DSV   DK0060079531

DSV (DSV)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/02 09:34:20 am
426.7 DKK   -0.58%
2018CEVA LOGISTICS : France's CMA CGM offers to buy out other Ceva shareholders
RE
2018DSV A/S : quaterly earnings release
2017DSV A/S : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSV : Big plans for HQ expansion

01/02/2019 | 08:39am CET

More than 250,000 m2 of prime logistics space will be available to clients by 2024

DSV is weeks away from breaking ground on the 10,000 m2 expansion to the global HQ in Hedehusene, Denmark. The work will begin in January 2019 after the completion of a brand-new underground 20,000 m2 parking facility constructed during 2018.

And that's just the beginning of a 5-year expansion plan, which will ultimately result in a +250,000 m2 DSV logistics complex in the Roskilde-Hedehusene-Taastrup area - and close to 2,000 DSV employees working in the greater Copenhagen area.

DSV has acquired an additional 280,000 m2 of land right next to the HQ facility

Next to the DSV HQ is a defunct gravel pit. By the second half of 2019, DSV will begin levelling out the pit to construct an additional 150,000 m2 of prime logistics facilities. The building project will have several phases corresponding to the four projected logistics buildings.

When we build to accommodate our clients' growth, we have to think big, and we have to plan for more than the immediate future,'

says Brian Winter Almind, Executive Vice President, Group Property and continues:

'So, when the opportunity to buy more land right next to our existing HQ presented itself, we jumped at it. We're very excited at the prospect of creating a giant logistics complex centred round the HQ location. It'll be DSV's largest logistics complex anywhere in the world'.

During the course of a five-year period, 150,000 m2 will be added in four stages next to the current HQ location

Adding 1,200 employees to the HQ complex workforce

The first expansion to the existing global HQ will make room for 400 new employees to match the growth within our Danish operations and global HQ support functions - and the second expansion will ultimately welcome around 800 new employees to the DSV workforce.

Over a 5-year period, DSV will be investing a total of DKK 1 billion in the two expansion projects.

Read more about DSV's vision and strategy

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:38:06 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 78 176 M
EBIT 2018 5 533 M
Net income 2018 4 075 M
Debt 2018 5 562 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 19,27
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 80 690 M
Chart DSV
Duration : Period :
DSV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 588  DKK
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV0.00%12 417
UNION PACIFIC0.00%100 778
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.00%53 618
CSX CORPORATION12.94%52 422
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.20%40 310
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%25 159
