3
|
Chairman's Statement
|
4
|
Investment Adviser's Report
|
5 -10
|
Directors' Responsibilities
|
11
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
12
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
13
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
14
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|
15
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
16-21
|
Shareholder Information
|
22-25
|
Corporate Information
|
26
1
DRIP REIT Highlights
2
3
Disclaimer
DRIP REIT - Drum Income Plus REIT plc published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:10:04 UTC