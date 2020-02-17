DS Smith : Directorate Change

DS Smith Plc

Directorate change - Chief Financial Officer

DS Smith Plc ('DS Smith' or the 'Group'), a leading global packaging company, today announces that Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Group to become Chief Financial Officer of William Hill PLC.

A process to determine a successor is now underway and Adrian will work with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board to ensure an orderly transition. Adrian's contract requires him to give 12 months' notice and his departure date will be determined in due course.

Miles Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Adrian has been a committed, professional and loyal DS Smith colleague. I have greatly enjoyed working with him on both a professional and personal level for the last 7 years. He will leave with our gratitude for his contribution to the Group and our very best wishes in his new venture.'

Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, commented: 'I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with DS Smith and it has been a privilege and an honour to support Miles and all of my colleagues in building the leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions. DS Smith is a remarkable company with an exceptional purpose and a talented leadership team.'

Enquiries

DS Smith Plc+44 (0)20 7756 1800

Investors

Hugo Fisher, Group Investor Relations Director

Rachel Stevens, Investor Relations Director

Media

Greg Dawson, Group Corporate Affairs Director

Brunswick+44 (0)20 7404 5959

Dan Roberts

Notes

As a Board member, all Adrian's remuneration will be fully disclosed in the 2020 annual report to be published later this year. This disclosure will include details of the lapsing of share plan awards and other incentives in the usual way applicable in the case of resignation.

Forthcoming date: Q3 trading update 4 March 2020