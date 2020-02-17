Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DS Smith : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Directorate Change
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1328D
Smith (DS) PLC
17 February 2020

DS Smith Plc

Directorate change - Chief Financial Officer

DS Smith Plc ('DS Smith' or the 'Group'), a leading global packaging company, today announces that Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Group to become Chief Financial Officer of William Hill PLC.

A process to determine a successor is now underway and Adrian will work with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board to ensure an orderly transition. Adrian's contract requires him to give 12 months' notice and his departure date will be determined in due course.

Miles Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Adrian has been a committed, professional and loyal DS Smith colleague. I have greatly enjoyed working with him on both a professional and personal level for the last 7 years. He will leave with our gratitude for his contribution to the Group and our very best wishes in his new venture.'

Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, commented: 'I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with DS Smith and it has been a privilege and an honour to support Miles and all of my colleagues in building the leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions. DS Smith is a remarkable company with an exceptional purpose and a talented leadership team.'

Enquiries

DS Smith Plc+44 (0)20 7756 1800

Investors

Hugo Fisher, Group Investor Relations Director

Rachel Stevens, Investor Relations Director

Media

Greg Dawson, Group Corporate Affairs Director

Brunswick+44 (0)20 7404 5959

Dan Roberts

Notes

As a Board member, all Adrian's remuneration will be fully disclosed in the 2020 annual report to be published later this year. This disclosure will include details of the lapsing of share plan awards and other incentives in the usual way applicable in the case of resignation.

Forthcoming date: Q3 trading update 4 March 2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAKKABDABKDBBD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Directorate Change - RNS

Disclaimer

DS Smith plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DS SMITH PLC
02/13DS SMITH : Hinckley MP visits DS Smith to talk circular economy
PU
01/28GARETH DAVIS : M&C Saatchi names Gareth Davis deputy chairman
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE trails Europe as exporters dip, Glencore tumbles
RE
2019DS SMITH : weathers industrial weakness with cost savings from Europac
RE
2019DS SMITH PLC : Half-year results
CO
2019DS SMITH PLC : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019DS SMITH : Liqui-Box sells bag-in-box business to get green light for DS Smith d..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits eight-month low as global slowdown fears t..
RE
2019DS SMITH : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Stocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 6 351 M
EBIT 2020 690 M
Net income 2020 348 M
Debt 2020 2 190 M
Yield 2020 4,55%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 5 018 M
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 396,55  GBp
Last Close Price 365,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Paul Britton Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-4.76%6 536
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.21%16 936
MONDI PLC-6.21%10 498
WESTROCK COMPANY-5.55%10 475
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.65%9 294
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP3.21%8 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group