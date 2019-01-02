DSV : Big plans for HQ expansion

More than 250,000 m2 of prime logistics space will be available to clients by 2024

DSV is weeks away from breaking ground on the 10,000 m2 expansion to the global HQ in Hedehusene, Denmark. The work will begin in January 2019 after the completion of a brand-new underground 20,000 m2 parking facility constructed during 2018.

And that's just the beginning of a 5-year expansion plan, which will ultimately result in a +250,000 m2 DSV logistics complex in the Roskilde-Hedehusene-Taastrup area - and close to 2,000 DSV employees working in the greater Copenhagen area.

DSV has acquired an additional 280,000 m2 of land right next to the HQ facility

Next to the DSV HQ is a defunct gravel pit. By the second half of 2019, DSV will begin levelling out the pit to construct an additional 150,000 m2 of prime logistics facilities. The building project will have several phases corresponding to the four projected logistics buildings.

When we build to accommodate our clients' growth, we have to think big, and we have to plan for more than the immediate future,'

says Brian Winter Almind, Executive Vice President, Group Property and continues:

'So, when the opportunity to buy more land right next to our existing HQ presented itself, we jumped at it. We're very excited at the prospect of creating a giant logistics complex centred round the HQ location. It'll be DSV's largest logistics complex anywhere in the world'.

During the course of a five-year period, 150,000 m2 will be added in four stages next to the current HQ location

Adding 1,200 employees to the HQ complex workforce

The first expansion to the existing global HQ will make room for 400 new employees to match the growth within our Danish operations and global HQ support functions - and the second expansion will ultimately welcome around 800 new employees to the DSV workforce.

Over a 5-year period, DSV will be investing a total of DKK 1 billion in the two expansion projects.

