DS Smith : U.S. requires sale of 'bag in box' business to allow Liqui-Box deal

The Justice Department said that the companies were two of the four companies competing to provide bags-in-boxes for boxed wine.

The companies agreed to sell DS Plastic's U.S. bag-in-box product lines in order to win antitrust approval for the merger in the United States.

The companies said in October that they would sell Liqui-Box's UK bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging under pressure from Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

Liqui-Box is owned by Olympus Growth Fund VI, LP, a part of Olympus Partners.

