Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DS Smith Plc    SMDS   GB0008220112

DS SMITH PLC

(SMDS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DS Smith : weathers industrial weakness with cost savings from Europac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:00am EST
Employees work on giant reels of paper at the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere

UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc reported a 15% jump in first-half profit on Thursday, as cost savings from its acquisition of Spanish rival Europac last year cushioned it from a weakness in industrial demand.

The company has been grappling with volatility in paper pricing and falling demand in its industrial packaging business, particularly hit by weakness in the automotive sector in Germany and the Benelux region. Half-yearly revenue from Northern Europe, one of its largest markets, fell 7%.

The company, which makes corrugated cardboard and recycled paper, posted a growth of just 0.7% in box volumes in the first half, missing Jefferies expectations of a growth of 1.4%.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4% in morning trade. They have risen 23% this year so far.

"Our leadership in e-commerce and sustainable packaging solutions has enabled us to perform well despite a difficult macro environment and volatility in paper pricing," Chief Executive Miles Roberts said.

The company, which produces packaging products used by online giant Amazon, said adjusted operating profit for the six months ended Oct. 31 was 351 million pounds, up 15% on a reported basis.

Last year, it bought Europac for 1.9 billion euros, its biggest-ever acquisition, to boost its position in western Europe's packaging market and meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging from its customers in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

Its overall margins grew 110 basis points to 11% but was offset by lower margins in North America due to lower export prices of paper.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DS SMITH PLC
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip
RE
04:00aDS SMITH : weathers industrial weakness with cost savings from Europac
RE
12/02DS SMITH PLC : half-yearly earnings release
10/07DS SMITH : Liqui-Box sells bag-in-box business to get green light for DS Smith d..
RE
10/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits eight-month low as global slowdown fears t..
RE
10/03DS SMITH : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/03Stocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
09/03DS SMITH : 1st quarter earnings
CO
09/03DS SMITH : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
07/19DS SMITH : Packaging merger raises competition concerns
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 6 779 M
EBIT 2020 677 M
Net income 2020 351 M
Debt 2020 1 990 M
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
EV / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 5 196 M
Chart DS SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 405,42  GBp
Last Close Price 378,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Paul Britton Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH PLC26.60%6 807
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY13.88%18 069
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA33.21%10 402
MONDI PLC0.58%10 283
WESTROCK4.61%10 183
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP35.68%8 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group