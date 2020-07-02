Log in
DS Smith : annual profit bolstered by e-commerce despite COVID hit

07/02/2020 | 02:38am EDT
General view of the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere

DS Smith on Thursday reported a 5% rise in annual profit, bolstered by growing demand from e-commerce and consumer goods customers, but the packaging company said it was too early to resume dividends in the short-term due to the pandemic.

The company said the COVID-19 crisis had a 15 million pound impact in the last two months of its financial year as box volumes declined and industrial customers remained weak.

The company, which makes cardboard boxes and recycled paper, reported an adjusted operating profit of 660 million pounds, up from 631 million pounds last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 256 M 7 821 M 7 821 M
Net income 2020 352 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2020 2 115 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,37%
Capitalization 4 371 M 5 449 M 5 465 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 355
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 327,82 GBX
Last Close Price 318,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Paul Britton Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC-17.05%5 449
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-24.41%13 682
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.27%9 334
MONDI PLC-15.54%9 043
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-14.07%7 857
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.33.82%7 697
