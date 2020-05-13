Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DSP Group, Inc.    DSPG

DSP GROUP, INC.

(DSPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DSP Group to Participate at Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today that it will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference on May 26th 2020. DSP Group’s management is scheduled to present on May 26th at 09:10am.

Investors will have the opportunity to hold virtual one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com.

About DSP Group
DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement which enable the company to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation, like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.

Contact:
Tali Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, tel: 1-669-286-9181, tali.chen@dspg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DSP GROUP, INC.
07:01aDSP Group to Participate at Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference
GL
05/11DSP : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/04DSP GROUP INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
05/04DSP GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/20DSP Group Inc.'s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
03/13DSP GROUP INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/11DSP : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/14DSP GROUP INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03DSP GROUP INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 M
EBIT 2020 2,88 M
Net income 2020 -4,10 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -95,7x
P/E ratio 2021 181x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,23x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,90x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart DSP GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DSP Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 16,27  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ofer Elyakim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth H. Traub Chairman
Dima Friedman Vice President-Operations
Omer Levy Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Lior Blanka Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSP GROUP, INC.3.37%378
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.84%255 818
INTEL CORPORATION-2.44%247 223
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.64%191 984
BROADCOM INC.-15.05%107 324
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.94%102 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group