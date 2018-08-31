DSP Group and AwoX Partner to Launch Low-Power ULE Voice-Enabled Smart Home LED Bulbs

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced that AwoX (EURONEXT:AWOX), a leading smart light brand, incorporates DSP Group’s advanced ULE (Ultra Low Energy) technology into their new connected LED bulb products.



AwoX selected DSP Group’s DHX91 low-power chipset solution featuring voice-enabled ULE to add home automation features to its LED bulbs. ULE has become the technology-of-choice for companies looking for a mature and proven standards-based communication protocol with a number of advantages, including:

Superior range with full home coverage even though multiple walls

Interference-free communication using a dedicated licensed spectrum

Real time voice and video inherently supported by the standard

Years of battery life with low power consumption

“We are thrilled to expand our IoT ecosystem by partnering with AwoX, a leading provider of smart home technologies and retail products,” said Tali Chen, CVP Corporate Development & Chief Evangelist from DSP Group. “LED bulbs play a pivotal role in Awox’ innovative IoT smart home offering, leading mass market adoption of such smart home services and propelled by an upcoming roll-out by two leadings service providers, we are excited to see the growing momentum in ULE adoption across more smart home products and countries worldwide.”

“DSP Group’s ULE technology offers us a unique combination of superb range, interference-free spectrum band and extremely simple installation while combined with operators boxes, which are vital for our customers,” said Alain Molinié, President at AwoX. “Given the growing momentum and increasing adoption of ULE technology, it was just a natural step for us to add ULE technology to our offering.”

DSP Group’s DHX91 allows AwoX LED bulbs to communicate wirelessly within the home network and provides a complete secure SoC (system on a chip) including a digital baseband controller, ultra-low energy module supporting worldwide DECT/DECT ULE, hibernation mode, various peripherals, RF transceiver, and audio and video capabilities. As smart homes are becoming more reliant on voice user interface (VUI), DSP Group helps set AwoX apart with bulbs that are ready for the smart home of today and tomorrow.

Visit DSP Group at IFA Berlin (Hall 6.2/134) to see the products in action!

For more information about DSP Group or its line of ULE and smart home products, please visit the company’s website .

About AwoX

AwoX group (EURONEXT:AWOX) is a leading European smart home brand, covering both smart lighting under AwoX brand, and multiroom HiFi under Cabasse brand. AwoX group designs, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer electronic products and applications for a smarter home. In addition, AwoX provides reference connectivity technologies to leading consumer electronics manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers. Those technologies are recognized as reference by world-wide recognized standards. AwoX seats at the board of director of Open Connectivity Forum. AwoX owns offices in Singapore, Unites States, Europe and China. AwoX is a public company quoted on Euronext Compartment C. For more information, visit www.awox.com.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products – from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, at the office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.

Contact:

Tali Chen

CVP Corporate Development & Chief Evangelist

DSP Group, Inc.

Tel: +1(408) 240-6826

tali.chen@dspg.com