DSP GROUP, INC.

(DSPG)
DSP Group Inc.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), will release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2020 on July 30th, 2020 before market opens. The company would like to invite you to participate in a conference call at 8:30 AM ET. DSP Group’s management team will comment on the financial results and press release and be available to answer questions.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing +1 877 8709135 (domestic US) or +44 (0) 2071 928338 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time. The password is 5493607. A replay of the conference call will be available for a week following the call. To listen to the session, please dial +1 (917) 677-7532, domestically or +44 (0) 3333009785, internationally and enter the company access code: 5493607#

The call will be available as a live Webcast on the Investor Relations section of DSP Group’s website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mjjkf9nc

About DSP Group
DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Tali Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Work: 1-408-240-6826, tali.chen@dspg.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -92,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 365 M 365 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DSP GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DSP Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,40 $
Last Close Price 15,72 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ofer Elyakim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth H. Traub Chairman
Dima Friedman Vice President-Operations
Omer Levy Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Lior Blanka Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSP GROUP, INC.-0.13%365
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.01%314 614
INTEL CORPORATION-1.19%250 399
NVIDIA CORPORATION72.29%249 370
BROADCOM INC.-1.48%125 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.01%121 311
