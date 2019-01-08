DSP : Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solutions to Market

Applying its proven DECT/ULE expertise, DSP Group supports Voice enabled IoT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of integrative wireless chipset solutions for converging communications, today announces its collaboration with technology leader Technicolor to bring to market DECT-enabled gateways that will support innovative Internet of Things (IoT) use cases including both voice control applications and telephony services.

DSP Group's technology addresses the key issue of integrating voice-enabled IoT home applications - recognized by Network Service Providers (NSPs) as a must-have feature to create a smarter connected home - through an accessory type of device rather than in the gateway to avoid deterioration of Wi-Fi performance and device location flexibility.

Leveraging Homeware, Technicolor's open software platform, DSP Group has been working together with the technology leader to add small form factor battery operated DECT/ULE smart speakers to Technicolor's line of smart home gateways. These two-way voice-enabled speaker accessories use natural language to control many of the smart home technologies installed in the customer's home. By speaking commands to these secure devices, the new DSP Group-powered speakers can control home automation, security, entertainment and other services using voice. Moreover, the battery-operated devices, also support HD two-way voice.

'DSP Group is at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, the collaboration with them to bring the must-have voice- enabled services as a complement to our broadband gateway capabilities was a natural fit.' said Mercedes Pastor, President Global CPE Business Unit at Technicolor. 'By combining our open software expertise with their advanced proven DECT/ULE technology, we can help the Service Providers to bring a smarter home experience to their users by deploying voice-enabled IoT home applications.'

'Technicolor is a great example of a technology company that's always ahead of the curve and sees voice as a key enabler in driving innovation across IoT services' added Ofer Elyakim CEO of DSP Group. 'Voice is a natural interface that should play a pivotal role in smart home applications and offer best in class customer experience. As consumer IoT plays a larger role in our daily lives, Technicolor is poised to offer a robust gateway solution and the accessories such as the smart speaker that can support features like entertainment, home automation and security in a new, integrated way.'

DSP Group & Technicolor will exhibit the voice-enabled solutions in CES. For more details contact info@dspg.com

For more information about DSP Group or its line of DECT/ULE and smart home products, please visit the company's website.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a leading global provider of integrative wireless chipset solutions for converging communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products - from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, at the office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.

