DSP GROUP, INC. (DSPG)
01/10 04:00:00 pm
12.48 USD   +0.65%
2016DSP GROUP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2014DSP GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
DSP Group to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/11/2019 | 07:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating in the 21st  Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on January 15th and 16th, 2019.  Ofer Elyakim, Chief Executive Officer, and Dror Levy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on January 15th, 2019 at 12:00 pm.

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

About DSP Group
DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Daniel Amir ,CVP, Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations, Work: 1-415-726-5900, daniel.amir@dspg.com

DSP Group Logo without Tagline (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news on DSP GROUP, INC.
07:01aDSP Group to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
01/09DSP : Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solution..
01/09DSP : Elite Computer Systems Selects DSP Groups Far-Field Voice Activation and U..
01/09DSP : Groups SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovo Smart..
01/08DSP Group's SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovo&tra..
01/08DSP : Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solution..
01/08DSP Group Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled S..
01/08Elite Computer Systems Selects DSP Group's Far-Field Voice Activation and ULE..
01/08DSP : Bezeq Enhances Enterprise Solutions with ULE Technology by Crows Group Sys..
01/07Bezeq Enhances Enterprise Solutions with ULE Technology by Crow's Group Syste..
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 117 M
EBIT 2018 2,54 M
Net income 2018 -4,70 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 277 M
Chart DSP GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DSP Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ofer Elyakim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth H. Traub Chairman
Dima Friedman Vice President-Operations
Omer Levy Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Lior Blanka Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSP GROUP, INC.11.43%275
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%2 931
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%2 396
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%2 030
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 661
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%978
