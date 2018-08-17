Drum Income Plus REIT : DRIP REIT - Q2 2018 FACT SHEET (17/08/2018)

THE COMPANY

Drum Income Plus REIT Plc (DRIP REIT) is an income-focused real estate investment trust investing in regional commercial property assets.

THE INVESTMENT STRATEGY

DRIP REIT aims to provide an attractive level of income, whilst also delivering annual capital growth for investors. DRIP REIT pursues this objective by investing in a diversiﬁed portfolio of commercial real estate, principally in the oﬃce, retail and industrial sectors where there are strong prospects for future income and capital growth, plus the potential for active asset management of the property.

TARGET DIVIDEND

The Company announces an interim dividend of 1.5p per share for the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, in line with target fully covered dividend for year ending 30 September 2018 of 6.0p. (fully covered from net income)1

INVESTMENT ADVISER

DRIP REIT is managed by Drum Real Estate Investment Management (DREIM).

1 Target returns only and not a proﬁt forecast. There can be no assurance that these targets will be met and they should not be taken as an indication of expected or actual current or future results.

DIFFERENTIATED INVESTMENT STRATEGY

• Target lot sizes of £2m - £15m in regional locations.

• Sector agnostic - opportunity driven.

• Entrepreneurial asset management.

• Risk-controlled development.

• Dividend paid quarterly.

• Fully covered dividend policy - growing incrementally.

HIGHLIGHTS

Period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018

• Fair value independent valuation of property portfolio as at 30 June 2018 of £58.7m (31 March 2018: £58.7m).

• NAV per share at 30 June 2018 of 95.7p (31 March 2018: 95.4p).

• Earnings per share (excluding revaluation gains and losses on fair value of investments) for three months ended 30 June 2018 were 1.8p.

• Dividend paid during the quarter of 1.50p fully covered by earnings for the period.

• NAV total return (NAV movement plus dividend paid) of +1.9%.

ASSET MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW AND UPDATE

ARTHUR HOUSE, MANCHESTER

Vacant possession of the 5th and 6th ﬂoors have been secured and the contractor will be instructed imminently to progress the refurbishment of both ﬂoors. The agents acting remain conﬁdent in the take up levels for Manchester in and around the Piccadilly and Portland Street areas.

BURNSIDE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABERDEEN

The contractor will be instructed imminently to progress the refurbishment of Units1-3. This should assist with letting prospects as the industrial market in Aberdeen shows further signs of recovery.

3 LOCHSIDE WAY, EDINBURGH

We received notiﬁcation from DNV in May that they wished to vacate in December 18. We carried out a short marketing period and have let the space with a date of entry 1 week after the existing tenant vacates at a rent of £20 per square foot. The previous tenant was paying £17.50 per square foot. The new Agreement for Lease is agreed and will be signed imminently.

DULOCH PARK, DUNFERMLINE

Heads of Terms are agreed with Johnson Cleaners for a 10 year lease with a break at year 5 at a rent of £32,000 per annum which is ahead of the Business Plan.

Gearing will increase returns if the value of the assetspurchased increase in value by more than the cost of borrowing, or reduce returns if they fail to do so. The dividend yield is an estimate and is not guaranteed.

Important information: This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus and does not constitute or form part of any oﬀer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any oﬀer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (or any part of it), or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever relating to any securities. The information contained in this document is selective and subject to veriﬁcation, completion and amendment. Recipients of this document who intend to purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must only be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Company's prospectus which is proposed to be published in due course and, if published, can be obtained viawww.drumpropertygroup.com. Please note that Drum Property Group is unable to give you speciﬁc investment advice. This communication is directed only at (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 ("Order") (investment professionals) or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated

associations etc) (all such persons referred to above being "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with Relevant Persons. By accepting receipt of this communication, each recipient is deemed to conﬁrm, represent and warrant that they are a Relevant Person. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents for any purpose. The information contained in this document is not for publication or distribution in, into or from the United States, Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Japan. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, South African or Japanese securities laws. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. The material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Companies which invest in a smaller number of assets carry more risk than those spread across a larger number of assets. The Company will invest solely in property located in the United Kingdom. This can carry more risk than investments spread over a number of countries or regions. The Company may borrow money to invest in further investments, this is known as gearing.

Issued in August 2018 by Drum Real Estate Investment Management Ltd