DSP Group to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on January 15th and 16th, 2019. Ofer Elyakim, Chief Executive Officer, and Dror Levy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on January 15th, 2019 at 12:00 pm.



Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com .

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity.

