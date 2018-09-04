Log in
DS Smith : AGM Results

09/04/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

4 September 2018

For immediate release

DS SMITH PLC

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 4 September 2018. All resolutions were decided on a poll. All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 1 to 13 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The voting results are given below.

Results of the poll can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.dssmith.com.

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at close of business on 3 September 2018 was 1,368,290,838. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per Ordinary Share held.

Copies of the resolutions have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ('NSM') and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Company Official Responsible for making this notification:

Iain Simm

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Date of this notification

4 September 2018

LEI 39RSBE4RCI4M15BLWH36

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 16:01:04 UTC
